Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
4hEdited

You seem surprised that Trump’s nominee is totally in his pocket… the Chair of the Fed is not an exception … and when the economy fumbles and Fed intervention is required… ? Will he have the cojones to reject Trump’s crazy idea, whatever it is??? We may find out …

Reply
Share
Norm Spier's avatar
Norm Spier
7hEdited

I see this morning Paul Krugman has advanced the Bernstein-Krugman debate

His viewpoint, if I understand it, is that certain voters with less understanding who voted for the president thought he would solve their economic problems, and he did not. They were betrayed and disappointed, and that is why sentiment on the economy is so low.

1) I thought PK had a very nice bit of data with that 0% inflation-prediction stat for a roughly-low-information class of person. (Advanced toward the idea that the claim that Trump was making that he would make prices actually drop was believed by many, not knowing that price dropping is a rare event that has occurred, across-the-board, only in very bad economic times.)

2) What is really needed is data that I guess may not exist. Polling of the assessment of the economy now by the "low-information" class. (Perhaps someone can commission such a survey be done!)

3) But why does much of the low-information group still overwhelmingly support Trump? PK asserted: "low-information voters — defined as voters who don’t know which party controls Congress, but that is surely closely correlated with low education levels — pushed Trump over the top in 2024, but have turned hard against him since then."

Is that really true? I though about 30% of voters still love the president, and are clinging to him as though by religious conviction?

4) Isn't some of the vibcession about explaining polling data before Trump's second term?

5) I am delighted that, as P.K, pointed out, that someone has worked up a definition of "low-information voters". "Defined as voters who don’t know which party controls Congress". (But how does the assessment of who is a low-information voter handle if the person says they know who controls Congress, doesn't really know, and just happens to guess right on the survey?)

6) I have noted PK, wanting to avoid the Grubergate mistake, confines himself, today and prior, to the term "low-information" to describe a class of people, rather than anything that might get into a more touchy area with terms like "low-critical-thinking-skills" or even "totally absent critical thinking skills".

7) I'm honestly not sure I see that P.K. and J.B. are actually disagreeing. I have to go back and read their prior posts.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Bernstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture