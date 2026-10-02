Payrolls rose by 29,000 last month, well below the 89,000 expected, and the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.2% against an expectation for holding flat at 4.1% (Black unemployment jumped up a full point, though this is a noisy series). Negative revisions lowered July and August job gains by 60,000, cumulatively, and yearly growth in hourly earnings slipped to 3%, the lowest rate since the pandemic.

Overall, a weaker than expected report, and the wage result, given that it’s a clear trend (see below) is concerning. This is especially the case given recently elevated inflation, as it means real pay will likely once again decline on a yearly basis in Sep, making that the sixth consecutive month of declining real wages. However, the Household survey was a bit more upbeat, showing bumps up in labor force participation both overall and for prime-age (25-54) workers. This is the survey from which the unemployment rate is drawn, and the one-tenth tick-up was due mostly to more labor force growth, not higher job losses.

This report, along with the steady though elevated inflation report from earlier in the week, pushes an October Fed rate hike further to the edge of the table, if not off of it. Even with inflation persistently above their target, the Fed would like to avoid hiking into a labor market that might be slowing. Over the past week, market odds for an Oct pause doubled, from about 35% to this morning’s 70%.

Under-the-Hood

Smoothing out the monthly payroll gains in a 3-month average yields 51,000 per month. That’s lower than in recent years, but because labor supply—the flows of people in-and-out of the labor force—has also slowed fairly sharply, due to aging boomers and deportations, it’s close to the breakeven number, meaning the number of jobs needed to keep the unemployment rate from climbing.

Digging a bit deeper into this sort of analysis, the figure below shows average monthly job gains each year since 2016 through September of that year. Pre-pandemic, payrolls were up pretty consistently by around 200K per month, much higher than today’s, but as I’ll show in a moment, the labor force grew faster back then. After the large down-and-up spikes from the COVID recession, the average monthly pace slowed, hitting a low point of 26,000 in ‘25 before rebounding to 68,000 this year.

Here’s the labor supply growth rate (the complicated title just means this measure smooths out some data distortions).

Again, ignoring recessionary spikes, it was growing around 1%, yr/yr, it’s now less than half that rate. BTW, there’s an interesting macro corollary here. The overall economy’s growth rate—real GDP—is the sum of labor force and productivity growth. GDP growth has been solid, around or even a bit north of 2%. Given the slowdown in the labor force, this math implies faster productivity growth, which is a clear positive development. To be sure, especially given the results I’m about to show re earnings, faster productivity growth doesn’t guarantee rising living standards across the board; that depends on whether the benefits of such growth reach the middle on down.

Earnings, as noted, are on a solidly negative trend on a yr/yr basis. Moreover, due to the acceleration of war-time price-pressures, yearly inflation has been outpacing yearly wage growth, meaning falling real pay. Sept’s 3% yearly rate is very likely below Sep’s CPI, out in a few weeks. The Cleveland Fed forecasts this value at 3.6%. I used AI (Autonomous Inputting) to insert that data point in the figure below. If that’s what happens, it would be the sixth consecutive month of yearly real wage losses.

If you just ocularly extend the pre-war inflation line, you see that even with the slower wage growth, real gains would have persisted, though they’d be smaller. In other words, this is a pure own-goal kick, one that lands right in the face of working people already struggling with the affordability crunch.

I didn’t want to overlook this positive trend, showing manufacturing jobs ticking up. Factory employment is up 72,000 this year, exclusively from durable goods, meaning bigger, long-lasting goods (cars, metals, computers) versus non-durables (textiles, food, etc.). Booming demand for AI “picks-and-shovels” is definitely in the mix here, and in the longer scheme of things, as shown below, the recent pick-up isn’t dramatic. But it’s good to see.

All told, however, a weaker than expected jobs report, especially on the wage side. It likely locks in a Fed rate pause later this month, which will help with interest rates. But the downward pressure on real wages is probably the most salient way working families are experiencing this labor market.