Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Partha's avatar
Partha
Oct 2

Normally, presidents deserve little blame for the economic condiions of the counry. But these are not normal times.

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Robert Hess's avatar
Robert Hess
Oct 3

This time of year, I worry a lot about the effects of seasonal adjustments on education employment (I believe I commented last year). In any one year, it's very hard to know how many teachers have returned to work during the week of the 12th of August (the measurement week for the jobs numbers). The seasonal adjustments implied in today's release for July, August, and September go from very large (+1.7 million in July in total for the three education services categories (private, state govt., local govt) to miniscule by September (-0.03 million this year). The adjustments contributed heavily to seasonally-adjusted employment in August soaring by 40 thousand, then to fall slightly in September. So, the seasonal adjustments for education alone, it would seem, could have played an important role in the seemingly overall strong job growth figure for August and the weak one for September.

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