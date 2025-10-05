A Week Without a Jobs Report

I’ll have more to say about the gov’t shutdown below, but one symptom was no jobs day this past Friday. Normally, we’d know September payroll growth and unemployment by now, but we don’t. I covered what we do know in Friday’s post, which I’m summarize in a moment, and one month’s data is not enough to decide things one way or the other. But from the perspective of markets and the Fed, the jobs report is the most closely watched release of high-frequency data. And especially given that this a tricky economic moment, this is a bad time not to see the data.

I’m particularly concerned, as I noted, that given the fact that hard data is kryptonite for those trying to impose their false reality on the rest of us, the Trump administration will view data delays and suppression as a feature, not a bug. They may have realized that cooking the books is a lot harder than hiding the books.

[Side note: this week the admin pulled the nomination of E. J. Antoni for BLS commissioner. They provided no explanation for the withdrawal, but given that there’s an awfully high bar for what’s unacceptable to this crew, I can’t imagine what they found. I mean, what does it take for Stephen Miller to say, “sorry, this guy’s just too far out there for us”?]

So, what do we know about the current economy?

—Real aggregate GDP growth and real consumer spending is looking stronger than we thought a few months ago. Expectations for Q3 GDP growth have climbed from below trend to above trend.

I find the table below useful in this regard, but keep in mind that forecasting is uniquely challenging right now. It shows year-over-year (Q4/Q4) real growth rates for overall GDP and consumer spending, using Goldman Sachs forecast for this year. They’ve got pretty significant decelerations penciled in, especially for consumer spending (~70% of nominal GDP), but nothing’s falling off a cliff.

—So, does this mean the stagflation story is over? Nope. For one, at least through August, the jobless rate was creeping up overall, and jumping up for Black workers, for whom it was 7.5% in August, up from 6% in May (that’s a noisy series, and thus one where we really need to see the Sept rate). And, of course, hiring has been weak and inflation has been quite sticky. So, at least a mild stagflation remains upon the land, and the question is where’s it going from here.

—Trend output amidst weak employment equals higher productivity growth. To be clear, it takes years to establish a change in the underlying growth rate of productivity, but be sure to read Greg Ip’s interesting take on this question, which contemplates AI’s role in this mix.

Greg makes the same point that Ryan Cummings and I make in a forthcoming piece on whether AI is a bubble: investment in AI as a share of GDP is running well ahead of that of the “internet revolution,” or, if you prefer, the “internet bubble.”

Our piece provides detailed musings on whether we’re in another bubble and if so, what might its popping imply. But Greg is right about this (my bold):

The vast sums spent by companies such as Oracle, Amazon.com and Meta Platforms on the microprocessors, data centers and power generation needed to run AI look to many like a bubble. But bubbles can still generate genuine productivity benefits.

The brewing problem for regular working folks is that all of the above is highly aggregate, macro analysis, but when inequality is rising, as I suspect it is, averages are increasing less relevant to the median worker (not to mention voter). The investment boom (bubble?) is boosting equity markets, but stock ownership is very highly concentrated. Faster GDP growth amidst slack labor markets is a recipe for higher inequality, as reduced worker bargaining clout lessens workers’ chance of getting a fair slice of the faster growth. Faster productivity growth is the number-one magic elixir in terms of potentially higher living standards, but if the gains are concentrated at the top of the scale, that potentiality goes unrealized for the rest.

The Shutdown

All I have to say about the shutdown is that the Ds are doing the right thing to fight for restoration of the ACA premium tax credits (I wrote about the forthcoming much higher coverage costs due to the Trump/R budget earlier in the week). Under normal Congressional process these days, the Ds lack the leverage to fight for helping anyone against the Trumpian onslaught, but the need for 60 votes to pass a budget, assuming Rs don’t suspend the filibuster (the “nuclear option”), gives them a chance to make their case.

The Rs response has been twofold, one a big lie and the other a promise any reasonable person would be hard pressed to trust. The big lie is that Ds are fighting to cover immigrants, a falsehood I covered in the link above and one the media is mostly getting right, which is good to see. The other amounts to, “hey, we hear you dudes, but let’s not argue about this during a shutdown; let’s open the gov’t without extending the ACA credits and we’ll get back to that on the other side.”

All’s I have to say about that is this:

The Rs ask may have been reasonable in earlier days, when counterparties could trust each other. But in the current era, Ds can’t even trust Rs to stick to their legal obligation to spend allocated resources as per legislated budget agreements.

Where this goes from here has a lot to do with public opinion and who gets blamed for prolonging the shutdown. So far, the surprisingly disciplined Ds appear to be winning! Was that a pig that just flew by?

Klein v. Coates

Many folks found this debate/discussion between Ezra Klein and Ta-Nehisi Coates to be illuminating, frustrating, interesting, etc. I suspect most listeners just enjoyed, as did I, hearing two smart, committed, historically rooted (Coates in particular taps a deep well of historical knowledge), earnest thinkers debate their ideas about politics, race, and, more from Klein than Coates, political strategy.

It’s that last bit that I’d like to reference here, as it has some bearing on my own project. To be unequivocally clear, these two highly prominent thinkers are light years beyond me in terms of their role and penetration in the public debate. But anyone who enters that debate, even in a mere setting like this one, along with my other media work (cable news, print, etc.), would do well to think about the question discussed by Klein and Coates about the role of public intellectuals in the debates they enter.

The core of the disagreement was how much of a political strategist should you be versus simply calling it as you see it. The two can be in opposition if, as is increasingly the case with Klein, you argue that while you personally firmly believe x, for the sake of regaining power, we must compromise on x. Most controversially, x for Klein is reproductive choice. Not that he opposes abortion rights, but that he thinks if we want to protect abortion rights, we have to win, and to do that, we need a bigger tent that allows anti-choice candidates to join the party, as was the case, he points out, in earlier eras.

Coates disagrees—I won’t recount the conversation; be sure to listen to it.

Klein then argues (paraphrasing): but we’re getting our butts kicked by simply calling it as we see it. If we don’t moderate our positions that turn off red-state voters, we’ll keep losing ground, at tremendous cost to the things we care about most, not least of which is democracy. It’s a powerful argument given Exhibit A: the Trump administration.

For a number of reasons, though, I’m with Coates. I found his counter to Ezra’s point above about D butts getting kicked to be resonant: who knows where politics is going next? Such movements embody a classic example of the political science concept of “over-determined” phenomena. There are just two many forces buffeting our politics to be able to confidently argue for a risky strategy like the one for which Ezra is advocating.

I’m also not sure how it would work. Klein’s not arguing at all for Ds changing their position on restoring the right to abortion, so anti-choice D candidates would, I guess, have to tell their anti-choice constituents…actually, I’m not sure what they’d say.

Still, there’s a sense in which Klein and Coates are saying the same thing, and it is the thing I too believe: those of us in the debate should bring our best, most-informed, data-, history-, ethical-, logical-, spiritual- ideas, thoughts, tables, graphics, memes, etc. to this commons. For Coates, that’s got zero to do with election-cycle political strategy. For Klein, it does. He’s made good calls in this space and clearly believes he has useful guidance for the party to get its thoroughly discombobulated act together.

I, however, land closer to Coates for no other reason than for all my years in politics, I don’t have a lot of value-add to offer re the political strategy that Klein is advocating. As readers know, I strongly argue that politicians should both talk about and act on policy issues that I think matter most to people, such as affordability and pointing out the economic damage of Trumpian policies. But that’s obvious.

Anyway, kudos to the two of them for such fulsome, enlightening engagement.