Jacky
Apr 27

Speaking of statistics... the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage between April 1971 and April 2025 has been around 7.73%. This puts the current rates in the higher end of a 50 YEAR historical average but still significantly LOWER than the peaks seen in the late 20th century. So let's count our blessings. 😎

Mason Frichette
Apr 28

"Everybody—at least everyone I know—understandably wants to talk about current events." -- JB

That is a common mistake that highly engaged people often make. In fact, even now, with all that has happened, countless Americans are not paying any more attention to politics than they did prior to casting the most ignorant and irresponsible votes in US history last November. I have to go to the hospital every Saturday and I have known the nurses in the section I visit for more than a decade. I engage them in conversations about a wide range of subjects, one of which is politics. This week, I was there on both Saturday and Sunday and neither of the two nurses who tended to me are paying any attention at all to Trump, the GOP, the horrendous events such as kidnapping legal residents and shipping them out of the country, or what DOGE and other Republicans are doing in hollowing out the government in critical areas. None of the nurses in that unit are bad people, but only a few of them are what I would call truly responsible citizens. What is especially noteworthy about the disengagement there is that it is a rural hospital and if the GOP's Medicaid cuts go through, the hospital is likely to close and the nurses will all lose their jobs. Rural hospitals depend heavily on Medicaid patients.

