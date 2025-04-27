I’ve been remiss in data tracking lately, in part due to a visit to a relative wherein I fruitlessly tried to tune out reality for a few days. Everybody—at least everyone I know—understandably wants to talk about current events. I also have another book recommendation, one that’s relevant to my quest, and possibly yours as well, to power down.

Home sales slumping

Existing home sales fell 5.9% in March, which was worse than expected. As you see, however, that’s not an unusual move for this structurally depressed series. There’s very little churn in the housing market, as the deep housing supply shortfall and mortgage rates stuck around 7% (6.84% on Friday) have kept existing home sales locked in the pattern you see at the end of the figure.

I have a hard time seeing what breaks this logjam in the near or medium term. First, if tariffs, tax cuts (accompanied by phony scoring that attempt to hide their true cost), Fed harassment, and the rest of the Trump agenda continue to pressure interest rates, a 30-yr fixed-rate mortgage of ~7% could become the new normal. Second, without policy, the affordable housing shortfall will persist.

I’m told there are folks in the administration who have ideas to expand affordable housing (I’m not talking about Trump’s announced “housing policy” of opening up units through deportations). Perhaps so. There’s no reason why this issue should be partisan. But I’m skeptical. Housing policy is complicated. It requires allocations, land-use reforms, and relationships with sub-national governments and associations—precisely the type of institution knowledge that DOGE devalues and Trump eschews.

Consumer Sentiment still stinks but what does that portend?

The University of Michigan Sentiment index is back down to ‘22 levels, both in terms of overall sentiment and expectations. The trillion dollar question is whether this plays out negatively in ways it hasn’t for years now in terms of hard data, like spending, growth, and jobs.

As I wrote up earlier in the week, expectations are for much slower real GDP growth in ‘25Q1. I focused on Goldman’s estimate of -0.2%; the Bloomberg consensus is for 0.4%. Either way, that would be a bad quarter, down from 2.4% in ‘24Q4 and if such a pace persisted, unemployment would start to rise.

In this regard, there is a notable difference between the vibe/growth gap that prevailed in the Biden years and the current one: financial markets were doing well then and that’s not the case now, as equities, debt, and the dollar have all been whiplashed by the trade war and Fed attacks. Weaker, more volatile financial markets can hurt the real economy through at least two channels: less consumer spending due to negative wealth effects (you’re worried about your 401(k) losses, so you pull back a bit on spending), and less business investment (my former colleague Eric Van Nostrand gets this right).

An important book that can aid your sanity

I’m thoroughly enjoying Chris Hayes’ book The Sirens’ Call, on how human attention—your attention; this is personal, not abstract!—is an increasingly scarce attribute, one that tech companies are mining and competing for, using psychological tools from which resistance may not be futile, but it’s damn hard.

Hayes spends many pages distinguishing attention from recognition. We’re genetically drawn to the former, which we get from social media—likes, hates, etc. The problem is that such attention lacks psychic “nutritional” value while true recognition, which we get from personal contemplation and social interactions not sponsored by social media, is far more spiritually satisfying. But attention is crowding out recognition, and we’re too often conflating “likes” with meaningful connections.

It’s all commonsense and I don’t think you’ll learn much that will surprise you. But it’s a beautifully constructed argument and listen to this: I’ve read a lot of articles extolling the virtues of spending numerous minutes a day alone with your thoughts, away from electronics. This is the only book that has led me to do so. Not because I was “scared straight,” but because it made so much sense.

How’s that for a recommendation?