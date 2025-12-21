The Dataflow Is Flowing Again

Over the long scope of time, one missing month of data will barely register as a blip. But while we’re in the midst of it, it’s a real challenge. The November inflation data we got this week (CPI) were particularly challenging to make sense of, as I wrote in a couple of places (as the WSJ explains here). We got payroll counts for Oct and Nov, along with unemployment for Nov, but the Oct payroll numbers reflected the timing of huge, DOGE-induced gov’t early retirements finally coming off the rolls, and most close data-watchers, myself included, belief the current monthly payroll numbers will be revised down, though not officially until the annual revision comes out early next year.

You can read my takes from the releases if you want to get under the hood, but here’s where I think we are and where we’re headed, though based on the foggy dataflow and the push-and-pull of stagflation, there are larger-than-usual margins-of-errors around both of those takes.

—Inflation remains pretty high and pretty sticky. Yes, the CPI came in well-below expectations but it was still 2.7%, yr/yr, and it was biased down a bit.

—The job market is weighed down by a very low hiring rate. Because labor supply has also come down, this hiring strike is showing up as quite slowly increasing unemployment, but the 4.6% jobless rate in November is the 33rd percentile of rates since 1990, so I wouldn’t call it all that low.

—The dominant forecast is mostly for more of the same next year, with GDP growing around trend of ~2% (the Fed is at 2.3%, so a bit more optimistic) and unemployment holding around where it is now.

—Sorry, but I find that all a bit too sunny. Americans are just in a really bad economic mood, what Keynes would have described as “negative animal spirits.” Yes, they’ve felt that way for awhile and it hasn’t stopped them from spending freely. But that was when unemployment was a lot lower and real pay was rising faster, especially at the low end. True, the wealth effect from the stock market and the investment effect from the AI-imho-bubble may continue to do their part (also some fiscal bump from tax cuts), but both are fragile.

I’d like to be wrong about my darker-than-avg forecast, and to be clear, I’m expecting sub-par growth and a bit higher unemployment relative to consensus, not recession. But I worry that ‘26 is the year that vibes catch up to growth.

“Trump’s Making the Same Mistake That Biden Made”

That is, he’s trying to convince people they’re better off, economically, than they think they are. As part of the Biden messaging machine, I’ve been called upon to address this comparison in various settings, including on the Katy Tur show on MS NOW this past week (I couldn’t find a link to the video but I’m sure it’s out there somewhere).

In fact, as I said on the air, there are to me, two important distinctions between Trump and Biden in this regard, though perhaps, as I admitted, the second one is a “distinction without a difference.”

The first is that we didn’t make things more expensive! Biden did not introduce sweeping tariffs that significantly raised the price of imports to businesses and consumers.

The second is that while Biden (and the team) talked past the American people on the economy, a clear messaging mistake, Trump lies. And “talking past” not equal to gaslighting. We would accurately say “we just got another strong jobs (or GDP, or lower inflation) report! That’s good news. Yes, we know prices are still too high, and we’re trying to help with that. But we still wanted to note this good report.”

Trump lies like a rug about this stuff. Just see any fact-check from his address to the nation this week. His BS isn’t working, as I explain below. But we never did that.

Does it matter? Yes, of course. And no. Yes, because over the long term, it is impossible to govern successfully based on falsehoods and denial of reality. No, because in both cases, people heard politicians trying to spin them, and when it comes to their lived and perceived economic reality, that will never work.

Which brings me to:

Why the Affordability Issue Is Trumpian Kryptonite

President Trump, despite his history of having an acute, populist antenna for what matters to his base, is absolutely flummoxed by the affordability crisis. As the Times reported in a feature story on the issue:

Even as Mr. Trump contends that the word is a “hoax” and a “con job,” he is traveling the country on an “affordability tour” to reassure voters.

The reasons for his failure here are simple, twofold, and unlikely to get much better for him, as these reasons are structural, meaning they’re embedded in the Trumpian operation that is simply not built to handle this challenge.

First, his superpower has long been to get his followers to believe him on a deep, empathic, and primal level: “Someone different from you is trying to take what’s yours. They are being aided in their thievery by elites who think you’re stupid. But I am your retribution; I will crush those enemies, and in so doing, will restore you to your greatness.”

That is, of course, a highly compelling, gut-level message. But it also abstract. I doesn’t require proof, and in fact, since it is false, is impenetrable to evidence. It is a feeling, an anger, a clear direction as to where to channel blame.

Prices are different. They’re concrete and witnessed on a daily basis. Even the affluent take note when they ring up your groceries and it seems like you somehow just spent $60 on a few essentials. For most families, that’s not just an annoyance. It means there’s a lot less than they expected for everything else.

Trump is constantly relearning that he can’t BS his way out of this one. Blaming it on Biden is as unconvincing—again, even to his followers—as telling them they’re wrong and that prices are “down 400%.”

Second, he and his party are congenitally very hard pressed to do anything about affordability. The only policy they’re good at is tax cuts, and those mostly help the wealthy. In fact, if you combine the tariffs, the cuts to SNAP and health care, and their refusal thus far to extend the ACA tax credits, Trump and the Rs are all-in on making affordability worse. They’ve got no plans for improving the affordability of housing, healthcare, childcare, utility costs, groceries, etc. because such policies involve gov’t interventions that they’re paid to oppose.

Therefore, my hypothesis, which is testable and we’ll see if I’m right, is that they’ll continue to struggle mightily with this issue. The question thus becomes will the Ds have the wherewithal not to just tout the Rs shortcomings, but to roll up their sleeves and start articulating the affordability policy agenda?