Weekly Wrap: Econ Data, Messaging, Trump's Structural Affordability Problem
Jobs and inflation data provide weak fog lights; a messaging distinction without a difference; why "affordability" is Trumpian kryptonite.
The Dataflow Is Flowing Again
Over the long scope of time, one missing month of data will barely register as a blip. But while we’re in the midst of it, it’s a real challenge. The November inflation data we got this week (CPI) were particularly challenging to make sense of, as I wrote in a couple of places (as the WSJ explains here). We got payroll counts for Oct and Nov, along with unemployment for Nov, but the Oct payroll numbers reflected the timing of huge, DOGE-induced gov’t early retirements finally coming off the rolls, and most close data-watchers, myself included, belief the current monthly payroll numbers will be revised down, though not officially until the annual revision comes out early next year.
You can read my takes from the releases if you want to get under the hood, but here’s where I think we are and where we’re headed, though based on the foggy dataflow and the push-and-pull of stagflation, there are larger-than-usual margins-of-errors around both of those takes.
—Inflation remains pretty high and pretty sticky. Yes, the CPI came in well-below expectations but it was still 2.7%, yr/yr, and it was biased down a bit.
—The job market is weighed down by a very low hiring rate. Because labor supply has also come down, this hiring strike is showing up as quite slowly increasing unemployment, but the 4.6% jobless rate in November is the 33rd percentile of rates since 1990, so I wouldn’t call it all that low.
—The dominant forecast is mostly for more of the same next year, with GDP growing around trend of ~2% (the Fed is at 2.3%, so a bit more optimistic) and unemployment holding around where it is now.
—Sorry, but I find that all a bit too sunny. Americans are just in a really bad economic mood, what Keynes would have described as “negative animal spirits.” Yes, they’ve felt that way for awhile and it hasn’t stopped them from spending freely. But that was when unemployment was a lot lower and real pay was rising faster, especially at the low end. True, the wealth effect from the stock market and the investment effect from the AI-imho-bubble may continue to do their part (also some fiscal bump from tax cuts), but both are fragile.
I’d like to be wrong about my darker-than-avg forecast, and to be clear, I’m expecting sub-par growth and a bit higher unemployment relative to consensus, not recession. But I worry that ‘26 is the year that vibes catch up to growth.
“Trump’s Making the Same Mistake That Biden Made”
That is, he’s trying to convince people they’re better off, economically, than they think they are. As part of the Biden messaging machine, I’ve been called upon to address this comparison in various settings, including on the Katy Tur show on MS NOW this past week (I couldn’t find a link to the video but I’m sure it’s out there somewhere).
In fact, as I said on the air, there are to me, two important distinctions between Trump and Biden in this regard, though perhaps, as I admitted, the second one is a “distinction without a difference.”
The first is that we didn’t make things more expensive! Biden did not introduce sweeping tariffs that significantly raised the price of imports to businesses and consumers.
The second is that while Biden (and the team) talked past the American people on the economy, a clear messaging mistake, Trump lies. And “talking past” not equal to gaslighting. We would accurately say “we just got another strong jobs (or GDP, or lower inflation) report! That’s good news. Yes, we know prices are still too high, and we’re trying to help with that. But we still wanted to note this good report.”
Trump lies like a rug about this stuff. Just see any fact-check from his address to the nation this week. His BS isn’t working, as I explain below. But we never did that.
Does it matter? Yes, of course. And no. Yes, because over the long term, it is impossible to govern successfully based on falsehoods and denial of reality. No, because in both cases, people heard politicians trying to spin them, and when it comes to their lived and perceived economic reality, that will never work.
Which brings me to:
Why the Affordability Issue Is Trumpian Kryptonite
President Trump, despite his history of having an acute, populist antenna for what matters to his base, is absolutely flummoxed by the affordability crisis. As the Times reported in a feature story on the issue:
Even as Mr. Trump contends that the word is a “hoax” and a “con job,” he is traveling the country on an “affordability tour” to reassure voters.
The reasons for his failure here are simple, twofold, and unlikely to get much better for him, as these reasons are structural, meaning they’re embedded in the Trumpian operation that is simply not built to handle this challenge.
First, his superpower has long been to get his followers to believe him on a deep, empathic, and primal level: “Someone different from you is trying to take what’s yours. They are being aided in their thievery by elites who think you’re stupid. But I am your retribution; I will crush those enemies, and in so doing, will restore you to your greatness.”
That is, of course, a highly compelling, gut-level message. But it also abstract. I doesn’t require proof, and in fact, since it is false, is impenetrable to evidence. It is a feeling, an anger, a clear direction as to where to channel blame.
Prices are different. They’re concrete and witnessed on a daily basis. Even the affluent take note when they ring up your groceries and it seems like you somehow just spent $60 on a few essentials. For most families, that’s not just an annoyance. It means there’s a lot less than they expected for everything else.
Trump is constantly relearning that he can’t BS his way out of this one. Blaming it on Biden is as unconvincing—again, even to his followers—as telling them they’re wrong and that prices are “down 400%.”
Second, he and his party are congenitally very hard pressed to do anything about affordability. The only policy they’re good at is tax cuts, and those mostly help the wealthy. In fact, if you combine the tariffs, the cuts to SNAP and health care, and their refusal thus far to extend the ACA tax credits, Trump and the Rs are all-in on making affordability worse. They’ve got no plans for improving the affordability of housing, healthcare, childcare, utility costs, groceries, etc. because such policies involve gov’t interventions that they’re paid to oppose.
Therefore, my hypothesis, which is testable and we’ll see if I’m right, is that they’ll continue to struggle mightily with this issue. The question thus becomes will the Ds have the wherewithal not to just tout the Rs shortcomings, but to roll up their sleeves and start articulating the affordability policy agenda?
On affordability, on healthcare and the expiring expanded subsidies, some may have caught this Washington Post article this morning:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2025/12/21/obamacare-monopolies-subsidies/
which focusses on Wyoming, where there is a particularly high cost problem due to the expiring subsidies.
I quote about the Newton family in Wyoming:
'To continue health coverage for themselves and their two teenage children, the Newtons would have to pay an annual premium of $43,000 — about a third of their gross income. It is the price of the cheapest plan available to the family from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, the only ACA insurer left in Teton County.'
...
' Newton and her husband, Derek, each run a small business — she is an independent sales representative, and he outfits vans — and like many entrepreneurs, they have relied on the ACA for health insurance. But this year, the price of their policy rose 34 percent, and the federal subsidy that helped them pay for it is slated to go away. At the same time, they know they will need medical care: Last year, Newton, 51, was diagnosed with chronic leukemia.
“It’s terrifying,” she said. “We’re not rich, we’re not poor. We’re a standard, middle-class family, and somehow now I can’t afford health insurance.” '
..
' For years, Obamacare had worked well for the Newtons.
In 2017, when the couple were starting their businesses, their income was low — about $56,000. The price of their policy was $1,585 per month, but the standard ACA subsidy covered most of that, and the couple had to come up with only $332 monthly.
Since then, however, the prices of the premiums have risen steadily, and now, because of the expected subsidy reductions, they would no longer qualify for government help. They would have to pay full price — $3,573 monthly for the cheapest option. Even at $43,000 a year, the plan carries a $21,200 deductible, according to the paperwork Stacy Newton showed The Post.
Earlier this month, the couple struggled with whether to pay that to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, go without health insurance or find some other stopgap option. Newton was getting notices that said, in bold red lettering: “Important — You’re about to end (terminate) this coverage. If any of the people above get health care services or supplies after 12/31/2025, they’ll have to pay full cost.”
Eventually, Newton knows, she will need leukemia treatment. She’s just not sure when.
“If my leukemia acts up, I’m up a creek,” she said earlier this month. “I just don’t have a solution yet.”
On Monday, she sent a text.
“I just officially canceled my ACA marketplace insurance for 2026,” she wrote. “How on earth is this going to unfold for millions of people in America? '
...
' Newton, Lynch and others here have shared their concerns with Wyoming’s representatives in Congress: Sen. John Barrasso, Sen. Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Harriet Hageman. All three Republican lawmakers have opposed Obamacare and criticized Democrats, who have pushed to extend the enhanced subsidies. '
---
That last quoted section, indicating Sen. Barrasso, of Wyoming (actually a physician) is against extending the expanded subsidies, and in favor of leaving the Newton family, and others in Wyoming, without health insurance. ("Bare-assed".)
So, I don't know if the term has been used before on Sen. Barrasso. "BARe-ASS-O" perhaps they should call him.
Maybe on a Senate Committee, a Democrat can refer to him as "Bare-Ass Barrasso?'.
(I'm not sure if Senate propriety rules are violated with that mode of address. Perhaps sneak it in. Talk about people "being left without health insurance coverage all 'bare-ass. Oh', I see I'm almost out of time. I guess it's you next to speak, Senator Barrasso.")
Plus not so far beneath the surface, misogyny and racism, “replacement theory” resonated and T legitimized,you can only BS people so far, and his attempt to move “eyes” to an aggressive foreign policy is a disaster, what happens if the economy actually dives? Impose the Insurrection Act? Cancel elections?