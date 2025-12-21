Jared’s Substack

11m

On affordability, on healthcare and the expiring expanded subsidies, some may have caught this Washington Post article this morning:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2025/12/21/obamacare-monopolies-subsidies/

which focusses on Wyoming, where there is a particularly high cost problem due to the expiring subsidies.

I quote about the Newton family in Wyoming:

'To continue health coverage for themselves and their two teenage children, the Newtons would have to pay an annual premium of $43,000 — about a third of their gross income. It is the price of the cheapest plan available to the family from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, the only ACA insurer left in Teton County.'

...

' Newton and her husband, Derek, each run a small business — she is an independent sales representative, and he outfits vans — and like many entrepreneurs, they have relied on the ACA for health insurance. But this year, the price of their policy rose 34 percent, and the federal subsidy that helped them pay for it is slated to go away. At the same time, they know they will need medical care: Last year, Newton, 51, was diagnosed with chronic leukemia.

“It’s terrifying,” she said. “We’re not rich, we’re not poor. We’re a standard, middle-class family, and somehow now I can’t afford health insurance.” '

..

' For years, Obamacare had worked well for the Newtons.

In 2017, when the couple were starting their businesses, their income was low — about $56,000. The price of their policy was $1,585 per month, but the standard ACA subsidy covered most of that, and the couple had to come up with only $332 monthly.

Since then, however, the prices of the premiums have risen steadily, and now, because of the expected subsidy reductions, they would no longer qualify for government help. They would have to pay full price — $3,573 monthly for the cheapest option. Even at $43,000 a year, the plan carries a $21,200 deductible, according to the paperwork Stacy Newton showed The Post.

Earlier this month, the couple struggled with whether to pay that to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, go without health insurance or find some other stopgap option. Newton was getting notices that said, in bold red lettering: “Important — You’re about to end (terminate) this coverage. If any of the people above get health care services or supplies after 12/31/2025, they’ll have to pay full cost.”

Eventually, Newton knows, she will need leukemia treatment. She’s just not sure when.

“If my leukemia acts up, I’m up a creek,” she said earlier this month. “I just don’t have a solution yet.”

On Monday, she sent a text.

“I just officially canceled my ACA marketplace insurance for 2026,” she wrote. “How on earth is this going to unfold for millions of people in America? '

...

' Newton, Lynch and others here have shared their concerns with Wyoming’s representatives in Congress: Sen. John Barrasso, Sen. Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Harriet Hageman. All three Republican lawmakers have opposed Obamacare and criticized Democrats, who have pushed to extend the enhanced subsidies. '

---

That last quoted section, indicating Sen. Barrasso, of Wyoming (actually a physician) is against extending the expanded subsidies, and in favor of leaving the Newton family, and others in Wyoming, without health insurance. ("Bare-assed".)

So, I don't know if the term has been used before on Sen. Barrasso. "BARe-ASS-O" perhaps they should call him.

Maybe on a Senate Committee, a Democrat can refer to him as "Bare-Ass Barrasso?'.

(I'm not sure if Senate propriety rules are violated with that mode of address. Perhaps sneak it in. Talk about people "being left without health insurance coverage all 'bare-ass. Oh', I see I'm almost out of time. I guess it's you next to speak, Senator Barrasso.")

Plus not so far beneath the surface, misogyny and racism, “replacement theory” resonated and T legitimized,you can only BS people so far, and his attempt to move “eyes” to an aggressive foreign policy is a disaster, what happens if the economy actually dives? Impose the Insurrection Act? Cancel elections?

