Own-Goal Kicks

In my write up of last Friday’s surprisingly negative jobs report, I wrote the following:

Let’s not pull punches. Most of this fragility is policy driven. Trump chose to layoff hundreds of thousands of federal workers. He chose to carpet the globe with tariffs, and not just one-and-done, but at an uncertainty-generating on/off again cadence. He chose to go to war. He chose to ignore affordability concerns and push prices higher than they’d otherwise be. Economic counterfactuals are unknowable, but had he done none of the above and simply taken credit for the good economy he inherited, I’m confident we’d be in a better place. As I’ve long argued, policy matters, even if it can take a while to show up.

Most Americans have been feeling economically insecure for a while now, even amidst solid GDP growth, faster productivity, and, pre-Trump, strong job gains and very low unemployment. There are many reasons for that disconnect, including high levels of income and wealth disparity—if productivity growth doesn’t reach your paycheck, you’re not likely to applaud it—chaos and uncertainty, the lawlessness of the Trump admin (though this is a continuation of a troubling trend, never has the nation or Congress been less engaged in the decision to go to war), nervousness about the impact of AI on jobs.

But mostly, it’s what these days we’re calling “affordability.” People are unhappy about the gap between what they earn and the cost of key family budget items, including housing, heathcare, childcare, groceries, etc.

Given that reality, if they could, a normal regime would avoid two policies that raise prices: sweeping tariffs and Middle-East war. To be clear, “if they could” is important. There is nothing wrong with asking Americans to sacrifice in a just, necessary war. But this isn’t that. There’s no clear rationale, no planning beyond taking out Iran’s (repressive, oppressive) leadership, no clear way to protect protesters, change the regime, end their nuke program, shut down their drone and ballistic missile attacks.

I’ve stressed that when it comes to economic impacts of the war, the key word is “duration.” The longer the war lasts and the longer Hormuz remains shut, the deeper the disruption to global energy supplies and global commerce. And there’s a potential non-linearity here, meaning that supply damages, and thus the costs, could rise even more quickly than they have thus far. The cause would be shut-in of production due to the exhausting of storage space. I.e., if oil producers can’t ship their inventories, and thereby run out of places to store them, they’ll be forced to reduce or stop production.

I’m more worried about that now than I was a week ago, because I’m watching Iran’s reaction to the US/Israel attacks. In the past, their response to such attacks was quite measured. Remember after the last Israeli attack when they forewarned Israeli forces that missiles were incoming, such that the Israeli shield blocked almost all of them for getting through, and that was that?

This time, in an effort to disrupt global economics (see here for a useful rundown of the impacts, which go well beyond oil), they’re escalating, taking the war to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar (a critical natural gas hub upon which Europe depends), Kuwait, Oman, and beyond. Trump says they’re running out of missiles, and perhaps that’s true. I wouldn’t trust that guy to tell me what time it is. But they’re also using inexpensive drones, so the destruction is far from over and duration may be moving in the wrong direction.

What we seeing now is what I’ve meant when I said ever since Trump re-took office: bad policy eventually starts hurting people. It takes a while, especially with some powerful cross-currents, like strong AI-related investment, not to mention the fact that most workers’ wage growth is still beating inflation, a positive result we saw even in last week’s jobs report, where wage growth was >1% above inflation.

But you know how people like me—and I’ve worked for two presidents—are always saying “presidents don’t have that much to do with the economy.” Well, this one does, and he’s pushing it hard in the wrong direction. That’s particularly dangerous because he inhabits an alt reality that denies all of the above (i.e., the bad parts) and his lackies assure him he’s right about that.

The good news is that the majority of people, and most importantly, voters, are increasingly recognizing all of the above. How that disapproval is manifested depends on democracy continuing to function.

When the Trend’s Not Your Friend

Friday’s employment report generated a lot of discussion about how much to discount the jumpy monthly change in payrolls, the one that came in at -92,000. I, along with many others, cautioned readers not to put too much weight on the monthly number and to instead focus on the trend. Let’s dig into that a bit more today.

First, the payroll job number that comes out (usually) on the first Friday of the month has always created a bit of a communication problem. For the last report, virtually every headline I saw yesterday led with the big, -92K miss, which is, I grant you, a spicy, click-bait number.

But because of the monthly noise is these data, where “noise” means the statistic (an estimate of the nation’s change in payrolls) differs from the actual value, seasoned data-watchers never tire of repeating “not matter how tempting it is, don’t over-torque on one month’s data!” Good journalists also emphasize this, but headline writers have different incentives. Thus, my non-economist friends who know I track this stuff invariably ping me with texts like “whoa—92K job loss! Recession??”

For those of us who muck around in high-frequency data, the trend, not the data point, is what matters. But what do we mean by “trend,” and what did I mean on Friday when I said “the trend is no longer our friend?”

The trend is nothing more than a smooth line constructed to cut through the data, averaging out its ups and downs. A picture here is worth many words. Here’s the recent trend in private-sector, monthly payroll changes (I’m using private sector here to capture the non-DOGE impacts on jobs; not that those aren’t very important, as I emphasize in every recent jobs post, but this is the way to get at the job-change trend among non-gov’t employers).

Source: BLS, my analysis, numbers in 000’s.

You see that while the most recent print was a big negative, the trend is still above zero. In fact, it’s 15K, which, as I said, is too low to keep the jobless rate from rising and too close to downright stall speed.

You also see a the reason why we’re careful not to over-emphasize one-month’s data. The swing from a big positive private-sector gain in Jan (+146K) to a big negative (-86K) is a very good e.g. of why not to go there. BTW, I checked (using rolling variances) and yes, the monthly job-change data are more choppy now than usual, but not that much more.

That’s all fascinating measurement stuff (right??), but what’s the chance that unfriendly trend starts to bend up? Well, the thing about trends is that they tend to persist, so it will take a number of months of stronger gains to bend the trend. Given that we’re stuck in a very low-hire place, and that current federal economic policy is just about uniformly awful (see first entry above), I’d guess the likelihood of notable improvement in the job market is low. Most forecasts have the year-end unemployment rate at 4.5%. At this point, I’d take the over on that.