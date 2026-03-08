Jared’s Substack

Wicked Good Government
26mEdited

The President and all Members of Congress swear an oath to uphold the Constitution. That is the first duty of the federal government. Congress has been giving away its power to declare war for generations, but this is a full-on war and fully unconstitutional. Have Rs no shame or patriotism? The oil price increases are the tip of the iceberg in the economic pain and blowback for going to war with Iran. Consider that the U. S. and Israel, despite an invasion and bombing of the 140 square miles of the Gaza Strip, which has been fully blockaded for over 2 years, couldn't dislodge Hamas, and now we are to believe that one month's bombing of the 636,000 square miles of Iran will dislodge their leadership and military, despite that Iran had a four level succession plan in place for their military and government leaders before we started bombing them? Trump said his worst case scenario is that we get a leader just as bad. There can be little doubt that Trump and Hegseth's might makes right will be the primary law of the land in Iran, and an even worse leader is a safe bet.

The cash burn for the Iran war is estimated to be about a billion a day. So the approximate $30 billion to extend the enhanced healthcare subsidies for a year will be wasted in the Iran war the first month, which will only make things worse for us, the Iranian people, and the world.

Javaman
4h

A lesson I take from Trump (and Herbert Hoover before him) is that while a president cannot do much to improve an economy in the short-run, a president can seriously make things worse. That is compounded by a Congress and Supreme Court that enables him.

