Jared Bernstein
Apr 21

Many great comments and suggestions here! I've been thinking about checking out Britbox and see numerous plugs for Scandinavian TV. Will go try some right now!

David Parrish
Apr 21Edited

Great and fair analysis. I'm no economist, but I know your knowledge/advice had a lot to do with economic successes of the Biden years. Paul Krugman has rightly pointed out your policies were the most progressive policies since FDR's New Deal designed to address some of tbe main complaints of Trump voters. Yes, it is right for Democrats to acknowldedge their role in allowing the negative effects of free trade and globalization without compensation for many lost jobs.

But globalization has also brought good. For instance, I am working in the tea industry (and am a tea nerd). The tariffs are going to hurt our business in a big way--tea (as well as coffee and some wines) will never be grown/processed on any quality scale in the US--it is senseless to tariff it. That goes for many other items which we will either no longer be able to get or not get at all--and the prices of what we can get will increase to the point of putting many out of business.

I've been attending the symphony

more (Brahms Requiem is a favorite--I recently attended a performance of Brahms Symphony #4, also a favorite).

Thank you, sir, for your service. You and President Biden did a marvelous job. It's so tragic that so many didn't appreciate it--I think a communication failure of the Administration AND that of mainstream media.

