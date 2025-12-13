Jared’s Substack

Essmeier
12h

"And then there’s just raw partisanship: supporting “Obamacare” doesn’t go down easily for these folks. "

The Republicans have only themselves to blame for that. They're the ones who mockingly called the ACA "Obamacare" in the first place. They should be grateful that Depression-era Republicans didn't do the same andx refer to Social Security as "Roosevelt Retirement," or we'd be universally calling it just that to this day.

Norm Spier
11hEdited

Since you bring up the holidays ("May your holidays be happy and…yes, I’ll say it…wonderfully inefficient!")

I bring up that I have been poking around the various websites where tips, comments, and ideas are exchanged for the coming Xmas gatherings of family and friends.

Apparently, there is some realization that some of the guests present will be facing a loss of health insurance less than 7 full days after the gathering. There has been some discussion on the websites of what special things, in light of this, might be appropriate to have for the gathering.

I'm looking for ideas on this, and if I see any good ones in reply to me here, I will certainly get them on the Xmas-celebration sites.

I have also, from the sites, found some I can offer for people reading here:

1) Medium-sized bowls of quick-acting antidepressant drugs ,

2) Large bowls of heavily-spiked bunch, with a paper sign attached to the bowl, with, written in festive glitter, "Forget About Today Until Tomorrow" ,

3) Notes at each place setting, hand-written before the dinner, by the children at the event, in crayon on the front, saying

' "I mean, people have access to health care in America. After all, you just go to an emergency room.".

-George W. Bush, 7/10/07 ' ,

with, on the back of each one, in type (pre-printed by the hosts the day before the event):

"(From here: https://web.archive.org/web/20100423045051/https://georgewbush-whitehouse.archives.gov/news/releases/2007/07/20070710-6.html

At about the 17th paragraph.)

Reminder: The emergency room will treat you to the point of medical-stabilization only, which they have to do because of the Reagan-era EMTALA law. (You are still legally-responsibly for the bills, and many hospitals will collect on that debt.)"

--

Any other suggestions, chime in here please! (😊)

16 more comments...

