Rs & Healthcare Coverage: Why Can’t They Do This?

There used to be a big chair in my house on which I was always stubbing my damn toe. So, I moved it. Problem solved.

A WSJ headline from this AM reads:

The article notes “an NBC poll in October found that Democrats hold a 23-point advantage among registered voters over Republicans on the party best equipped to deal with healthcare.”

And yet, they do not move the big chair. And if you’ve followed the affordability debate, you know that chair is BIG.

Why not?

A conventional response is that getting the federal gov’t more involved with health care is too expensive for the Rs. I don’t buy that for a second. First, this sort of thinking embeds the false view that deficit-financed tax cuts, with which Rs are extremely comfortable (as are many Ds, to be sure, though targeted less at the top of the scale), are different from spending increases. To my mind, they’re just different ways of utilizing gov’t resources. When you consider the huge tax cuts they’ve backed, there’s absolutely no credible argument the Rs antipathy for health care spending is because they’re worried about deficits.

That leaves ideology and donor pressures. Starting with the former, when it comes to mid/lower income households, Rs lean towards YOYO (you’re on your own) and away from WITT (we’re in this together). But insurance is full-on WITT; there’s no insurance that doesn’t involve a larger group (in this case, a healthier one) subsidizing a smaller group (in this case, a sicker one).

Exhibit A here is their revived push for health savings accounts, which Neale and I took on the other day:

They’ve long maintained that high-deductible plans paired with HSAs would encourage price-shopping and limit wasteful spending. In practice, most healthcare is not shoppable—nobody comparison-shops in the ambulance—and research shows that higher out-of-pocket costs often force people to cut back on care they need. In the current context, funding HSAs instead of premium tax credits risks destabilizing the ACA exchanges, as healthier patients take their HSA funding elsewhere, leaving behind a riskier pool and driving up exchange premiums. HSAs are also regressive, as the tax savings increase with income, thereby disproportionately benefiting high-income families.

A picture is worth many words here, from CBPP (“PTC’s” are the premium tax credits for ACA coverage that Ds fought to re-extend during the shutdown):

The Rs face other ideological barriers: you can’t efficiently insure people against health risks without risk pooling, and you can’t pool risks without some sort of mandate (otherwise you’ll have too few healthy people in the pool, i.e., “adverse selection” bias). And then there’s just raw partisanship: supporting “Obamacare” doesn’t go down easily for these folks.

Moreover, all of this calls for thoughtful policy work, of which we need a lot more in this space, as Neale and I argued in the link above. But Trump team R have no chops in this space, whereas the Ds tap into networks of think tanks and academics who have long worked on health care reform.

Finally, the donor problem. As I argued in many places (most recently on this fun podcast with Chuck Todd), there are many greedy hands in the healthcare cookie jar, they’re deeply lobbied up (on both sides, true; but more R than D), and the status quo suits them just fine.

There are a few Rs that crossed the aisle in recent votes to extend the credits, but they’re pretty explicit that this is to save their political bacon, not because they support or understand the WITT points above. So, I expect them to keep stubbing their toes on the issue.

The Fed’s Rate Cut

This was a big econ story this past week, less due to the rate cut, which was highly expected, and more due to the interesting and unusual dueling sides of the Fed members’ takes on the current economy. As I wrote in advance of the meeting, the big questions are a) which do you weight more heavily, rising unemployment or high, sticky inflation (the former says “cut,” the latter says “hold”), and b) is the current monetary stance of the Fed (where they’ve set their interest rate) neutral (hold) or restrictive (cut)?

I was raised to worry more about the labor market, but having gone through the great inflation of ‘21-’22, which in many ways delivered unto us the current affordability crisis (in that it sharply raised price levels to a point that ushered in the long, ongoing vibecession), I worry about both sides of the mandate. In this regard, I’ve often raised the challenge of high and sticky service inflation, which is particularly concerning because, unlike recently rising goods inflation, it’s not directly connected to tariffs.

But Chair Powell explicitly said numerous times in his presser that one of the reasons he felt okay about cutting is that services inflation is drifting back down to target. He doesn’t make such assertions without evidence from his impressive stable of staff economists, which stands in contrast to my stable, which houses only me.

Here’s a table I just made that perhaps gets at what he’s saying, though it’d be great if his team would release the info he’s referencing. It shows annualized growth rates of services inflation over different periods, with the shorter periods, like 6 and 3 months, providing a more timely sense of the direction of travel. And I can see some deceleration there, which supports Powell’s view. But it’s uncomfortably sticky.

Wage Growth: Still Positive in Real Terms, But Slowing

Here’s a similar, related table that I posted earlier this week, when the ECI compensation data was released. It just one series, so we always want to be careful not to overinterpret, but I’ve seen the same dynamics in other wage data. The punchline is not good, though it’s consistent with stagflation: the weakening job market is leading to slower nominal wage growth while high, sticky inflation is turning that into slower real wage growth.

It’s too early to determine if we’re seeing a pervasive downshift in real pay, but if this sticks and proliferates, it’s a serious problem, one that will hurt at both the micro level—families struggling with affordability—and the macro level—an economy that’s 70% consumer spending.

All Of Which Helps Explain This Headline:

From Axios:

President Trump’s approval rating on his longtime political calling card — the economy — has sunk to 31%, the lowest it has been across both of his terms as president, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC. —68% of voters — including 44% of Republicans — say the economy is in poor shape. —About half of Americans say it’s harder than usual to afford holiday gifts this year. —About half say they are cutting back on nonessential purchases more than they usually would. —A “vast majority” report seeing higher prices for groceries and electricity, underscoring a persistent cost-of-living strain. —Trump’s economic approval rating is down from 40% in the same poll two months after he entered office. It reached as high as 43% in August.

I’ll have more to say about this in coming days, but it’s predictable given the fact that affordability is kryptonite to the President’s endless and heretofore successful efforts to pull supporters into his false reality. But when it comes to prices, people know which way is up. And yes, it’s true that presidents have far less sway over prices than they often suggest, but Trump has shown that, in fact, he can raise prices (tariffs), and he can make health care a lot more expensive (expiring premium tax credits).

Sing Along With Me: Have Yourself An Inefficient Christmas…

I stumbled on this decade-old piece I wrote on how the irrationality of giving presents is a feature, not a bug, of the holiday. I thought it held up well—I was particularly touched by my now 23-year-old daughter’s admonition at the end—and bears repeating, so here it is in full. Let me know if you think I’ve got this right!

On MSNBC the other day, the always interesting Josh Barro challenged a panel of which I was a member to consider the very logical proposition that exchanging Christmas gifts is a highly inefficient endeavor, fraught with “deadweight losses.”

Such losses make economists shudder as they generate wasteful inefficiencies in the sense that both giver and receiver could be made better off if they didn’t engage in the incriminating activity, in this case, exchanging gifts.

Josh was riffing off this 1993 holiday classic, right up there with Jingle Bells: a paper entitled “The Deadweight Loss of Christmas” by Joel Waldfogel, who writes:

“In the standard microeconomic framework of consumer choice, the best a gift-giver can do with, say, $10 is to duplicate the choice that the recipient would have made. While it is possible for a giver to choose a gift which the recipient ultimately values above its price—for example, if the recipient is not perfectly informed—it is more likely that the gift will leave the recipient worse off the if she had made her own consumption choice with a an equal amount of cash.”

The implication is that I’d be better off if you just gave me the 25 bucks you spent on that sweater I’ll never wear.

Let’s think about why this is right and wrong. As I said in the segment, it does bring to mind the old adage that an economist is someone who knows the price of everything and the value of nothing. Still, just because it’s the holiday season, and we’re all maybe feeling a bit more of the human largesse than usual, isn’t there something we can learn from this theory?

In fact, there is, starting with how it fails to capture parts of reality that economics often gets wrong.

“Nana’s” paperweight: My wife’s stepmother (that would be “Nana”), someone we rarely see, once gave me this paperweight-like object that you can use to hold down the pages of a book. I didn’t think much of it, meaning it was a candidate for precisely the inefficiencies we’re worrying about here. And yet, it lives on my nightstand, and I use it every night, which makes it the most used holiday gift I’ve ever received.

In other words, I didn’t know I needed it. The fact is that no recipient is “perfectly informed” about their needs and wants, so even a throwaway gift can be life-altering — or at least it can keep the pages in place while you’re flossing (TMI??…my bad).

The larger point is that too much economic thinking and modeling is based on the notion of “rational economic actors with full information” vs. the reality of who we really are: often irrational people driven by all kinds of misperceptions.

Sentiment: One source of our irrationality is sentiment, though evolutionary biology has convincing theories about genetic motivations for sentimentality (having to do with promoting your gene pool). In this regard, it’s notable that to get data for his analysis, Waldfogel asked the following of gift recipients: “Apart from any sentimental value of the items…how much would you be willing to pay for them?”

Such analysis points to cash as the most efficient gift, but my wife feels strongly, and she has a point, that giving cash to people is akin to saying you don’t care enough about them to invest the thought and effort it would take to get them a gift.

Okay, but what about gift cards? Surely a Starbucks gift card is a neat hybrid between cash and something more thoughtful. Nope, according to the wife. Her first objection is that it’s just a notch above cash in terms of lameness, but her second is empirical. People tend to hoard and forget about gift cards, while inflation erodes their value. Retailers thus love them because a gift card that lives in your sock drawer for the rest of its life is pure profit for them.

Emotional proximity between giver and receiver matters: An interesting, intuitive angle revealed by Waldfogel is that the closer the giver is in age and/or emotional closeness to the recipient, the less the deadweight loss. Family members are thus perhaps more likely to give you “efficient” gifts than office mates, which provides a good rational for those “white elephant” gift exchanges, where everyone is encouraged to trade gifts with the goal of “Pareto optimality,” meaning trades that make both parties better off.

However, I can hear you groaning that exceptions abound. I could swear my wife said she likes big earrings, but it turns out she likes small ones (though I’m convinced she flips that around on an annual basis). On the other hand, my kids are extremely skilled at revealing their preferences well in advance of the holiday.

Do individuals always make the best choices for themselves? Fundamental to both Waldfogel’s analysis and to all of economics is the assumption that individuals make the optimal choices for themselves. Unlike the rational actor stuff, this strikes most people, myself included, as de-facto true: we choose what we want and avoid what we don’t want. This insight also motivates much anti-government rhetoric by those who view government health, welfare, and nutrition programs as fraught with deadweight loss. Better to give someone $50 than to give them $50 worth of food stamps.

And yet…we obviously don’t always act in our best interest. Where I see this most clearly is in what I’ve termed the “high discount rate problem” wherein we heavily discount the potential downside of future events in the interest of enjoying ourselves today. This problem is not a trivial one: its impact is most damagingly seen in our reluctance to treat global warming as the existential threat that science tells us it is.

For you kids out there, this insight may be why many a grandma will send you a check for your college fund this Christmas. I empathize with your sneer at that, but given your excessively high discount rate, she’s probably onto something.

Anyway, before you castigate us economists too much, note that according to Barro, “Mr. Waldfogel…actually does buy presents at the holidays, at least for some people.”

With that in mind, I’ll give the last word here to my 12-year-old daughter, who, when I explained this theory to her the other day, responded:

“It’s the thought that counts, and you’re not counting the thoughts.”

May your holidays be happy and…yes, I’ll say it…wonderfully inefficient!