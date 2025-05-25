This week saw a relentless attack on the U.S. economy and the people in it by the president and the ruling party.

Worst Budget Ever

The budget working its way through the Republican-controlled House and Senate has no historical precedent. We’ve never seen a budget proposal that so plainly takes from the poor to give to the rich, and I do not mean this abstractly. I mean it, as the figure shows, in dollar-for-dollar terms.

And while we’ve often seen budgets that apply some degree of deficit financing, this one is, again, in a class by itself. You’d have to be fiscally illiterate to fall for the $3 trillion deficit score that’s circulating out there. This score is artificially held down because it gives the Rs credit for a bunch of tax cuts that expire in a few years. But the core point of this very bill is to avoid the expiration of the original Trump tax cuts, whose partial expiration was also plugged in to that 2017 bill to falsely hold down the deficit implications of that bill (Ezra Klein is appropriately perturbed by this transparent tactic). A more realistic score gets you to $5 trillion over ten.

This is spooking the huge, global market for U.S. debt and, as I wrote earlier in the week, putting upward pressure on interest rates and the term premium—the added return creditors demand for locking up their money when they purchase longer-term bonds.

Worst Trade War Ever

Meanwhile, over at the trade war, the president did that annoying thing some drivers do when, at the last minute, they realize they don’t want to take the exit and swerve back into traffic. The administration, recognizing that this was a bad bet for them, had for a few weeks been looking for, and finding, offramps from the trade war. But this week, the president threatened 50% tariffs on the EU and 25% on imported cell phones. To me, these sound a lot more like Trump’s impulsive negotiating tactics; if I were playing poker with him, I’d call the bluff. But markets, who’d gotten comfortable with the offramp scenario, were thrown for yet another loop.

The combination of these two paths—the budget and the trade war—interact in a truly toxic manner, as I discussed earlier in the week with a bit of simple math. The trade war hurts growth and nudges up inflation. This is an obvious problem in the sense that below-trend growth will eventually show up as higher unemployment, and nobody wants higher prices, including the price of borrowing (30-year mortgage rates ended the week above 7%). But it’s a more nuanced problem for the Federal Reserve, who could intervene with lower rates to help offset the higher-rates, lower-growth caused by the budget and the trade war, but won’t do so if they’re worried about stoking inflationary pressures.

Here’s how the NYT correctly put it:

Where Mr. Trump sees a “golden age" of growth, investors see an agenda that comes with more debt, higher borrowing costs, inflation and an economic slowdown. Investors who once viewed government debt as a relatively risk-free investment are now demanding that the United States pay much more to those who lend America money.

Phony Growth Assumptions

Let’s drill down a bit more on that growth point. Supply-side tax cutters since at least Reagan have always made factually indefensible claims about how much their high-end tax cuts would trickle down. The idea is that by cutting the cost of capital investment, the nation’s capital stock would grow, we’d be more productive, and that would lift wages and incomes for all.

There are many questionable links in that chain, from investment’s sensitivity to tax rate changes, to the assumption that faster productivity growth automatically reaches the middle- and low-wage workers (it doesn’t). But it’s an empirical question.

Summarizing a robust research, a few points are clear. There is zero evidence—literally, none—that high-end tax cuts generate enough revenue to offset their cost. Not even close. There is very little evidence that they generate anything like the growth effects claimed by their advocates. Not zero, to be clear. Lower taxes juice consumption; lower marginal rates can boost investment. But credible estimates of the impact of tax cuts on investment, growth, and wages, never show game-changing trajectory shifts.

This review of TCJA by Gale and al is an excellent source for a realistic take on revenue and growth claims (and pretty readable to boot). See, for example, the section on investment effects on page 16, which finds that “…trends in aggregate investment were not markedly influenced by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.” Which is actually surprising given the magnitude of the cut in the corporate rate.

But here’s another reason, related to the above, to be very skeptical of outsized growth claims from the new budget bill: it’s mostly extending existing policy. Whatever growth effects those policies originally had, extending them doesn’t add any new juice.

The administration is, predictably, arguing that the growth effects will be huge. Part of this is, if not slight of hand, not entirely on the up-and-up: they’re comparing growth effects to a baseline where the tax cuts expire. That’s an interesting experiment, but it’s not what people will feel.

And part of it is bad math. They’re claiming much bigger wage gains than they claimed for the TCJA, but with none of the corporate cuts that allegedly drove those gains. They’re applying impossibly large growth multipliers of 2-3 to deficit spending (even in recessions, such large multipliers in indefensible; much less so in the midst of expansion), leading to implausible growth claims in the 4-5% range.

The bipartisan Joint Committee on Taxation offers a more careful assessment. “The Joint Committee staff estimates that enacting these provisions would increase the average annual growth rate of real Gross Domestic Product (“GDP”) by 0.03 percentage points, from 1.83 percent in the present-law baseline to 1.86 percent, over the 2025-2034 budget window.”

Like I said, not a growth-trajectory changer, and it comes with long-term deficit baggage the the JCT argues will lead “the aggregate capital stock…to fall below baseline levels in the first decade after the budget window…GDP is estimated to fall below baseline levels by the end of the decade following the budget window.”

OK, So What’s Going On Here?

I’ve shared enough of these weekly wraps to make an attempt at a bigger picture analysis. How could it possibly make sense, and I mean political sense, for an administration to engage in such harmful economic policy? And to be clear, I’m not just talking about screwing the poor. That’s a very old play by R administrations. I mean pissing off the Wall St. Journal as much as MSNBC!

I believe the current moment is fostered by at least two forces. One, it is the result of Trumpian false reality, wherein, in an old authoritarian playbook, you create a crisis where none existed, and then set out to solve it at great cost to both actual reality and political institutions, which you maintain must come down if you are to solve the (non) crisis.

Off-the-charts business uncertainty (see chart)? Sorry, but that’s just something we’ll have to live through if we are to solve the (phony) crisis. Raising prices through tariffs, along with the cost of domestic production, as almost half of our imports are inputs into domestic manufacturing? Tough medicine, but that’s what the (false) reality requires.

The second thing that’s going on, which explains the awful budget, is a lot more prosaic: Trump has no interest in governing—he’s much too busy with retribution and grift—and the Rs are just running amok. For all its outlier characteristics, this budget is just a very large extension of their typical bid to deliver big tax breaks to their donor class. It’s just that this time, there’s no leavening force from the administration pushing them to at least, for the sake of optics, give a few crumbs to the vulnerable.

The good news is that all of this is terrible politics which I’m confident will continue to chip away at the administration’s popularity. The bad news is that it’s terrible policy that will continue to chip away at growth and living standards, particularly for the most vulnerable among us, while boosting prices and interest rates. Put them together, and perhaps the Trumpies will again be sent packing, but a) that requires the other party to come back to life, and b) there’s a lot of pain between here and there.