BDWE! (Biggest Data Week Ever)

For dataflow analysts like me, next week has to be one of the most exciting weeks ever. Below is a partial (!!) list of the releases with dates, the expected and prior values, and a brief thought (next week also includes Aug 1, the latest tariff-deadline day; perhaps to be replaced with a new tariff-deadline day). I’ve got a busy week so not sure how quickly I can write up the results, but many others will be doing so as well.

A few overarching thoughts:

—Q1 GDP growth was biased down by surging imports; Q2 will likely show the opposite. So, your best bet is to average them (along with getting under the hood for more core-style measures). If the expectation is correct, the average growth rate for the first half of the year will be 1%, which, should it persist as I fear it will, is too low to prevent unemployment from rising. That’s not good, but the main point is just as you should have discounted anyone who overly bemoaned the Q1 result, so should you discount anyone who overly touts Q2.

—As readers know, I’ve been nail-biting over the flat real consumer spending trend so far this year. That big category has been a long-time driver of the expansion, so I’ve found this more worrisome than most commentators, many of whom seem to think there’s something off with these data. So, I’ll be carefully scrutinizing this series and any revisions. As you see, I have an “upside risk” for spending, based on the pretty good labor market and rising real pay. But I won’t be surprised if it stays “meh,” as a lot of people are unhappy with tariffs, price increases, deportations, and the budget bill, and such “negative animal spirits” are bad for spending.

—The Fed has loudly telegraphed that this is a no-cut meeting (you never know, of course), but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to see there. EG, how many dissents might there be to the rate announcement? How much are they leaning into a September rate cut?

—The cherry on top is the big July jobs report. There’s more guesswork re the payroll number than most others here, but the expectations are for a level of job gains that might be enough to keep the jobless rate from rising much (called the “breakeven” level). It’s just very hard to know what that level is right now, especially with deportations and diminished immigration (lower labor supply means fewer jobs are needed to keep the jobless rate from rising). But based on the overall growth picture, I’d say slight downside risk here.

How Fascists Use Democracy to Kill Democracy

This piece by Brian Beutler struck me as a particularly important read right now and one that resonated with me personally and professionally.

Beutler takes off from a debate between Mehdi Hasan and an avowed fascist, wherein the latter articulates a political strategy of abusing free speech and other tools of democracy in order to ascend to power and then pull up the ladder.

…one of the most revealing moments…was when Hasan asked Estelle: if you hate democracy so much, why are you engaged in public debate, a cornerstone of the democratic process? “It is the means to support an end,” Estelle responded. “The reason we have free speech now is because we want to be openly talking about our opinions so we can get the state that we want. But it doesn't mean free speech after we win.”

Beutler goes on:

In nonexistential instances, this can look like Trump promising to lower costs, knowing that his tariffs will increase them, and (thus) lying about the incidence of tariffs. But in the final showdown, the promise is freedom, and the ulterior motive is tyranny. When Hasan asked Estelle, What happens when your fantasy autocrat kills your family, Estelle didn’t renounce extrajudicial violence. He replied, “Well, I'm not going to be a part of the group that he kills.” I mention this exchange for two reasons: First, because it’s important for people to know that this is how right-wing operators pursue their ends. That they view liberal freedoms as loopholes to exploit in their pursuit of power. Second, because it reveals a weakness in liberalism-as-practiced.

The weakness to which he refers is that too many of us, myself included, willingly engage with those with such “bad faith,” people wielding debate and discussion not to better understand reality but to pursue other ends: power, control, tax cuts, or in the existential cases, some degree of authoritarianism if not fascism itself.

I blush to think of the times I’ve debated trickle-down economics with its advocates, as it we were going to lay out the arguments, the relevant research findings, and then look at the empirical data and decide who won the argument. I’m sure I thought I won most of those fights.

In fact, I relished these debates (on this and many other topics) because I knew I had the much better empirical case, and I was taught to make such cases, using quantitative, statistical arguments (see next entry below), along with common sense. But my opponents were not arguing in good faith. They were doing the bidding of their sponsors. There was never a fact I could show them that would make them even mildly shift there position because it wasn’t, for them, a fact-based argument. In this case, they were using open debate on, e.g., cable TV as a loophole “to exploit in their pursuit of power.”

(In case it’s not clear, those debating economic policy in bad faith are not generally fascists. I’m extrapolating Beutler’s points.)

Now, there’s a way in which those policy debates were and are valuable. There are always some people listening who instinctively know that the position being espoused by the democracy exploiters’—if we cut rich people’s taxes, you’ll be better off!—is wrong but are not aware of evidence to support their view. Even when preaching to the choir, it’s important to remember that the choir needs good music. Unfortunately, these days there’s so much lying about facts, numbers, and evidence—Republican Senators and Trump Cabinet members literally said the budget bill would lower the deficit—that the bad music can drown out the good.

Bottom line, you can’t, in good faith, just ignore those arguing in bad faith, especially if they’re prominent (with respect to Beutler and Hasan, I wouldn’t give a platform to this particular loser). But you don’t help matters if you debate them as if it’s a fair, fact-finding mission. If you lose a game against someone who secretly cheats, the viewers won’t know you should have won.

Thus, we need the often-uncomfortable spine to call out those who are trying to exploit democracy’s “loopholes” to dispose with democracy. Beutler’s subhead says: “Our intentional blindness to bad faith is a loophole fascists use to gain respectability and power.” I, for one, am taking off the blindfold.

Trump Makes Up Numbers: Discuss

This interesting WaPo piece by Naftali Bendavid is closely connected to the Beutler analysis.

The fact that he makes up and abuses numerical facts to an absurd degree is well known (“Trump [has a] long history of falsehoods and misleading claims, which numbered more than 30,000 in his first term alone”). I’m not even sure if his MAGA base (former base??) takes his numbers seriously, but I know nobody else does. If Trump told you what time it is, you’d check your watch.

But what’s interesting is why and what it means for our understanding of reality. The two questions have the same answer: to create and support an alternative reality, you need alternative numbers. Investment is up 50% of GDP! Our approval rating is over 90%! Prices fell 1500% (???)! The budget bill will lower the deficit!

But there’s another, even more pernicious outcome in play here. Much like bad-faith power-seekers use free speech to ultimately undermine free speech, fake-number purveyors create a blanket sense of distrust. Instead of people responding “well, I can’t trust this guy’s numbers but I can trust that guy’s numbers,” they just assume everyone’s making stuff to promote their self-interest.

That’s authoritarianism 101: use free speech to seed distrust in all aspects of society, including the quantitative aspects. If you can’t trust the GDP growth rate, the inflation rate, and the approval rates, then my made-up numbers are at least as good as those in the table above.

How to fight this? Readers know I don’t go here lightly; I’m no media basher; I see much excellent work in the media, regularly featured in these posts, including this one. But in this case, I think the media needs to do a much better job. There’s a sense of “that’s just Trump,” and “we can’t fact check every other word he says!”

Yes, you can. Powell just effectively did so; you can too. Why should Trump get a break here that Biden did not? Shout out falsehoods and ask for corrections at press conferences and gaggles. And if that gets you barred from the next one, then the folks left in the room should pick up the slack until no one is left except Fox.

Democracy dies in darkness, and fake numbers turn the lights off.