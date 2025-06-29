Jared’s Substack

Jim T
3h

It didn't take for Crypto to get into the real financial markets. 2008 showed what the housing industry can do to the economy. The ink on the "Genius Bill" isn't dry and the Crypto fox is already in the hen house. Donny and the Oligarchs will Hoover up everyone's money when the economy crashes in a year or two.

Dismantling Our Greed Economy's avatar
Dismantling Our Greed Economy
1hEdited

The Senate bill exempted some cuts for Alaska to get Senator Murkowski's vote and thought that by giving some of it to "all non-contiguous states", that they could slip it by the parliamentarian. Nope. Will see if they overrule the parliamentarian next.

"The Senate’s parliamentarian, who is reviewing provisions to ensure they comply with the chamber’s rules, is continuing to evaluate a few health care provisions.

Just Sunday morning, she ruled that several health care provisions violated the rules. Her ruling included two that would cause more spending on Medicare and Medicaid in Alaska and Hawaii, according to the Senate Budget Committee."

We should collectively be pointing out that giving handouts to prop up rural hospitals instead of paying them to treat people in need of care is particularly cruel, and may not keep them open.

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/06/29/us/politics/trump-policy-bill-health-insurance-cuts.html

