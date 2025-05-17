The Dataflow

I took you through some of week’s data yesterday so I won’t belabor that part. I forgot to mention one important thing. Looking forward a few weeks, on 5/30, the gov’t will release the PCE inflation index, the one the Fed watches most closely. At this point, analysts have enough data to take a highly educated guess as to what that number will be, which is likely quite low. Focusing on the core rate, we’re likely around 0.1% for April and 2.5%, yr/yr; that yearly rate would be the lowest for core PCE since March 2021.

Normally, that would signal potential Fed easing in forthcoming meetings, and if the economy softens, as I suspect it will (not recession, but slower growth), they may become more comfortable moving from waiting/watching to easing. But as with everything these days, the tariffs are the wild card, and while they’ve not much shown up yet in the inflation data, I suspect they will—they’ve certainly shown up in some of the inflationary expectations data (see yesterday’s post). So, that creates another level of uncertainty.

Trust me, I’ve seen awful budgets. But this is the worst.

There are at least three perspective from which to analyze federal budgets.

The first, and by far the most important, is who does it help and who does it hurt? I literally got into this business because I believed a key role of gov’t was to protect vulnerable people from hardships imposed by market failures and historical discrimination, and to provide them with the same ladders to upward mobility that the privileged take for granted. I am far from alone in this motivation—see CBPP, e.g. who I single out here because of their foundational understanding of the connection between those goals and gov’t budgets.

The House Republican’s budget, much in the news this week, embodies the polar opposite vision. It takes from the economically vulnerable, from those whose lives are highly precarious in precisely the ways gov’t policy should, and often does, address though health, food, and work supports, and gives richly to those who have no need for such help.

I presented evidence of this claim earlier in the week, showing how the combination of tariffs, a highly regressive tax, and the proposed tax changes in the budget take from the poor to give to the rich. But I noted that the bottom quintiles were biased up a bit in this presentation because it did not yet include the cuts in services the House Rs are proposing to offset the cost of their skewed tax cuts.

Well, as the NY Times reports, the Penn Wharton Budget Model team has done an all-in distributional analysis and it shows what you’d expect. I truly can’t recall seeing a proposal that takes more from the poor to give to the rich.

From the NYT:

[They] found that many Americans who make less than $51,000 a year would see their after-tax income fall as a result of the Republican proposal beginning in 2026…People reporting less than $17,000 in income would see a reduction closer to $1,000, on average, also increasing over time, a shortfall that underscores their reliance on federal benefits…By contrast, the top 0.1 percent, including those with incomes over $4.3 million, would gain on average more than $389,000 in after-tax income in 2026, the data show. These earners benefit more from a Republican measure because it cuts taxes on the wealthy and makes other favorable changes, including for businesses, which may improve the value of their investments.

A second line of analysis is budget process, and this week revealed big fights among House Rs in getting this awful budget over to the Senate and then to the POTUS. Some more moderate Rs are inveighing against service cuts to their lower-income constituents, while others are arguing the budget doesn’t cut enough and therefore depends too much on deficit financing.

My prior here is that daddy hasn’t told the squabbling kids what to do yet. I’d like to be wrong about this, but the usual pattern is that Trump spends an afternoon on the phone telling the holdouts to get onboard and they fold like cheap suits.

A third line of analysis is through fiscal sustainability. Especially once Trump weighs in and squelches the dissent from the faux budget hawks, it is a virtual certainty that this budget will add trillions to the medium and even more so, longer-term debt. According to the Yale Budget Lab:

…the tax bill under consideration by the House would add $3.4 trillion to the debt over the 2025-2034 window and $15.3 trillion from 2025-2055…if the provisions become permanent, the debt-to-GDP ratio would hit 200 percent in 2055. The only countries that currently have a higher debt-to- GDP ratio are Sudan and Japan.

That’s obviously bad, especially given its upward redistribution—if you told me we’d be incurring this much debt for an essential cause, I’d be more forgiving—but what does it mean for real lives in the here and now?

Well, you’ll perhaps recall that when the UK gov’t under Liz Truss proposed a big (for them) deficit-financed budget, markets reacted badly, punishing the pound and pushing up interest rates, such that she was forced to quickly leave the building. Given the U.S.’s privileged position in debt markets, that’s not been our fate (though a credit rating agency did just downgrade our sovereign debt rating).

I am, however, more worried this time around about market reactions. There’s already high uncertainty and I expect the trade war to show up as denting growth in the 2nd half of this year. Nor would I count on a “Powell put”—the Fed will sweep in and offset any interest-rate spikes that could develop once the new fiscal path becomes clear—to save the day, especially if they’re worried about the tariffs impacts on inflation and even more so, inflationary expectations.

So, I don’t foresee anything like a Trussian shock, but I am moderately confident that we’d see upward pressure on interest rates, though higher term premiums and risk premiums. Remember, a few weeks after this budget debate resolves, we’ll have the debt ceiling to deal with! The fun never stops.

Read this book!

My sanity has been marginally maintained in recent weeks through ensconcing myself in John Cassidy’s superb and perfectly timed new book, Capitalism and Its Critics. Each chapter focuses on figures from Adam Smith to Piketty, through Marx, Polanyi, Luxemburg, Kondratiev, Keynes, and many more. [I was supposed to interview the author at a book talk here in DC last week but sadly couldn’t make. We’ll soon, however, speak together for a Contrarian live spot.]

The book can easily be read as a history of arguments around the capitalist system from highly diverse quarters. I especially appreciated how deep Cassidy dives into each argument of his subjects, all in highly efficient prose that’s neither too technical nor overly simplistic.

But for me, it’s been more than a historical survey. Somewhere in here—I’m not yet sure where, but I will find it—is essential guidance, though this sweeping historical account of capitalism’s critics, as to how we got into the highly negative equilibrium in which we are now stuck. And somewhere in here is also the path out.

Needless to say, I’ll have A LOT more to say about what I believe the lessons and guidance of this book are in coming weeks. For now, if, like me, you’re looking for a deeper understanding of where we are and how to get to a better place, read this now.