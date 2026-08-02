A bit ago, I wrote a post explaining how, amidst a wide spate of bad Trumpian economic policy, the macroeconomy manages to keep on truckin.’ As is typically the case, such an analysis pits headwinds against tailwinds. The former include tariffs, the war, deportations; the latter includes AI investment and consumption-boosting wealth effects.

In reviewing last week’s data reports and other economic developments (e.g., the change in Fed leadership), I find it useful to build on this form of analysis. Of course, single data points embody both signal and noise, so we want to be careful in assessing their impact. We also want to turn up the anti-confirmation-bias dial to avoid upweighting bad news because we know the administration is terrible. One of the key points of my earlier post is that presidents—even bright orange ones—have only so much impact on overall economic growth.

With that, what happened last week in econdata land?

The Warsh Fed: I’m starting here instead of a data report because this struck me as particularly consequential. How could that be, given that the FOMC merely held steady on the interest rate they control? Because Kevin Warsh, the new Fed chair, shook up the markets in his post-meeting presser.

Just one look at the yield on the 30-year bond tells the story. That spike spiked right after the press conference.

Much ink has been spilt on this, including my own, and here’s Greg Ip’s take. But the problems with Chair Warsh’s approach to monetary policy are not my focus here. It’s that this is a new fragility. If interest rates must include a Warsh-based risk premium, as investors hedge against a Fed mistake and/or a misunderstanding of the inflation outlook, that’s a headwind and a particularly expensive proposition at this point in time, when public debt is 100% of GDP, or about $32 trillion, meaning 10bps on the interest rate is $32bn in new debt service.

Inflation: There’s a big problem with inflation, as it has long been high and sticky, but the depth of the problem is mitigated by the fact that the above-target inflation that’s beset us for years now is coming more from supply shocks than from overheating or wage pressures, with a side of juiced demand from AI “picks and shovels” and data center spending.

Though I’ve sometimes beefed about inflation measures that exclude this or that component as too cherry-pick’ish, these figures from the always sharp Ernie Tedeschi, which he posted before the June PCE came out, are informative. They take out imputations that can add noise and focus on core, market-based price pressures, revealing recent sharp trend reversals in both goods and services.

My simpler, yr/yr measures, which included June PCE data from last week, show a similar, though less pronounced pst-’25 up-trend, generated in part first by tariffs and later by war:

Turning back to our headwinds/tailwinds cage match, the fact that these pressures are not coming from overheating suggests that they should perhaps dissipate without doing too much damage or without requiring Fed rate hikes. Here’s a Goldman Sachs (GS) wage tracker including another release from last week: the Employment Cost Index. That’s a picture of non-inflationary wage growth.

Which is one reason why GS forecasts the trailing off of Trumpian inflationary policy, though even there, the problem drags on for a good while:

Meanwhile, these elevated price pressures are really taxing—in both senses of the word—American consumers (I’ll have more to say about that in a sec). And if you want to understand why they could lead to future Fed rate hikes, do yourself a favor and read this crystal-clear explanation from Minneapolis Fed Regional Bank prez Neel Kashkari.

Bottom line, excess inflation is a headwind, though because it’s policy-induced, it could fade. Unfortunately, its propagator—Trump—shows no inclination to stand down from his inflationary agenda.

The Rest: This is getting long, so let me wrap up with a few bullet points.

—You can’t review the head/tailwinds outlook without getting into consumer spending, almost 70% of nominal GDP. It was solid in the Q2 GDP release, and as you see below, real yr/yr spending (the figure tracks both quarterly and monthly data) is holding up. That’s been a reliable tailwind, though a worrisome potential headwind is that some chunk of that spending is coming out of household savings. The savings rate has fallen sharply, meaning household savings won’t be much of a buffer should spending stumble.

—Last point, and it’s a potential headwind that keeps me up at night. A weighty share of that consumer spending is spinning off of the wealth effect from the stock market, which is arguably overvalued. Shiller’s closely watched price/earnings figure (below) is awfully pumped, and I’ve argued in various places that AI, while very likely to ultimately be a productivity booster, is also likely to be bubbly, and especially with the proliferation of cheaper, high-performing Chinese models. If this maybe-a-bubble deflates, it will slow the key growth sources right now: consumer spending and investment, so this too is a potential headwind.

Last week’s data and Fed drama featured an assortment of headwinds and tailwinds, with a good bit of underlying momentum, solid consumer spending and biz/AI investment. But real fragilities exist and persist, and a potentially consequential new one may come from the markets lack of coherent guidance from a central bank whose new chair wants out of the guidance business.