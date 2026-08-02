Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Mark Wheeler's avatar
Mark Wheeler
15h

Now, about “bubbly” AI market valuations. I’d like to see the Magnificent Seven — and maybe a few others — carved out of stock market indices to create a new one. I’d call it the Tulip Index.

So, with Led Zeppelin’s “When the Levee Breaks” playing in the back of your mind, think about who is going to get hurt. A lot of retirees and those saving for retirement have, whether they know it or not, a bundle tied up in index funds.

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J. David Cox's avatar
J. David Cox
15h

You were tad heavy handed with the wonk-speak, JB. The majority of your readers don't use insider jargon and it would be better if you flew bit lower. No JB reader is stupid but this one was harder to follow.

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