Debt/GDP=100%

The law of round numbers dictates that attention must be paid when the market passes X,000 or, in this case, the debt ratio (gov’t debt as a share of the economy) hits 100%. Much digital ink, including my own, was spilt to “celebrate” this milestone. These headlines summarize the general vibe of the moment:

Here is a typology of people and analysts’ views of this fiscal sitch:

Most people: Sure, if you ask them how they feel about the fact that the US Gov’t consistent spends more than it takes in, they’ll say they don’t like it. But it tends not to rank highly among the much-more-immediately-pressing things they worry about.

Perma-Hawks: As long as I’ve paid attention to this issue, which is for decades, these folks have been deeply unsettled by our persistent fiscal imbalances, with much more focus on the imbalances themselves versus their magnitudes, debt-service burdens, low-correlation-impact on interest rates, growth, etc.

Perma-Doves: The opposite of the above. As I’ll get into in a moment, some of these folks view the whole issue as a trap that Ds fall into.

Newly Hair-On-Fire: Really, more like hair smoldering, but let’s not get too nuanced. This is my group so I can talk about it with some authority. We’ve long flown with the doves but (at least) two things contributed to our recent hawkification. One, as per the “shrug” point above, we’ve seen that neither Ds nor Rs care about this, even if they claim otherwise (please at least browse this recent testimony on this point). And remember, I served in high-level econ posts, so I know of what I speak. Two, as best I can tell, the budget math has turned pretty firmly against sustainability, notwithstanding recent claims that faster AI-driven productivity growth will save our fiscal bacon. I’m mostly thinking about higher interest rates, higher debt service, and larger primary (non-interest, i.e., policy-driven) annual deficits.

We hair smolderers tend to lean into more tax revenues—see my discussion re wealth accumulation—as key to getting on a more sustainable path. It was in this spirit that this clip of Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang from earlier this week caught my attention. He’s talking about the proposed CA tax on billionaire’s wealth, something I wrote about a while ago, saying he’s fine with the tax, he’ll pay it, he loves this country and wants it to be better. And he’s not going to take his riches and decamp from CA to some low tax state like Florida.

I don’t want to overstate the case. I assume Nvidia’s got a bevy of tax lawyers who will look for ways to avoid taxes as does everyone else who has high stakes in our convoluted US tax code. But even in these benighted times, it’s still a little hard for me to understand why so many billionaires whine and moan and threaten to leave the game when the idea of taxing their wealth comes up. I recently heard an economist—an otherwise reasonable guy—say if the CA wealth tax passes, Silicon Valley will “liquidate!”

No, it won’t. And I’m not even saying I’m a fan of a state-level wealth taxation. I’m just saying that extending the exceedingly narrow US tax base to include more resources than is currently the case is important and, given my expectation that wealth is about to get even more concentrated, increasingly so.

It would be nice to hear more say, even if they don’t go as far as Huang, “I don’t like it. But I’ll be fine and I don’t want to come off as a greedy a-hole, so I don’t have a big problem with this.”

Last point on this, for now, one which goes back to the perma-doves group noted above. Whenever I write about the need to get on a more sustainable budget path, especially when I talk about the need to extend the tax base below the Biden cutoff of $400,000 in income, I hear from friends who worry that I’m setting a trap at an awful time to be doing so. They worry that any Democrat running for office who listens to me (and, to be clear, many are making the same point) and says they’re going to raise taxes to ameliorate the budget threat will lose to an opponent who spouts the usual garbage about how “with my great policies, we can grow our way out of this! By simply cutting waste, fraud, and abuse, we can balance the budget. We can eat ice cream all day and never gain on ounce!”

Such critics are correct. The stakes are too high. I’m sitting here in VA where a group of unelected politicians disguised as judges just overturned the will of the people. As a friend said, “it feels like our country is slipping away from us.”

This won’t stop me from talking what I believe to be sound economics about our fiscal outlook. But as readers here well know, economics isn’t politics. There are many times wherein they do and should intercept and other times when they should not.

AI and Jobs: They Actually Might Be Pretty Into Each Other

This isn’t so much a last-week thing, because every week these days we find analysts writing missives long and short about how AI will either shut down the American job machine—which, as per the last two jobs reports, appears to have some juice in it—or, conversely, will lead to all sorts of new jobs.

My points here are twofold. First, to present the vocabulary list to help guide folks trying to make sense of this debate. Second, to argue that for all the scribbling, there’s far too little work being done on what I view as the most important part of the debate: the “plan for the worst” part.

Here is a word list. I’m sure I leaving some out, but these are the words and concepts that I see come up most frequently in the AI/jobs space.

Substitution: When technology replaces jobs held by people. Also called “displacement.”

Augmentation: When technology doesn’t displace you but instead makes you more productive. Also called “complementarity.”

Skill-biased technical change: When technology in the workplace complements more highly educated workers but displaces others.

Substitution elasticity: A number that tells us how easy it is for firms to replace workers with AI. When this value is >1, substitution is easy and vice-versa when it’s <1, in which case we expect more augmentation than displacement.

Task-based analysis: In analyzing AI’s job impacts, you’ll often see economists trying to break out a granular tally of what people do at work—the tasks they undertake to produce the good or service they’re producing. The analyst then evaluates whether AI might augment or displace workers currently doing such tasks.

Price elasticity of demand: This turns out to be important to the macro-assessment of job impacts. If, through displacement channels, AI lowers the price of the things it helps to produce, like software, and if demand is elastic—responsive to price changes—that should increase the quantity demanded. This is a version of…

Jevons’ Paradox: You’ll see this term popping up everywhere in this debate. Jevons noted that when the steam engine came along, it was able to generate twice as much energy with the same amount of coal. But demand for coal didn’t fall by half; it went up, as the lower price of energy production led people to want to use a lot more of it. As I was writing this post, I literally got an email linking me to a new paper on this. Here’s the abstract:

The conversation around AI and white-collar work has fixated on the wrong question. Anthropic's March 2026 finding that AI can theoretically perform 94.3 percent of business and finance tasks has executives debating which jobs will survive. They should be asking which jobs are about to come into existence. The Jevons Paradox—William Stanley Jevons's 1865 observation that efficiency gains expand rather than contract resource use—provides the framework. Its cleanest modern test: U.S. accountants quadrupled between 1980 and 2022, growing at nearly seven times the rate of population growth, after spreadsheets automated their core work. AI is to today's accountant what VisiCalc was to 1980's—except more powerful. The near-term displacement is real and painful. But firms that treat AI only as a headcount-reduction tool will miss the expansion.

Baumol’s effect: This is the idea that in certain services, productivity gains will always be elusive. As Baumol, a classical music buff, used to explain it (paraphrasing), “there’s no productivity gain in playing the three-minute waltz in two minutes.” You could play a Mozart string quartet with three players, but it would suck to do so. More broadly, by dint of this inherent productivity limitation, many services will become more expensive and—here’s the relevant part for AI and jobs—account for more employment over time.

Mimetic desires and the relational sector: In a widely read Alex Imas essay—a thoughtful, stimulating read—he argues that before we conclude AI will wipe out work, consider that “The social aspects of products such as the relationships, the status, and exclusivity—what Rene Girard called the mimetic properties of desire—become much more relevant once people’s basic needs are satisfied. And the demand for these properties will bring the human element back into the production process, and with it, the jobs.” This leads to more employment in the relational sector, i.e., wherein people interact with other people, generating welcome Baumol effects.

Okay, that’s a lot of buzz words, but learn them well and you too can join the national pastime wherein AI impacts are the thing we say most about and know least about.

With this vocab in our quivers, let me briefly summarize my take on the current AI and jobs debate. Before that, however, be aware that some analysts are doing real-time analysis of AI and jobs and finding some evidence of negative and positive job impacts. EG, you should be able to make sense out of these recent GS figures from Elsie Peng wherein she classifies industries by their AI substitution and augmentation scores.

Those are pretty mild slopes but they’re not nothing.

That said, allow me to summarize the AI-and-jobs optimists’ view. Leaning heavily on our word list, we should be okay job-wise as AI will eventually be found to be a lot more augmenting that displacing, driven by both Jevons and Baumol effects, wherein elastic demand responds positively to lower costs in sectors where AI boosts output-per-hour (Jevons) at the same time that the relational sector becomes a greater source of demand, which supports more jobs that, due to Baumol’s effect, are much less susceptible to displacement.

More simply put, either were generating more labor demand through wanting more of the now cheaper stuff AI can produce, or, having spent less because those things are cheaper, we’re spending our higher incomes on therapists and trainers and chefs and other relational goods.

With apologies, allow me to get a bit dark amidst all this comforting logic. First, I can easily envision a world wherein there are unequal distributional outcomes to the above, especially the mimetic part. The wealthy can afford relational spending, and the rest find themselves training to serve them.

But even more concerning, since these Jevons/Baumol upsides are all highly speculative, those GS figures are a bit worrisome. To be sure, others find few to no impacts, but even if the optimists are right, as the abstract re Jevons’ effects says above “The near-term displacement is real and painful.”

So, I’d like to see a bit less work on “hope for the best” and a lot more on “plan for the worst,” including a robust AI insurance set of policies just in case the doomers turn out to be more right than wrong. In fact, I’ve gotta stop here and get to work on a paper on that very topic that I’m working on with SIEPR colleagues (SIEPR, at Stanford in the heart of Techville, is a great place for such work!).

PS: Right after I posted this, I stumbled on this video by the always sharp Ben Casselman which goes through some scant evidence on the AI/jobs question, but then does precisely what I asked for above. He offers some trenchant thoughts on how Unemployment Insurance isn’t crafted in ways we’ll need it to be should displacements at scale occur.