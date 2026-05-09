Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Paul Olmsted's avatar
Paul Olmsted
2m

I’ve always felt that if the annual deficit was incurred because the spending went into capital improvements compared to current operating expenses - that spending could be justified . Those improvements ( like the interstate highway system under the Eisenhower

Administration ) enhanced economic growth and made servicing the debt much easier .

It seems to me that since the 1980’s , excessive military spending on perceived enemies that were conjured up to frighten us into writing blank checks to support the military industrial complex Eisenhower warned us about , did not lead to the kind of economic growth we needed to justify those deficits . At the same time , the decision to slash the progressivity out of the income tax rates , led to higher concentrations of wealth at the top which also didn’t lead to overall economic growth to justify the deficits .

Now we are facing an AI challenge that frankly leads to more uncertainty . Making sound judgements under increasing levels of uncertainty is not something the current administration has shown any inclination of being able to handle .

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Daniel Luria's avatar
Daniel Luria
7m

A nice overview. Be nice to know how much AI has contributed to rising inequality, if only by allowing tech oligarchs to boost regressive policies.

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