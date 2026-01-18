Yet another week of Trumpian policy spewing from the firehose that is this White House. Clearly, there’s something profoundly weird going on here. The relentlessness is unprecedented. They don’t even take weekends off.

It’s not about some coherent version of how the world should work. It’s certainly not the outcome of the usual orderly, cumbersome, many-levels-of-checks (often, too many) admin policy process, of which I was part in various D admins.

Instead, the firehose is a function of this unique presidency, wherein the whole operation is set up to enact and defend the whims of one person. If, at 3am, he tweets “starting tomorrow, everyone must wear their underpants on the outside!” the next day, front-page-above-the-fold articles will cover both sides of the issue, the White House press team will explain why it’s in American’s interest and how the president has the authority to impose this new dress code. Alleged grown-ups, like Bessent, will contort themselves to play along. Polls will show that MAGAs are fully behind the underwear edict, while Ds and independents broadly oppose.

Sure, it’s a good way to avoid focus on things they don’t want to talk about like the Epstein files or the President’s many-faceted grift oppos. But whatever’s behind it, all the evidence suggests the water pressure is not abating anytime soon.

This week’s madness featured the introduction of new 10% tariffs on the set of European countries that have said they stand with Denmark against the US taking control of Greenland. “Last week, a group of European nations sent personnel to Greenland for military exercises — a show of solidarity that may have triggered Mr. Trump, since the same nations are the ones to be slapped with tariffs.”

I can’t bear to go through the details, in part because who knows if this sticks. Suffice it say, as per the NYT, that “European leaders are loath to accept the forced takeover of an autonomous territory that is controlled by Denmark, a member of both NATO and the European Union.” The Greenlanders are apparently equally loathe.

I will make two econ points. First, is this does stick, it surely blows up the EU trade deal:

Within hours of [Trump’s post announcing the new tariffs], members of the European Parliament announced that they would freeze the ratification of the trade deal that Mr. Trump and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, struck last summer. And members of European Parliament are openly calling for trade retaliation. Ambassadors from across the 27-nation bloc will gather in Brussels for an emergency meeting at 5 p.m. Sunday, diplomats said.

Second, and related, tariffs’ impact on inflation, like that of any new tax, is supposed to be a one-and-done event. The sales tax is imposed, it boosts the price level of the tariffed goods by some share of the tariff, typically north of 50%, and that’s it for its inflationary impact. But if you never stop negotiating old tariffs and keep adding new ones, it makes a lot harder for the inflationary effects to settle down and for the Fed to “look through” their impact.

My guess is this doesn’t stick but Trump’s obsession with Greenland is beyond my comprehension, such that my usual ballpark probability calculations cannot be trusted. As you probably know, based on a 1951 treaty, we can put US military bases all over the island, completely undermining his alleged security rationale.

Bottom line, clean those undies as you may soon have to wear them on the outside.

U.S. Trade Policy Pushes Canada to Rethink Its Relationship with China

It’s worth clicking on this new announcement, as a) it’s consequential, in our backyard, and sensible, given Trumpian hostility towards Canada, b) it’s far more concrete and recognizable than any of the post-meeting edicts that come out of Trump-team trade negotiations, wherein neither side seems to have clarity on what they just agreed upon, and c) one of its terms in particular makes me quite jealous.

To help deliver the full potential of these partnerships, and build up our domestic manufacturing sector, Canada will allow up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles (EV) into the Canadian market, with the most-favoured-nation tariff rate of 6.1%. This amount corresponds to volumes in the year prior to recent trade frictions on these imports (2023-2024), representing less than 3% of the Canadian market for new vehicles sold in Canada. It is expected that within three years, this agreement will drive considerable new Chinese joint-venture investment in Canada with trusted partners to protect and create new auto manufacturing careers for Canadian workers, and ensure a robust build-out of Canada’s EV supply chain. With this agreement, it is also anticipated that, in five years, more than 50% of these vehicles will be affordable EVs with an import price of less than $35,000, creating new lower-cost options for Canadian consumers.

We should do the same, allowing a quota-controlled number of these affordable, apparently impressive, Chinese EVs into the U.S. Keep the imports low, but give Americans a taste of these products, which I believe would translate into stronger EV demand, nudging U.S. automakers to reverse engineer (or engage in similar joint-ventures) the production of quality, affordable EVs.

Canada, as they explicitly realize, needs to keep its eyes wide-open on this one. I’m not arguing China is a reliable geopolitical partner, though probably, at this point, they’re a lot more reliable than we are. Risks abound, but so do opportunities, including in the clean-energy space, and I’ve long argued that eyes-open cooperation is a smarter China strategy than whatever it is we’re doing now.

Trump’s Affordability Play

Though he still labels it a Democratic hoax, Trump threw numerous strands of affordability spaghetti at the wall this week, including a 10% cap on credit card interest rates, a pause in garnishing the pay of student loan defaulters, and allowing 401(k) account-holders to borrow penalty-free for a down-payment on a home.

The credit-card idea already seems dead. My take, as noted earlier in the week, was that 10% was probably too low to avoid credit companies significantly dialing back card offerings to riskier borrowers, but a higher cap could help. The fact that they settled on the wrong cap and then quickly tossed the whole endeavor is a good e.g. of the downsides of the broken-process dynamics I describe in the above intro.

The demise of this idea is also emblematic of the challenge Trump faces, iconoclastic as he is, trying to do affordability policy with his fellow Rs. As Sen. Warren recently noted, she’s happy to talk to and work with the president on ideas like this one, but end of the day, it’s just not at all likely that Trump will go there. To the contrary, he’s reversed Biden-era protections for credit-card holders and aggressively undermined the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The pause of wage garnishment for defaulted student-loan borrowers is the reintroduction of a Biden policy that Trump reversed last May. This could definitely help some people—I’ve read maybe 9 million—from sinking deeper in debt. But this is less affordability policy, which targets big ticket items on every family’s budget, like housing, healthcare, childcare, utilities, groceries, and more student-loan policy. This is a deep thicket of rules and changes and servicer issues that has been a mess for years now. The result is that many student debtors are thoroughly confused by all this on-again-off-again and just need this to settle into a more rational system.

The 401(k) idea could help some younger borrowers—e.g., first-time buyers having trouble borrowing for both a mortgage and a down payment—but here the Trump admin continues to make a basic mistake in the housing space: stronger demand, when near-term supply is fixed, ends up raising prices. I had the same critique of their plan to buy $200bn in MBS, which knocked a pretty hefty 20 basis points off of the 30-year mortgage rate. I’m not saying there’s no room for demand-side policies in affordable housing, but you really gotta start by increasing the supply.

In this regard, it’s not clear to me why the White House hasn’t gotten behind the ROAD to Housing Act, which has some smart ideas on upzoning, permitting reform, an innovation fund to support sub-national efforts to build affordable housing—and it easily passed in the Senate with bipartisan support before getting stuck in the House. Perhaps the White House sees little upside in getting behind it because all these measures take patience, versus the splashier stuff.

What Else?

This week started with the attack on Chair Powell which, it’s fair to say, has backfired, and my guess here again is that the admin backs off. Similarly, we’re increasingly hearing R voices complaining about the Greenland cray-cray and, representing their banking donors, the credit-card cap. Meanwhile, outside of his base, polling has been pretty starkly unfavorable on ICE, the economy/affordability, and Trump’s foreign adventurism.

This all hurts him politically, but he does not care. There’s no evidence that he’ll just go to bed without tweeting out whatever comes to him in the night, leaving his minions to scramble the next day to begin implementing his “visions.”

Thus, at least for now, any hopes that the firehose’s water pressure eases up in ‘26 relative to ‘25 have been dashed.