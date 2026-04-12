Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Norm Spier's avatar
Norm Spier
3hEdited

Just reporting, I hear the president was at a chamber-music performance when the news of the failure of the Iran talks broke.

( https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/11/us/politics/trump-ufc-iran-war.html ).

That's our prez! (😊)

P.S. I thought about putting "at a jazz club" in deference to J.B.'s earlier vocation, but I left it at "chamber music". (Which is my own personal favorite. I like jazz, as well, but not as much as chamber.)

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Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
4hEdited

All of us live in a “Jarod Bubble,” we nod, a fist pump, we may not understand all the datapoints, they all seem to be moving to a majority in November. The unmeasurable is racism and misogyny that T legitimized, will eco doom predictions, the senseless war overcome the deep seated bias ingrained in too many of us🥴

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