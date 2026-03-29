Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Victor S. Torres's avatar
Victor S. Torres
15h

Mr. Bernstein

Thank you for you what you do for Americans, your contributions, and your article. I guess the old saying "Beware the smiling man bearing gifts!" Is appropriate here. As a humble American, proudly, Not, belonging to the Red gang, or the Blue gang. But the Red, White and Blue gang. Never, in my short life of 68 years did I think I would ever see our country in its current state. We haven't learned from Vietnam, Iraq, and now Iran. We have lost sight of what bi-partisan means. Self-serving politicians, puppets, (Not Patriots) to the pedophile protector president worried about saving themselves, rather than saving our country. A pedophile protector president, who has put the global credibility of our country, virtually in the toilet, condoned the murder of American citizens, condoned the separation of immigrant families, deportation of hard-working Legal aliens, and American citizens. I am confident, having seen this before, our country and democracy will survive. But this time...it will not be a band aid fix. This will require major recovery time. Both politically and economically. Hopefully these events have woken us up, this will be a lesson-learned exercise in political choice for Americans, and the pedophile protector president will be an aberration. He has let everyone down, except his gang of puppets. And history has a gifted way of redemption. V

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Rich carr's avatar
Rich carr
16h

TACO Don, dumbest president to ever occupy the Oval Office. First 34 count felon to hold the office. What a putz.

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