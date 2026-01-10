Jared’s Substack

J. David Cox
10h

It is just a thought and one I haven't fully examined but, for a minute, consider this psych 101 take on the moribund and conflicting job numbers. unemployment and the US economy in general: 1. 'Merica is actively 'thinning' the labour pool. Illegals are deported and pigmented part-timers are staying home. Less 'cheap' labour. 2. Tourists are treating the US like they do the DRC because of Ebola fears. 'Cept it's ICE, Border Patrol and the usual police heavies everywhere in the States recreating Nazi Germany. 3. All the exporters to the US are pulling back. The dollar is falling. Bargain days because of the strong US dollar are over. 4. Importers of US goods (and their customers) are holding back simply because of that great, shuffling Toxic Waste in the Oval Office. The world is boycotting you. 5. The country feels divided and so has lost it's previous reason for living - consuming vast quantities of crappola. 6. Mood matters. And y'all are in a bad mood. And you should be.

My point: numbers, statistics, data follow a trend. The numbers report what has happened, not what is happeing nor what will be happening. Mood, feelings, intuition and thinking about NOW and the future are at work. Your numbers are history the moment they are compiled. The invasion of Venezuela, the threats on Greenland, Caanada and Mexico together with the murder of Ms Good yesterday shifts the mood in the way geological tectonic plates shifting rocks the world. The USA today is yet-to-be measured and accounted after those traumas and, when they are mixxed into the accounting, most numbers will be in the red. Let's hope the streets aren't in the red, too.

Guy Berger
11h

I think the dichotomy you outlined in your job market section is pretty stark.

I wouldn’t quite go so far as “unprecedented” (2007 has some similarities) but it is fairly unusual to have a job market that is not just mediocre but downright awful for jobseekers, and pretty good from the perspective of already employed people

