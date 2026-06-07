That Strong Jobs Report: The trend is your friend but to what end do you extend?

In a sign of my deep and forthright consistency, I still agree with my labor market analysis from two days ago: May’s jobs report was mostly strong. Payroll gains were very solid, the unemp rate is holding at a relatively low 4.3%, and the gains were not wholly isolated to the healthcare sector, as in some prior months. Nominal wage growth, at 3.4%, wasn’t great relative to either inflation or productivity—with productivity around 2% these days, non-inflationary wage growth should be closer to productivity plus the Fed’s 2% inflation target.

But reading the reviews of the report, I picked up some puzzlement that I’ll address here. Just a few months ago, job growth was around zero. Now it’s pretty mighty. How should we make sense out of such volatility? Absent sudden shocks, labor markets don’t usually change that quickly.

That’s why we always take averages of the monthly job gains. The BLS report itself reports the 3-month average of payroll-job changes—that’s the 188K many of us focused on yesterday. And, as I stressed in my post and this CNBC clip, that’s a legit number. Three months of elevated job gains says something good about hiring.

But if your sense is that these monthly payroll reports have been more jumpy of late, you’re right. Here’s a plot of their yearly rolling standard deviations.

When the data get more jumpy, you need a longer average (smoother trend) to pull out the signal. While the 3-month avg of payroll gains is 188K, the 12-month average is 41K. Here’s a picture of all three changes in payrolls in recent months: actual (blue line), 3- (green), and 12-month (red) averages. That’s a lot of jaggedly lines, I know, but note the large gap at the end between the 3- and 12-month series.

ACTUAL, 3-, 12-MONTH AVG OF MONTHLY JOB CHANGES (000’S)

Point is, given the elevated underlying volatility, I’d give more weight than usual to the longer average. That number—~40K—is consistent with current breakeven estimates, which helps explain why the jobless rate is holding at ~4.3%. If we get more months around the Mar/Apr/May magnitude, that will boost the longer-term trend and very likely start to nudge down the unemployment rate.

Bottom line: the U.S. job-creation machine may be shifting into a higher gear, but we’ll need more data to confirm that impression.

When Good News for Main Street Is Bad News For Wall Street

May’s strong jobs report was the main factor driving a big equity-market selloff on Friday. The Dow fell almost 700 points, -1.4%; in percentage terms, the S&P 500 fell further, down 2.6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down >4%!

There are two levels to understanding the mechanics of this phenomenon. The simpler one—the one that’s told in the press—is an interest rate story. From the WSJ:

In the current environment, good economic news pushes bond yields higher, and higher yields punish stock prices. Yields rose Friday because investors anticipated some combination of a Fed that raises rates, more persistent price pressures, or both.

It wasn’t that long ago that investors expected 2-3 Fed rate cuts coming out of their forthcoming meetings. After all, the Fed funds rate was, by some measures, at least in mildly restrictive territory, prices—once you factored out the tariff effects—were sliding back down to target (I never quite saw that, especially as I focused on pressures in service prices, but it was the CW), and most importantly, as Fed Gov. Chris Waller often emphasized, the job market looked a bit shaky.

That’s all behind us now. Inflation got a new shock, courtesy of the president’s choice to wage war with Iran. It looks higher and stickier, and, of particular concern to the Fed, inflationary expectations might be drifting up. That’s not something the FOMC can “look through.” And the job market looks to be on firmer ground.

How Trump’s new Fed chair deals with this will be…interesting…but my point today is that the Fed has clearly shifted from a cutting bias to a neutral bias at best, with some FOMCers wondering if hikes might be needed.

When interest rates go up, the equity premium falls relative to the fixed income premium, and higher borrowing costs crimp expectations of future profit streams. Higher rates are also a headwind for the very hungry caterpillar AI-capital-investment that’s increasingly being financed by borrowing versus cash flow.

What’s the deeper level of understanding this Wall St/Main St dichotomy? Every time this happens—a surprisingly strong jobs report triggers an equity market selloff—I know I’m not the only one who puzzles over the following: how have we managed to structure our economy such that good news for working people is bad news for investors? Shouldn’t they be more aligned (and wouldn’t it be a better world if they were)? How could it possibly be bad for assets holders if wage earners catch a break?

You could at least partially answer these questions by reverting to the mechanical riff above: labor is cost to firms, and profits are revenues - costs, so higher labor costs means lower profits. But we have a 70% consumer-spending economy, and while high-end wealth effects (the upper leg of the K) can definitely pick up some of the slack, more reliable growth, which feeds more reliable profitability, requires working families to do well too.

Years ago I wrote a book arguing that there are two broad ways to structure economies: YOYO and WITT—you’re on your own vs. we’re in this together. On days like Friday, I’m reminded about the extent to which YOYO prevails. It’s capital vs. workers, with capital in a strong lead (see my declining labor share discussion). It’s unions on the ropes, with barely wrist slaps for those who violate labor laws. It’s budgets that enshrine capitalism for the poor and socialism for the rich, cutting benefits for poor people to partially offset tax cuts for the wealthy.

Each one of those observations points the way out of the YOYO woods to the WITT clearing, though I realize what a big fight it will take to pursue that path. The YOYOs use their prodigious proceeds to buy all the political power they need to preserve a status quo that fights off the WITTs.

But my point today is a smaller, more compact, one. When Wall St. wails because labor had a good day, it’s not just an interest-rate story. It cuts deeper than that.