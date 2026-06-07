Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed McKelvey's avatar
Ed McKelvey
3h

Are we at WITT’s end?

Reply
Share
Paul Olmsted's avatar
Paul Olmsted
2h

Consumer spending by the top 10 percent my help drive the economy because they have an increasing share of total income . But , as you say , to keep overall GDP strong , that bottom leg of the “ K “ shaped economy needs to spend . I believe many of the lower 90 percent are spending . They are stocking up on food , household paper products and the like because they foresee how the Iran debacle will interrupt the supply chain . Even if hostilities end sooner than later , by August we can expect severe shortages of consumer staples so households are spending extra money now to try to prepare for that emergency . Ultimatelyely that kind of spending is not desirable - even if it bolsters the Consumption portion of GDP today .

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Bernstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture