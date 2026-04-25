Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Wicked Good Government's avatar
Wicked Good Government
3hEdited

Both Krugman and Bernstein miss the forest of discontent by looking too much at the trees of macroeconomic data. Both have previously written about how Mark Zandi pointed out that, since the pandemic, consumer spending has been flat for the bottom 80%. People rate the economy poorly because it isn't working for 80% of Americans. FULL STOP. There is no vibecession. Americans know the system is rigged against them and they are correct. Ever since Reagan fired the air traffic controllers, the thumb of government has been on the side of corporations and against labor, (except for under the Biden Administration which was too little too late.) On top of that, the pandemic created a situation where many workers were risking their lives and health to work in marginal jobs. Add in the dominance of the right wing media who along with even the New York Times were running anecdotal stories about individuals who were working hard and not getting ahead. Combine all that with global warming, wars of aggression that lean into might makes right, bombardment in the media on wedge issues designed to divide us, algorithms that maximize click bait by highlighting controversy and hate, a federal government that seems incapable of providing reasonably priced health care, unable to keep Social Security and Medicare solvent into the future, and you end up with a tsunami of discontent and an America that rationally wants radical change to make our government work for the majority of Americans. Affordability is part of the solution, but the mega problem is a government corrupted stem to stern by monied interests. Having a government that is working for the vast majority of Americans will require a new tax code that taxes wages from work the same or less than income from investment, a living wage, strong anti-trust actions, universal healthcare, full funding of Medicare and Social Security forever, a Justice Department that pursues justice, a Supreme Court that upholds the constitution, and a Congress and a President committed to cooperation instead of domination. In short, a "government of the people, by the people, for the people."

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Gustaaf Brooijmans's avatar
Gustaaf Brooijmans
1h

Has anybody given some thought to the possibility that Trump is in no hurry (anymore) to see the SoH opened? Presumably his buddies in the oil business are now making gobs of money: US production costs haven't changed, but the product sells for 50% more now. After the Easter tantrum somebody must have called him about the "positive" aspects...

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