Another week of consequential developments, including a potential new chair at the Fed and more war delivering higher prices. I’ve been remiss in posting on war-econ impacts so let me get back to that now.

Who’d a Thunk It? We’re Bogged Down In a Middle-East War

It has long been clear to me that Trump viewed his (and Netanyahu’s) strike on Iran as a Maduro-type intervention: go in quickly with massively superior force, decapitate the leader, declare victory. He was warned it was unlikely to play out that way, but his gut told him otherwise. Now thousands have died, the new regime seems at least as bad as the old one, the nukes question is unsettled, and, most consequentially for the global economy, Iran has learned it has a strong card to play: it can disrupt the Chokepoint of Hormuz.

In terms of prices for consumers, here’s spot oil and gas prices:

The key point is that after sliding down some when the ceasefire took hold, both gas and oil are going up again, as the situation remains fluid, foggy, and volatile. Some version of a ceasefire remains in place, and, in a point that markets have been generally upbeat about, both sides seem to want to get to a resolution. The problem is that their resolutions are quite different, which is where negotiating comes in, but from what I’m picking up (and others will have more informed takes on this), they’re having trouble getting any traction with these talks.

Meanwhile, GS estimates that production in the Gulf is down from 25.4 m/bd (million barrels/day) before the war to 11.5 m/bd now. That’s hitting Asia and Europe a lot hard than us, but we’re feeling it too. Most of that non-production of crude oil is due to blocked passage, meaning very little is due to physical damage, though the latter is a bigger problem for LNG. That means at least crude flows could pick back up, given a durable resolution. Here’s GS on that point:

We find that Gulf production is likely to mostly recover within a few months of reopening assuming 1) no renewed strikes on oil assets and 2) a full and safe reopening of the Strait in coming months. However, we see significant risks that the last leg of the recovery will take significantly longer and may not fully materialize, especially if the Strait were to remain closed for much longer.

Here’s the risk, as I see it. Right now, there’s a gap between the (higher) spot price—the cost of physical product—and the (lower) futures cost, contracts for delivery at a later date, e.g. six months from now.

Such gaps—called “backwardation” in oil markets—are not unusual, but they’re rarely this wide. The problem is supply on the ground is highly constrained, leading to stiff competition and bidding up of the spot price. Look what’s happening to European jet fuel prices, from which, ftr, we are not insulated. When your United jet flies to Paris, they’ve got to fill up there for the return flight, which is why you’re seeing headlines re price shocks to European vacations this summer.

The market expectations, backed by the GS “likely” scenario above, is that we get back to some version of where we were prewar in a few months. But I’d call that a coin flip at best. From the beginning of this operation, it was clear the U.S. team was in way over its head, and that going on Trump’s instincts, while fine for a MAGA rally, is hugely destructive in war.

Back then, I argued that the key variable was duration—the longer this goes on, the worse it gets and the longer it takes to recover. Breakthroughs can happen quickly, and, as noted, I believe both sides want this to end. The problem is that neither are particularly rational or motivated to do what’s best for their citizens, which is making it a lot harder than it should be to get to “yes.”

More Warsh Worries

As I wrote after his hearing, I’m going to give Warsh a chance. It appears—not yet certain—that the path has been cleared for him to take over as chair when Powell’s term is up mid-May. I saw much commentary, to which I am sympathetic, making the point that Warsh’s refusal to admit that Trump lost the 2020 election bodes ill for his maintenance of Fed independence. But it’s also the case that anyone Trump nominates believes, with some merit, that they have to tell that lie to get the job. And given that Senate Rs have equal disregard for the truth, this isn’t going to stop Trump’s nominee from confirmation.

Let me be clear about this. Do I want someone who accepts this lie to chair the Fed? I do not. But that’s what we’re going to get, regardless of who the nominee is.

What I want to talk about today, however, is a more technical issue, but one which also has bearing on this independence-from-Trump question. I noted in my earlier piece that Warsh said, in order to get a better bead on trend inflation, he wanted to give more weight to measures that shave off outliers, meaning components of the consumption basket that grow faster and slower than usual in a given month. For example, he mentioned the Dallas Fed’s trimmed mean, which cuts off index components the top and bottom of the monthly distribution of price changes.

Let’s look at what this alt measure has been doing lately, compared to the core PCE, which has been cruising along at about a percentage point above the Fed’s 2% target.

Well, would you look at that? The trimmed mean has been heading down towards 2%, diverging from the elevated core. Now, if a normal nominee raised the importance of looking at the trimmed mean or median inflation, I’d be all like, “sure—good way to get at the underlying trend.” I’d also be like “you know that the Fed staff already looks at all these measures, right?” But whatevs.

But when a nominee who already has serious independence questions circling around him—a nominee who’s looking for excuses to do Trump’s rate-cutting bidding for him—makes a point of highlighting this alternative index, my spidey-sense gets triggered.

There’s also a substantive reason for concern, very nicely shown in this recent analysis from the Dallas Fed. In certain cases, the outliers—the ones cut off in the trimmed deflator—are telling us something important about where inflation might be headed. That is, there are cases where you want to ignore outliers to reveal the trend, and there are other, less common, cases where outliers may pull the trend in their direction.

According to this analysis, the current divergence shown in yellow above may be one of those times, and even more on point re Trumpian inflation, the pressure is coming from the tariffs. Chair Powell—jeez, I’m already seriously missing the dude and he hasn’t even left yet!—has been fiercely independent on this point, articulating that tariffs are putting upward pressure on prices (mostly goods prices), and that while he expects them to be one-and-done—like any tax, they raise the price level but not the growth rate (i.e., inflation)—we can’t be sure about that.

Over-indexing on a trimmed index in this case would be a mistake, one that a Fed chair doing his master’s bidding would be more likely to make.

So yeah, we’ll have to watch this ersatz dove like a hawk.

A Great Hour Jamming with The Great Paul Krugman

Finally, I hope you enjoy listening/watching this video out today wherein Paul K and I noodle over what’s driving negative economic sentiment, inflation, price levels, and the importance of the affordability agenda. Paul’s not just a brilliant economist. He’s also a brilliant explainer, and best of all, a true mensch.