“Double, double toil and trouble, fire burn, and [AI] cauldron bubble…”

What a week. Inflation firmed such that a Fed rate hike at their December meeting is pretty much locked in, Jensen Huang crashed and burned, and the great Paul Krugman hosted Jason Furman and me for a discussion of whether AI’s a bubble and what might happen if it pops.

I’ll briefly go through each of these and let you get back to what’s left of your weekend.

Inflation Pushing Fed to Raise at Next Meeting

Last week’s CPI came in warmer than expected, and while wholesale inflation came in later in the week at expectations, I, and more importantly, markets and FOMC voters (the Fed interest-rate-setting board), believe the inflation situation warrants a rate hike at their Dec 8-9 meeting. Market probabilities for a hike are 89% for a quarter-point hike and 11% for a 50 bps hike (half-a-point). I’ll go with the quarter-point call.

Here’s CPI yearly inflation, showing a pretty clear picture of pre-pandemic target-consistent inflation, compared to high, sticky movements today.

Once we have consumer and wholesale inflation (PPI) for a given month, we can estimate the PCE deflator—the one the Fed tracks most closely. Here’s the trend in the core over the past few years, showing annualized growth rates at different frequencies: clear acceleration, both at the annual and shorter-period rates (showing more near-term pressures).

But why!? We can correctly point to tariffs and (more so these days) the war, but I’ve always been struck by the core services line in the figure above. Tariffs and especially the war do bleed into that series (e.g., war-induced elevated airfares are in core services), but it’s a broad category that’s picking up other price pressures less clearly identified with those policy mistakes. For many inflation watchers, it’s been a concern for awhile re more deeply embedded price pressures than the obvious stuff.

I recently took a deepish dive into the Census Quarterly Financial Report, from which you can back out various measures of profitability, like this one which is basically income over sales (i.e., operating margins) by sector. Here’s the manufacturing, computer, and retail trade measures. They’re all quite elevated, leading me to suspect this too is a source of underlying price pressures, one I’d expect to be at least somewhat responsive to rate hikes (as it is more demand driven than, e.g., the war’s supply-side pressures).

To be clear, my head calls for a rate hike but my heart isn’t in it. A lot of people are struggling and they don’t need the headwind of higher interest rates, especially in housing, where the damn 30-year FRM is at 7.5%! But you see those inflation numbers above as well as I do, so…rate hike coming.

The Huang Affair

Far more than enough ink has been spilled on this one, and the honeytrap is biblically old, if not older (here’s the piece I enjoyed most on this). As usual, I’m here to talk about the econ/finance, which will also take us to my final wrap-up item.

My first thought when Nvidia’s stock started to tank was “c’mon—the chips are still the chips, and the (potentially excessive) demand is still the demand.” And I still think there’s something to that.

But then there’s this other part of Huang’s leadership: the extent to which Nvidia used so many of its ample profits to take shares in other tech firms and to fund its buyers, aka circular financing. The FT has a point:

And what does this episode say about the Big Tech founder model? The extent of Huang’s control — both within Nvidia and in building its sizeable investment portfolio — means his departure now threatens to unravel a web of financial dependencies that binds the AI ecosystem together (see the chart below).

Huang was instrumental in spinning this web, which feeds into not just my and Ryan’s financial bubble call but also gets into a key point I leaned into in…

PK, JF, JB Talk AI Bubble and Bust

…this video discussion on Paul’ Substack. I came off most worried, Paul in the middle, and Jason least so. It’s a lot of speculating, but it was an earnest discussion wherein we all tried to figure this out together, which strikes me as a good thing to do these days.

A key reason why my/Ryan’s bubble-burst forecast is for deeper damage than Jason’s is that we have the stock-market decline leading to lastingly tighter financial conditions. This is what happened, btw, after the dot-com bubble burst, as shown in the Goldman-Sachs Financial Conditions Index, which climbed not as much as the financial crisis, but still enough to crimp growth, especially in the job market, not peaking until late 2002. And, as we’ve shown, today’s equity market is a lot more pumped-up relative to GDP.

This tightening implies a higher stock equity, or risk, premium: the extra return on stocks over safe bonds. And the equity premium rarely moves by itself. It shows up in wider credit spreads, tighter lending standards, higher capital costs. That is, it can lead to a much broader tightening than just in the equity space.

It’s of course completely possible—Jason’s point—that, should the bubble burst, the bust would be contained. But, along with the higher risk premium from the broad market selloff that would accompany a bursting bubble, there are legit concerns. First, as I stress in the convo, there’s a lot more leverage right now, and we, or at least I, don’t have great sightlines into the solvency risks that engenders. And second, there’s Huang-systemic risk: the fact that the Bank of Nvidia could end up going down alongside their black-leather-jacket clad leader.