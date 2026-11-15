Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Silvio's avatar
Silvio
16hEdited

I listened to the interesting debate between PK, JF, JB. The premise seemed to be that the profits of the AI companies are real. I am a complete layman on this, so I am asking just to know, if we are sure that the profits by these companies have been classified correctly. Because the, let's say, short term incentive might be to exaggerate a little bit, for example by classifying as sure a future and not so sure profit. After all the Stock Market is not very good, at least in the short term, at price discovery.

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Fedorito's avatar
Fedorito
10h

core services is where margin defense and war/tariff pass-through become indistinguishable, which is what makes three straight 0.3% monthly cores read as embedded rather than noisy — the 89% pricing is the market granting the fomc-voter point you make. your profitability cut is the falsifiable version: if margins are absorbing instead of passing through, the ppi-cpi gap should compress from its 2.6pp spread by end of quarter, and december's hike becomes insurance pricing rather than reaction function.

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