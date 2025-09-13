Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Olmsted's avatar
Paul Olmsted
10h

GP - predictions are difficult- especially about the future

Yogi Berra

The Phillips Curve isn’t dead -

It’s just shifting outward and to the

right ( worse inflation AND worse unemployment)

The top .1 of one percent will survive just fine - better luck next time for the rest

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
11h

The amputee economist, “ on one hand” comes to mind, economists are far better at explaining the past than predicting the future. The one data point you ignore: stock prices, continue to reach all time highs while other data points waffle.

Trump policies are not changing, the tariff wars will continue, inflation will continue, unemployment will edge upwards, the recession buzzer will sound, it’s all the dems fault, the immigrants, George Soros, the Protocols of the Elders of Zion will become the playbook …too pessimistic? Maybe

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture