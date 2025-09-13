[As usual, I’ll stay in my political-economy lane and therefore not comment on the awful political assassination that absorbed the news this week; people presumably don’t come here for that and there are many other places to read about it.]

The Stench of Stagflation

Here’s the WSJ on Friday: “Thursday’s reports underscore worries that...sweeping trade policy changes could weaken the economy while pushing up prices, delivering a whiff of stagflation.”

In an NYT oped from a few weeks back, Ryan Cummings and I worried that Trumpian policies had planted the seeds of stagflation. The admin has since watered those seeds and the dataflow suggests they are growing.

Since our piece, both unemployment and inflation are up. Neither are through the roof, but the pattern is clear and it’s not just one weekly or monthly report. Folks made a bit too big a deal of the spike in UI initial claims on Thursday—the signal-to-noise ratio in the weekly UI numbers is low—but there’s a slight upward drift to the trend (see figure; note that big spikes are not uncommon).

The reason this drift in claims is concerning is that we really haven’t seen much in terms of layoffs yet in the monthly jobs reports. That is, it’s been a low-hire, low-fire job market. Should layoffs start to show up—not yet the case—it would signal a much bigger crack in the job market than has heretofore occurred.

I’ve already gone through other indicators of job market softness in various posts. Below is a new data point in that from the University of Michigan Sentiment Survey, showing people are more worried than they’ve been about job loss. Between that and the affordability stress noted next, there’s reason to worry that consumer and investor “animal spirits” will sag further in coming months, which has its own negative growth effects. The UMich overall sentiment measure fell to close-to-record lows in early September, with larger losses among middle- and low-income households.

That’s the “stag” part of the equation. I went through the “flation” part on Thursday, featuring the tariff-induced stickiness in the CPI. The key figure there showed both goods and services contributing price pressures, while housing inflation, though drifting down, was taking its damn time about it.

What’s the big deal about stagflation? I’d say it raises three big problems.

First, it’s obviously bad for average folks. Nobody likes a worsening job market, but in normal times, you might at least get some price relief as diminished activity takes some pressure off of inflation. Stagflation is kinda like “eat your spinach; and here’s your dessert: more spinach!”

Second, stagflation typically means that both edges of the scissors have taken a hit: supply and demand, which is thankfully rare. Obviously, that was the effect of COVID, but that was a 100-year shock. The inverse correlation between unemployment and inflation is a function of this split, but with stagflation, they both go the wrong way.

Third, stagflation is a bear for the central bank, as stag signals them to lower rates while flation tells them to raise. They’re pretty clear at this point that they’re up-weighting stag right now, in part because the labor market cracks are even more worrisome to them than the tariff-induced price pressures. That’s because they think and hope that the tariffs, like any discrete tax increase, give inflation a one-time bump such that you end of with higher prices (i.e., a higher price level) but not a higher inflation rate.

The problem with that thinking is that Trump’s trade war continues to rage. Because he keeps adding reasons why our many “enemies” (pretty much everyone with whom we trade) must suffer the imposition of tariffs, you end up with pictures like this:

So, stagflation is here and it’s not going away. That’s not recessionary, to be clear, but as the UMich data show, it’s already making negative economic vibes even more so.

Affordability Just Keeps Getting Tougher

The main and most persistent assault on econ vibes is the affordability crisis (“crisis” is the wrong word; it’s more of a slow burn), the fact that a number of basic goods and services—housing, health care, childcare, groceries, utilities, insurance, etc.—are a lot more expensive than they used to be and are making it ever harder for folks to make ends meet.

Economists tend to think in terms of prices relative to incomes, such that if income growth is beating price growth, affordability shouldn’t be a big deal. But there are two problems with that. First, affordability is largely about the level of prices, full stop. And people view their income gains as due to their personal attributes while price increases are something being done to them by somebody else. Second, as discussed next, too many families’ incomes have barely kept up with prices.

There were two pieces this week that caught my attention in the affordability space. First, from WaPo:

The latest figures from the annual American Community Survey are consistent with what data across several sources has made clear for years: Housing costs are rising rapidly while the median income has stagnated, placing homeownership out of reach and straining everyday budgets for many Americans.

ACS data are self-reported, and some other data show these pressures are loosening a bit as mortgage rates come down, unsold inventories rise, and more multifamily housing comes on the market. EG, Zillow rents show growth rates that are back to their pre-pandemic pace and even dipping a bit at the end of the series.

But I—and I’m sure you—take little solace in this. It’s all about the price levels—not the growth rates—and that pandemic spike hugely and quickly raised the price level of rentals such that rents are absorbing too large a share of income for too many renters. Meanwhile, the bottom rung of the home-ownership ladder is out-of-reach for too many aspiring home-owners.

Next, health care costs are rising too. The WSJ reported a rising trend in employers’ costs of insuring their workers, though the rates appear to be back to where they were in the mid-2000s:

This likely means more passthrough to workers in terms of either less wage growth, more out-of-pocket, or both.

Let me be very clear about this. I’m not trying to bum anyone out, especially this week. My point is that in both of these areas—housing and healthcare—there is a robust policy agenda that could help. In fact, I’ve got numerous piece coming out soon on precisely this policy space. Unaffordability is not inevitable and can be fought! Just dumping the tariffs would be a great start, right?! But it takes focus and bipartisan work, neither of which we’re going to see from our current politics.

If you’re spending all your time on retribution, that doesn’t allow much time for actually helping people.

Anyway, a lot more to come on these issues, including the data, the policy, and perhaps most importantly, the politics.

What Last Week Taught Us About Last Year

Two reports came out last week that speak to the 2024 economy re jobs and real incomes.

First, there was the preliminary markdown in job growth from the payroll survey, which came in at -911,000, meaning the BLS estimates that the overall level of payrolls was this much lower in March of 2025 than they previously thought. To smooth out the change, they wedge 1/12 of the revision into the payroll levels starting with April of ‘24.

There are at least three ways in which this change is being misinterpreted, imho.

First, it is preliminary and we need to wait for the final number to know the size of the markdown that will become enshrined in the published data. In recent years, the final number has been smaller in absolute value than the prelim.

Second, it does mean that job creation was a good bit slower than we thought. It doesn’t mean the job market was a lot more slack. That assessment comes from the unemployment rate, which still averaged a relatively low 4% last year. The fact of lower job creation amid low unemployment means we needed less jobs than we thought, given the labor supply, to prevent the jobless rate from rising.

Third, because every single data point quickly becomes fodder for dumb non-thoughtful political arguments, it is necessary to point out that even this preliminary revision doesn’t make the current job pace of job growth look better than last year’s.

Source: BLS, author's analysis.

In that same spirit, I should note that will this revision is on the large side, it’s far from unprecedented and is yet another sign that the BLS staff is as careful, honest, and transparent as ever. Substantively, it’s a challenge for the monthly numbers to account for large changes in immigration flows, especially when you cut the agency’s survey and staff budgets!

Next, we learned that real median household income was mostly flat last year, and that its level is just back to where it was in 2019, a fact that is critical in understanding the negative vibes and affordability concerns of so many households today.

In fact, the Census data from which this is drawn in incredibly rich, covering incomes, poverty, and health coverage, and I strongly recommend digging into it here. I’ll just plot one figure that says a lot about our longer-term economic history. It shows real income growth of low, middle, and high income households indexed to 100 in 1967.

Call it: growing together, growing apart. For decades, real incomes at the bottom, middle, and top grew at similar rates (and if you went back further, you’d see the lines clump together in earlier decades). Then, starting in the 1980s, the top departs from the pack.

These are mostly market incomes, and leave out many transfers and tax credits that somewhat mitigate the differences: pre-tax inequality is wider than post-tax. But gaps remain either way.

In this regard, the affordability crisis is the latest focus of a long-term divergence of real incomes and therefore, living standards. One clear solution, then, would be to progressively tax those who have done a lot better in terms of market incomes, and use those resources to further subsidize necessities such as housing and healthcare, e.g., for those who’ve been left behind. But if society allows those represented by the top line (and that line is a massive understatement of the gains made by the top 1% or the top 0.1%) to use their riches to buy the politics and the policies which insulate them from that solution, it will be blocked.

In other words, we’ve got a lot work to do, both in the near term—reversing the policies generating the current stagflation—and in the longer-term, building the politics and policies to give the bakers a better chance of getting a fair slice of the pie.