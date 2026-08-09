Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Glenn Burkhardt's avatar
Glenn Burkhardt
23m

“the king declares that he is no long interested in hearing the peasants complain!”

Good line. Bessent and Hassett form the best comedy team ever. And Hassett is somehow able to continuously smile while he spouts lies about the economy. It's a great show!

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David Parrish's avatar
David Parrish
44m

IMO, El- Sayed's winning of the Democratic primary isn't so much about voters choosing "progressivism" (whatever that is); it's about rejecting a Democratic Party controlled by corporatists who reject anything resembling a return to FDR's New Deal. Voters are fed up with do nothingism, especially as it relates to kitchen table matters: food, housing, healthcare, the cost of living. We desperately need a new New Deal!

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