I’ll be brief. To the extent you’re following the news, it’s all about the U.S. bombings in Iran. Despite some nudging from commenters to go outside my poli-econ lane, I will not weigh in on this one other than to say a) I do not want Iran to have nuclear-weapons capability, but I’m very nervous about the Trump administration enforcing that outcome, and b) because they lie so much, one can’t believe their claims about the success of the mission (e.g., “obliterating” the targets).

In terms of the war’s impact on economics, I wrote earlier in the week that, although the Iranian regime and their various proxies appear quite weakened, they still have a strong economic-disrupter card to play: shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, through which flow about 20% of the global oil and nat gas supply. Most analysts believe this would quickly push oil above $100 barrel, retail gas above $4/gallon, and inflation up above 4%. Not to mention the military escalation it would engender.

The Big, Bad Budget Bill

As readers know, I’m a big advocate of not letting important issue A get pushed in to the background by important issue B, which in this means continuing to track the Trump/Rs budget bill, now a source of high-squabble among Senate Rs. There are two recent developments for your attention.

First, and I fully accept that this is reader-abuse on a Sunday AM, but we must descend into some budget weeds. The bipartisan JCT score of the revenue losses from the Senate version of the bill is out and here’s what the invaluable Bobby Kogan has to say about it (my bold):

The House came in at $3.798 trillion in cost, and the Senate came in at “only” $441 billion of cost. But the Senate told JCT to pretend that $3.760 trillion was free. On an apples-to-apples basis, the Senate costs $4.201 trillion, $403 billion more.

Wait…whut?! That’s some pretty damn expensive pretending.

And yet, that’s what’s happening. Senate Rs are insisting on what’s called a “current policy baseline” versus a “current law baseline.” The latter is the legit, non-partisan, CBO way to score the cost, which gets you to Bobby’s trillions in rev losses above, generated by the fact that when the Rs passed the first round of the Trump tax cuts, they built—into law!—expirations which they’re now proposing to extend. But they’re pretending that the extension is costless.

That’s it. No more budget spinach for now. But there is an interesting economic implication of the above chicanery: the real economy responds to current policy while the correct score is against current law. That is, extending tax cuts that are already in the economy shouldn’t have much impact on growth. But they do blow out the deficit, and that’s already pressuring interest rates, which in turn do have a negative impact on growth. Tastes great, less filling. Tastes bad, more filling.

Second, there’s this (whoops—more budget spinach):

…the Senate parliamentarian has advised that a proposal to shift some food stamps costs from the federal government to states — a centerpiece of GOP savings efforts — would violate the chamber’s rules. While the parliamentarian's rulings are advisory, they are rarely, if ever, ignored.

As you know, the most draconian parts of this budget take from the poor to give to the rich, in this case through cuts to SNAP/food stamps/nutritional support to low-inc households. Estimates are that over 3 million would lose food support.

But to pass the bill in the Senate without any Ds (meaning they’d need 50, not 60, votes), the Rs have to follow an arcane set of rules which limit what they can put in the bill. The parliamentarian is the rule-keeper, and as noted, her rulings are typically obeyed. Ftr, she may well rule that the above-noted “current policy” BS scoring is also disallowed.

It’s that “rarely” bit above that should worry you. I can already hear these folks muttering to themselves: If the White House is not bound by the rule of law, why should the R senators follow the rules??

Ok, for real, no more spinach. At least until we meet again.