The Dataflow

It’s data, which, by its nature tends to be noisy and often tough to interpret. But here’s what I’m seeing.

The soft data continue to reflect nervousness about Trumpian chaos, and investor, consumer, and employer uncertainty likely rose this week on the back of more tariffs threatened and enacted (e.g., the doubling, on Wed, of steel and aluminum tariffs from 25% to 50%).

The hard data tell a more nuanced story, one to which I devoted two posts over the week. Here are the highlights:

The clearest evidence of the trade war is seen in the huge up and down spikes in imports, as businesses that depend on them try to front-run the tariffs by building up inventories.

This distorts topline real GDP growth; Q1 looked worse than it was (due to import surge); Q2 will look better (due to the reverse of the import surge).

Surveys of businesses, like this week’s Service PMI report, reflect clear concerns about the impact of tariffs on business activity and price pressures. But this too is more soft than hard data.

Yesterday’s jobs report for May is one of the most important hard data points, and it showed continued hiring at a slower pace (139,000 jobs) but one that’s ample to hold the jobless rate around its current, low level. (The DOGE cuts to the federal workforce, as I noted, are clear to see in the payroll survey.)

However, negative revisions in the payroll numbers and weakness in the Household Survey may—that’s “may” based on this particularly noisy data source—signal future weakness. I and many others continue to highlight the decline in the trend hiring rate shown below.

Here’s my summary from yesterday:

What’s happening here is that employers are in a similar wait-and-see mode as the Federal Reserve. Both are not yet sure what the trade war will do to their businesses (employers) or inflation and growth (the Fed). In fact, with all the on-again, off-again it’s impossible for either of these important economic actors to know the magnitude of the trade war…

Trumpian chaos has, iow, delivered unto us a “wait-and-see” economy, which, by definition, lacks forward momentum and what Keynes would call “positive animal spirits.”

The Big, Ugly Budget

I will admit that my crystal ball lacks clarity as to where this unprecedentedly bad budget bill is heading in the Senate. I thought this Daily episode provided an excellent overview of the tensions. The new CBO score out this week on the House version showed $1.3 trillion in spending cuts over 10 years, far offset by $3.7 trillion in tax cuts, leading to a cumulative deficit increase of $2.4 trillion.

Alleged Senate deficit hawks are complaining about that deficit number, but if history is any guide, they’ll fold after a call from Trump, if not before. More interesting, as this is new in the party, are calls, e.g., from Sen. Hawley, to dial back the Medicaid cuts—cuts that are expected to lead to 10-15 million low-income people losing health coverage—put in the bill to partially offset the cost of the tax cuts for the rich.

I’ve been noodling about this development, triggered by a few pieces, and will have a lot more to say about this next week. Sen. Hawley, in the Daily episode, argues to his caucus that cutting Medicaid, while it may come naturally to old school Rs, is contrary to the Trump-era shift wherein Rs are selling themselves as the party of the working class.

On one level, it’s a fascinating new tension. “We’ve somehow managed to get these voters behind us. We’d be crazy to do anything that might send them back to the Ds!”

But there’s a large, substantive missing piece here, one I also saw big-time in this awful WSJ oped, which argues Medicaid must be cut for no other reason than because it has grown too much. Nowhere in these arguments is any reflection of decades of careful, empirical evidence showing that government provided health coverage for low-income people, including children, whose uninsured rate fell from ~25% in the late 1980s to around 5% now, has had positive impacts in their lives, literally expanding their lifespans, increasing their employment prospects, boosting their living standards, lowering their poverty.

The implicit, conservative assumption is that programs like Medicaid and SNAP are worthless (other than, in Hawley’s new framing, for holding on to new voters). Or riddled with fraud. Or unnecessary, as if taking away Medicaid will stop poor people from getting sick. Again, the evidence unequivocally rejects these lazy, ahistorical claims.

Stay tuned for more on this. (And if you want to dig deeper into the actual impacts of our anti-poverty programs, dig into this invaluable new review from the Bob Greenstein, who knows more about this than just about anyone).

I said I wouldn’t talk about the big breakup—to me, these are two of the most distasteful, unenlightened people I can think of, so I prefer to pay no more attention to them than I must to do my job. But one might wonder if Musk’s attack on the budget will have any impact on its fate. I doubt it, but in the context of my above commentary, it’s notable that he’s calling solely for more spending cuts, not dialing back the highly regressive tax cuts. In other words, more reverse Robin Hood. Like I said, the lack of enlightenment, fairness, and basic, human concern for those with less privilege and fewer resources, couldn’t be plainer.