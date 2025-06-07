Jared’s Substack

Ben Leet
4h

I have a question. The federal government ran a deficit of $1.8 trillion in 2024 (from: https://usafacts.org/articles/this-chart-tells-you-everything-you-want-to-know-about-government-spending/)

It spent $6.7 trillion, and $5.2 trillion of expenses were non-Social-Security spending, and SSA self- funds basically ($1.5 tr.). Therefore, $5.2 in revenue was needed to balance the budget. Revenues were $4.9 tr, and without SSA they were $3.4 tr. So, $5.2 was spent, and $3.4 was tax revenue, excluding the SSA part, "off budget". That means 65% of expenses were paid for, 35% were borrowed.

If the proposed cuts adds $2.4 tr. to the debt, that's about $240 bn yearly. The next years debt will be over $2 trillion.

My question, How could the gov. ever balance its budget?

A wealth tax would work. "Total household net worth", or private savings, is $169 trillion, shows the Fed's Flow of Funds, Table B.101.

Or as the MMTers say, its irrelevant.

"Financial hypertrophy" means we have too much private savings. The $169 tr. figure is near highest in the ratio "disposable personal inome" to "household net worth". From 1947 to 1997 that ratio was 520%, now its 778%. That means about a third of wealth is in excess of the historical norm, which comes to $57 trillion. Taxing that excess wealth would balance the budget.

My blog is http://benL88.blogspot.com, Economics Without Greed, Part Two, and it may open up some new ideas about straightening out a dysfunctional economy that works only for the top 10%.

Joseph Zeigler
2h

This “wait-and-see economy” sounds an awful lot like a stall-out in slow motion. Trumpian chaos isn’t just atmospheric—it’s policy now, metastasizing through tariffs, arbitrary threats, and a budget that seems more like a ransom note to the public than a serious plan for governance.

The budget numbers are pure theater: trillions in tax cuts for the wealthy, offset by punishing Medicaid cuts to remind the working class who really matters. Hawley’s crocodile tears over those cuts don’t hide the deeper truth—you can’t run as a populist while gutting the very programs that gave your voters a shot at dignity. Medicaid didn’t fail; it worked too well for the people Republicans don’t like.

The data—noisy or not—is pointing toward something unsustainable. Employers, investors, the Fed, all frozen in place, trying to game out the whims of a man whose economic policy is a mix of nostalgia and vengeance. Front-loading imports to dodge tariffs, distorted GDP reads, weakening job growth—it’s not a mystery where this ends up.

And then there’s Musk, calling for more cuts like a cartoon oligarch who skipped the part of the plot where people revolt. The rich get more, the rest get austerity, and we’re supposed to call that leadership?

We’re watching a looting operation dressed up as reform. And the only real question left is how long we pretend it’s anything else.

