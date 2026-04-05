Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Frank Modica's avatar
Frank Modica
18hEdited

Perhaps a better analogy to the bathtub:

Each country has its bucket, but they're all interconnected and oil flows freely between them. Thus, all buckets will seek the same level. There may be times when it would be to your advantage to sever that connection, but remember that the oil flows both ways. Check valves aren't allowed.

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Paul Olmsted's avatar
Paul Olmsted
20h

Too bad the current occupants in the Executive Branch have a “ hot hand “

in making colossal mistakes on an epic scale.

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