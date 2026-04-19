War Econ Still Stuck in, as Trump calls it, the Strait of Iran

The problem we face—okay, one of the problems we face—is that we cannot believe what our leaders are telling us. When it comes to the fog of war, including negotiations therein, this is a particularly troublesome reality. To be clear, I don’t believe the Iranians either, so the best any of us can do is look at whatever relevant facts and numbers we can find.

I’ll assume you’re following this and won’t recant the ups and downs, beyond pointing out that some degree of agreement around key sticking points, including the strait and Lebanon, was allegedly reached on Friday. Markets melted up and oil melted down. But when Trump then decided to keep the embargo in place, Iran viewed this as a breach of said agreement as has fired on a few ships in transit. Those ships turned back and as far as I can tell, which isn’t that far, at best single-digit ships are now moving through the chokepoint. In this context, my expectation is that neither shipping officials nor their insurers are anxious to try to run this gamut.

We’re now back to Trump threatening to take out Iranian infrastructure: “the U.S. will “knock out every single Power Plant and every single Bridge” if Iran doesn't agree to a deal.” But talks in Pakistan are apparently (again, maybe…) set to resume tomorrow, and two positive (in the sense of ending hostilities) things remain clear: 1) both sides want to get to some version of “yes” (though not the same version), and 2) the embargo has got to be squeezing Iran’s income.

It’s way, way too soon to evaluate what Trump, operating on the toxic combo of his misguided instincts, his ignorance of Middle East history and dynamics, and Congressional Rs unwillingness to check him, has wrought. But it sure looks like his tongue-slip—the Strait of Iran—is telling. I don’t have the expertise to comment on Iran’s future nuclear capacity, but given that the new regime may be an even harder-line than the old one, with their weaponry degraded but demonstrably not destroyed, and most consequentially re future conflicts, the fact that this war has shown them the extent to which they can disrupt global economics, it all just looks like a horribly tragic and massively strategic blunder.

And sure, the tariffs were also a big blunder. But this one cost thousands of people, and over 240 children, their lives.

In a recent talk, I said the following:

As if we needed a reminder, Trump’s war-of-choice in Iran and its impact on energy and other costs, including food, remind us of how counterproductive it is to reverse Biden-era policies to generate more domestically produced renewable energy. Every time somebody says “Hormuz,” please remind them that renewables are, by far, the fastest-growing and least expensive sources of increased energy supply.

China, once again, is taking advantage of our misdirection in this critical space:

On energy, China emerges a huge winner of the ongoing Hormuz shockwaves: —When oil and gas supplies get weaponized, import-dependent countries accelerate renewables. China owns over 70% of global solar, wind, battery and electric vehicle supply chains. The longer Hormuz stays disrupted, the deeper the world’s dependency gets. —The war was the stress test that Beijing’s energy strategy was designed for.

In terms of U.S. consumers, we’ll see where oil spot and futures prices head when markets open, but “rockets and feathers” are in play:

The oil price is down ~25% off its peak; the retail gas price is down about 2% off its peak. Like I say, the gas price takes the elevator up and the stairs down.

I do not think retail gas will get back to its prewar $3.00/gallon this year. WTI oil started the year at $60/barrel, is now ~$85, and is expected, in the latest GS forecast (paywalled), to end the year at $75, though there are wide error bands around that guesstimate.

Warsh Hearing This Week

Someone asked me why I haven’t written about the ongoing spat between Trump, Powell, the Justice Dept, and Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for DC, who’s been doing Trump’s bidding, pushing the groundless criminal inquiry into Chair Powell.

The answer is: it’s too dumb to waste your or my time on. “Dumb” of course not equal to “inconsequential,” and feel free to get up-to-date on the details if you want to squander your Sunday. You do you.

I only raise this here because there is genuine and understandable confusion about what’s going on with the leadership slot at the Fed. Powell’s term ends mid-May, and, were it not for Pirro’s inquiry, there’s ample time for Trump’s nominee to replace Powell—Kevin Warsh—to be confirmed by the Senate.

But because Sen. Tillis (R-NC) has said he will oppose any Trump nominee until he drops the case against Powell, Warsh won’t have the votes to get his nomination out of committee and to the Sentate floor (where, I predict, he would easily get the votes he needs to be confirmed). As the NYT put it, “The hearing will proceed despite the fact that a key Republican on the committee, Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, has said he will not advance Mr. Warsh unless the Justice Department drops the Powell investigation.”

Talk about not getting out of your own way.

Trump won’t shut up about how awful Powell is, and yet he’s orchestrated this such that Powell will very likely continue as chair past his mid-May expiration day. That’s because once his term officially ends, unless Trump recants, they’ll be no one to take his place, at which point Powell will, as per the Federal Reserve Act, become chair pro tempore until Warsh is confirmed (Powell doesn’t have to stay on but has asserted he will do so; ftr, this isn’t that unusual, though it’s rarely this fractious and screwed up).

One substantive point. I’m sure Warsh wants to start his tenure as chair, but it’s actually a weird moment for him to takeover. With the exception of Trump’s temporary appointment of Gov. Miran, who always votes for rate cuts, the board seems quite committed to keeping rates where they are. There were clear inflationary pressures still in the system before the war, and now we’ve got added price pressures from the conflict. True, those pressures stem from energy costs, and Fed lore is that the interest-rate committee “looks through” energy shocks.

But they can’t really afford to do so in the current climate. Cascading shocks since the pandemic risk nudging the anchor on inflationary expectations, and the broad vibe from the committee is that while future cuts, perhaps even later this year, may be warranted, to do so now would be reckless.

[Just read this resonant speech from last week by Fed gov Chris Waller, in which he said:

Learning from that experience, I will be cautious when faced with a sequence of transitory shocks. While intellectually it makes sense to look through each shock, with a sequence of shocks, policymakers need to be more vigilant. This is because if the shocks hit one after another, they will keep inflation elevated for quite some time. The standard “look through” can become problematic if businesses and households start to believe inflation is persistently high and it affects their price- and wage-setting behavior.

This is the cascading-shocks point I’ve made in numerous recent posts.]

Should Trump get out of his own way and let Warsh get confirmed, it is not clear that he’d want his first vote to be a cut to assuage Trump or a hold to show the markets and the rest of us that he’s not Trump’s pawn. I would hope the latter, but I fear the former.

Punchline

You see the theme here, right? A feckless, unchecked president is in way over his head. The results range from loss of lives, to long-term disruption of energy markets, to bequeathing control of a key energy chokepoint to a hostile theocracy, to risks of Chinese clean-energy dominance, to more expensive gas, to threats to Fed independence.

And that’s just last week.