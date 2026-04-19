Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Gary Ostroff's avatar
Gary Ostroff
1hEdited

“…to try to run this gamut.” …this gantlet/gauntlet…

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Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
1h

I’ve been at the edge of a few labor disputes in NYC, the “sides” are frequently divided into factions within the factions each trying to influence the end product.

Finding the glue to create a settlement elusive. Within each faction someone wants to plant the flag and exult in the glory.

And the outcome has to be portrayed as a “win-win,”

Is it Vance or Rubio or Hegseth?

On the Iranian side the Revolutionary Guard seems to be in charge, this week…

Will Macron or Modi or Xi step into the ring?

The key factor usually is exhaustion… no more Jet fuel, stock market collapse….

I just reread Frost’s poem “The Path Not Taken”

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