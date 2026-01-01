If you want to be grinchy about it, you could say Jan 1 is an arbitrary time to get all reflective about what might be coming in this new year. The future was equally unknowable on Dec 1 as it is on Jan 1.

But we mere humans like to compartmentalize, and thus, let’s begin the year together by painting a picture of what to look for, what could go right, and vice versa. There’s been a lot of the latter lately, and I’m sure many readers share my hope that, after an awfully tough 2025 in terms of political upheaval, blatant injustice, existential threats to the rule of law, we’re due for some things to go better this year (“better” is of course, subjective, but a useful shorthand is “Stephen Miller will be unhappy with how 2026 turns out”).

Is that a realistic hope? This is a probability question. Is year t “independent” from year t-1, meaning that what happens this year has nothing to do with last year? I’d firmly answer “no” to that question. There’s “regression to the mean,” a statistical concept that says outliers tend not to be repeated—that’s why they’re called outliers. In this context, that translates into “pendulum swings back” or what the political scientists call “thermostatic reactions,” meaning that when politics gets too hot or cold, public opinion adjusts the thermostat to get the room back to a more familiar temperature.

But such movement is, of course, not at all guaranteed. Here’s some of the guideposts I’ll be looking to see which way the ball’s bouncing, mostly, as is the norm up here, in the political-economy space.

TLDR:

—Hoping Ds win the House in the midterms;

—Hoping SCOTUS finds against Trump re tariffs;

—Worried that hiring freeze continues;

—Worried inflation stays sticky;

—Hoping Fed, even with Trumpian leader, remains mostly independent;

—Worried/hoping stock market dials back AI over-investment

The midterms are by far the most consequential decision point of the year. The betting markets are leaning towards Ds taking back the House, which would be a monumental change in my view (markets favor Rs to keep the Senate).

To be clear, no one thinks a D House majority will solve all of our political problems. But it would establish a clear, strong signal that resistance is not futile, that Trumpian authoritarianism can be pushed back, and that democracy is still alive. More practically, a D House would block destructive legislation and use its power to start trying to bring accountability to the scofflaws running the country.

Worryingly, the converse to all the above is also true.

The SCOTUS tariff decision, due in either Jan or Feb, will be another early sign of whether the high court will, at least in egregious cases, maintain the rule of law. Should they rule against the president—that he did not have the authority to impose sweeping tariffs under IEEPA—this will likely be more of a symbolic defeat for the admin than a substantive change, as they have other, more clearly legal venues to continue their sweeping import tax regime. But markets will like it, and businesses will feel a sense of relief, even if consumer prices won’t move much either way, at least initially.

There’s a low-likelihood—quite low, I’d guess—that Trump recognizes he’s quite profoundly losing on affordability issues and uses the SCOTUS decision against him to falsely declare the trade war a massive success and so there’s no need to keep it going. This would be a smart play on his part, both economically and politically, but his love of tariffs and the leverage they give him—remember, he loves nothing more than exemption-seeking foreign leaders to grovel before him in the Oval—overrides any rational thought in this space.

Downside risk, of course, exists here as well. Should the conservative majority rule in favor of the President, I don’t think the admin reverts back to their “Liberation Day” madness, but it would be a big nail in the rule-of-low coffin.

Now, turning to the real economy and the markets:

The hiring freeze in the U.S. job market is expected to persist into ‘26. It is driven by (we think—don’t have great data for this) skewed consumer spending, which is in turn a partial function of the stock market’s wealth effect; by employers’ trying to figure out the extent to which AI can replace workers; by Trumpian chaos; by affordability constraints; all issues I covered here. As the WSJ recently put it:

While rich asset owners have plowed money into homes, cars and more, analysts warn stress among lower- and middle-income Americans could destabilize the economy. Inflation remains elevated. Job growth has slowed to a near-standstill. Unemployment is rising. In their outlook for 2026, economists at JPMorgan Chase said the “jobless expansion” might mean productivity growth will continue to boost wage and wealth gains that help the economy plow ahead. On the other hand, weakness in the labor market—and, in turn, all the spending that depends upon it—may signal more fragility ahead.

The analytic assumption here is that fairly narrow consumer demand and strong productivity growth (which, by definition, is what you get with strong GDP growth and weak job growth), fails to generate enough labor demand (given labor supply) to keep the jobless rate at full employment. That’s the ‘25 story and most forecasts, my own included, suspect it carries into ‘26. Unemployment is expected to stay around where it is (mid-4’s) and monthly job gains are expected to be in 50K range.

The key variable to watch in this “meh” context is layoffs. Both as measured in the monthly jobs data and the UI claims, they’ve been quiescent, and you can’t have much of a recession without a spike in layoffs. But should ‘26 see that mild upslope at the end of this figure spike up as it has in all the past recessions in the figure, that will signal the hiring freeze has deteriorated into a labor-market downturn.

Inflation is expected to drift down in ‘26 but to still remain above the Fed’s 2% target. The Fed’s latest forecast, from 12/10/25, expected PCE inflation to grow 2.5% this year. Below, the Goldman Sachs is for core PCE to drift down sharply in the second half of the year, driven by “base effects:” because tariffs elevated prices in the middle of ‘25, yr/yr readings from latter ‘26 should be coming down off of that higher base.

Source: Goldman Sachs Research

I like the GS figure because it pulls out the tariff effects. The conventional wisdom re this is that “tariffs had much less impact on inflation than was expected.” Sure, re some expectations, but not everyone’s and not mine. I expected the tariffs to boost inflation, but by less than a percentage point, due to the fact that our imports/GDP share is a relatively low 11%. Assuming GS’s “counterfactual” is ballpark, that gap above due to the tariffs ain’t nothing, and it’s a full-on, own-goal kick, with no upsides I can discern.

My mild concern is that the Fed and GS may be too optimistic re that downdraft. First, it assumes no new tariffs. Fed Chair Powell frequently reminds us that the Fed can “look through” tariffs’ inflationary impact because they’re a tax that raises the price level at a point in time and that’s that: the change the price level “forever” but their growth effects are time-limited. But that’s only true if there’s no new rounds. I suspect they’re won’t be, but I’m not sure. EG, if SCOTUS rules against the admin, there will likely be new tariffs meted out under other authorities. Perhaps they’ll just replace the old ones, but they could upset the inflation apple cart in new ways.

My less mild concern is that services inflation is higher and stickier than it should be if we’re to drift back down to target this year. I object to those inflation analyses that pull out a bunch of components as they risk cherry-picking—a recent speech by Fed Gov Miran does just that though at least he notes “Some might accuse me of cherry-picking a preferred measure.” Well, I do the same thing below but only because many, including Miran, argue that there are measurement problems with some pieces that are excluded below. The point is, services inflation ex housing, which shouldn’t have much to do with tariffs, looks kinda high and sticky.

Source: My analysis of PCE data.

Sorry, this is getting a bit long and pedantic, so let me summarize the two other issues I wanted to touch on and let you get back to getting ‘26 off to a good start.

First, it’s likely that Trump nominates and Senate Rs confirm Kevin Hassett to replace Powell as Fed chair in May of this year. Because Hassett is such a loyal Trumpian solider, there are legit concerns that he will be too responsive to his current boss’s insistence that the central bank aggressively lowers the interest rate they control, thereby compromising the Fed’s independence in a way that history teaches us never ends well. I’m less worried about that because the chair gets but one vote and I don’t think the rest of the committee will be in Trump’s pocket the way a new Chair might be. Of course, if Trump can pack the committee…

I’m not foolish enough to predict where financial markets are headed, but Ryan Cummings and I were early to the AI-looks-kinda-bubbly debate and I still think that’s the case. I also think I might sniff increasing caution among investors, or, more precisely, greater scrutiny of the revenue-generating potential of the horses in the AI race. If so, this could lead to some deflation of the bubble, or at least the euphoria around AI, which is still searching for ways to monetize the product. I think that would be a positive development, bubble-wise, even while it means some bets go south. But of greater concern is the impact on the broader economy from a reduced wealth effect, i.e., the boost to consumer spending from higher equity prices.

Those are some of the issues we’ll be following closely, but far from all the them. I continue to be deeply interested and actively engaged in affordability policy and have a hopefully useful framing piece on that topic coming out next week. And then there’s the rest of world, including trade policy, developments in China, Europe’s drift away from America under Trump—all our fodder for scribbling as the new year gets underway.

Until then, Happy New Year and, speaking of probability, let’s all do what we can to elevate the chances that the hopes move toward probability = 1 and the concerns toward probability = 0!