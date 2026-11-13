Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Glenn Burkhardt's avatar
Glenn Burkhardt
18h

Please don't forget the "H.R.9519 - Social Security 2100 Act". That bill was CBO scored, and funded Social Security to the end of the century by lifting the income cap on Social Security taxes.

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Dave H's avatar
Dave H
18h

Here is an online calculator where you can test different combinations of different fixes: https://www.crfb.org/socialsecurityreformer/

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