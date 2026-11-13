If you’re familiar with the DC policy scene, a scene I’ve been a part of for many decades, you know that there are top-flight think tanks, old and new, progressive, centrist, labor-oriented—that are working on an agenda for Ds to deliver on their historic victory. You may also know that there are sharp staffs that support members of Congress, many of whom are actively planning activities and policies for the new Congress. It’s all a bit weedy, I grant you, but also very exciting.

Not to mention highly consequential. The Ds dominant majority provides an opportunity to begin to build a lasting coalition. There’s a lot that goes into building that edifice, including strong, institutional leadership that guides this big-tent caucus so that they’re rowing in the same direction, Mamdani-level messaging, holding Trump and his enablers accountable, and, most importantly from my perspective, crafting and legislating a policy agenda. If the president vetoes measures that will help people, fine. We’ll make sure everyone knows about that.

That’s all throat-clearing for this new feature I’m calling “The New Majority’s To Do List,” or TDL for short. In these notes, I’ll briefly dive into some policy issue that I believe to be relevant to the incoming Congress. If you’re thinking “don’t you already do that? Isn’t this just some obvious rebranding play?”…well, okay. But sometimes it’s good to clean your closet, right?

Let’s start with Social Security.

It’s a great place to start, because it’s not a new idea. It’s an existing, popular, venerable program that has been working extremely well for a very long time. There are many ways to show its greatness, but this is my favorite:

That’s as powerful a poverty-reduction impact as we’ve got (though the expanded Child Tax Credit elicits similarly great policy vibes), and given that it’s targeted at retired-age populations, I don’t want to hear any nonsense about disincentivizing work.

But it’s got a well know financing problem, and many ideas have been put forth to close the gap.

Some basics: Soc Sec is a guaranteed, defined-benefit pension, as distinct from a 401(k)—defined contribution—where the benefits go up and down with the assets in your individual account. It’s largely funded by a 12.4% payroll tax, paid half by employers and half by workers (smaller funding sources include taxes on benefits and interest on reserves). Though the research isn’t totally settled, it’s widely believed that at least in the long-run, workers bear the employers side of the tax through lower base pay.

The bad news and the good news about Soc Sec is that there’s an estimated gap of 4.4% of taxable payroll over the 75-year scoring horizon for the program. That’s the gap between scheduled benefits and what the program expects to take into its coffers. The good news is that the program is largely—not completely, or there’d be no need to write this—self-financing, meaning future workforces will continue to pay benefits which will continue to support most of the promised benefits.

Specifically, the latest read on financing tells us that in 2032, Soc Sec will only be able to pay about 80% of scheduled retirement benefits. That is a flat-out unacceptable outcome that must, and I believe will, be prevented (the question is how). BUT, when someone says Soc Sec will be broke and unable to pay benefits, they’re either ignorant or implementing some scare-tactic BS.

As just noted, the question is how to best close the gap. Let me count the ways. Congress could decide to make up the missing 20% of scheduled benefits through “general financing,” i.e., not through financing dedicated to Soc Sec, but through general tax receipts, or, more likely, borrowing, i.e., deficit financing.

Big mistake. There are few better examples of a “structural” shortfall, meaning not a one-time need, but a knowable, ongoing expense that should be paid for with a lasting repair job.

Which takes us to the gap-closing options, i.e., ideas to raise revenues or cut benefits (relative to their planned trajectory). They are many and varied and they’re listed here by the Soc Sec actuaries themselves. It’s an extremely well-constructed document, summarizing each option, showing how much it closes the gap, with links if you want to learn more about it. I’m not going to go through all of them, of course—I need to bake a cheesecake today!—but there are readers here who could kill numerous enjoyable hours exploring this list. In fact, feel free to note your preferred fixes in the comments.

What I will do instead is go through one proposal, just for orientation to how the table works, and then provide thematic guidance as to the fixes that I believe make the most sense. I’ll end with references to work on this by experts who think about this even more than I do.

Here’s the first entry in the table:

The idea here is to cut the cost of living adjustment by one percentage point, so this is a benefit reduction in inflation-adjusted terms. Each year, Soc Sec benefits are adjusted for inflation. If inflation came in at 3%, this proposal would apply a 2% COLA. It would close just under half the average 75-year gap, which is a more than most single proposals.

But I wouldn’t go there. In the spirit of TDL, here’s my broad guidance. The new majority was elected to help with affordability, and coming out of the gate cutting benefits is inconsistent with that (note that raising the retirement age beyond what’s already planned is a benefit cut). I don’t want to overstate this—it’s almost always the case that arriving at the bargaining table with a willingness to adjust both sides of the ledger is a quicker way to “yes.”

But here I go back to my initial point: Soc Sec is a beautiful program that’s been working so well for so long that it’s highly beloved by Americans. If you pull back the camera, it’s structure is classic: today’s workforce benefits from the productive capacity that today’s retirees bequeathed to it. In return, it makes sense to shave off a bit of the income we generate today to help support the dotage of those who came before. Circle of life, people!

Simply and structurally put, it ain’t broke so don’t fix it. Yes, it needs a financing adjustment, and there are many good, progressive ways to raise the revs needed to close the gap (I’ll tick off a few in a moment). But I will grant this to those who want to add benefit cuts to the punch list: I wouldn’t raise benefits either, especially for those with high incomes, savings, and wealth. And I’m not just asserting this. I actively opposed the late-term Biden era benefit extension to public-sector workers who already had pensions (the so-called Soc Sec Fairness Act). It costs $200bn over ten and added 14 basis points to the payroll gap. I lost, but I put up a fight.

One of the ideas we hear most about is to “scrap-the-cap,” meaning increase the amount of earnings subject to payroll taxes, currently ~$185,000. Because of the sharp increase in earnings inequality, a lot more of the wage base has crept above the cap, making this correction essential in my view. Here’s the score (see table headings above—this post is already too long…sorry).

You’ll note two different flavors here, with the first doing more lifting in terms of gap-closing. That’s because it charges more, relative to the current system, without also increasing the retirement benefits of high earners, a feature in the second option. But I think that’s okay, as high earners will be okay without added benefits (a fact I now know from personal experience). Note that this makes an already progressive system even more so.

There are many other good, progressive rev-raising ideas on the list. I’ve always supported fix F3: “Expand covered earnings to include employer and employee premiums for employer-sponsored group health insurance.” As more compensation goes into healthcare, that erodes the wage base. This helps reverse that.

Finally, I’m just scratching the surface here. if you read CBPP’s Kathleen Romig, you’ll learn much that you need to know about all aspects of the program. Dean Baker too. From the more conservative side, this is a thoughtful take from Jessica Riedl.

Bottom line, there are progressive fixes that put us a path to closing Soc Sec’s financing gap. Adding new benefits makes the gap worse and should be avoided, but cutting benefits threatens the fundamental income-security function of the program. Given the extent to which rising earnings inequality has chipped away at the wage base, step one is correcting that by raising or scrapping the tax max.

Relative to more pressing affordability concerns, like housing and healthcare, addressing Soc Sec financing may not be at the top of the first-100-days TDL. But it should be.