Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brent James's avatar
Brent James
Oct 5Edited

I love histograms and you did an excellent expose on something really key that I’ve not seen elsewhere. There’s a mathematical way to figure the convoluted average but I forgot how to do it. Calculus.

First you’re pissed at the jump, then when things seem sorta settled you get hit w another jump. It’s infuriating. The histograms show this.

Reply
Share
Joe Miltimore's avatar
Joe Miltimore
Oct 4

Absolutely correct. Add other essentials to the grocery list, such as the cost of maintaining a car, which had increased 70.4% while general inflation has been 41%. Employee-paid health insurance has nearly doubled since 2015. Childcare costs have increased 1.5x faster than general inflation since 2015. Auto insurance has increased 80% since 2015. Residential property taxes have increased 6.6% per year since 2021. A new vehicle now costs 60% of median income compared to 33% in 1980. Growth in the cost of basic essentials has far exceeded general inflation since 2015 and is partly responsible for the surge in household debt. It’s not a sustainable model.

Reply
Share
2 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Bernstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture