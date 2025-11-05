Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave H's avatar
Dave H
2h

"time-limited price controls focused on existing properties with carve outs for renovations (and any new building). " - or in other words require data centers to pay the full (proportional? scaled? something fair) price of additional generation capacity. The number of permanent jobs they add to a local economy is tiny. However don't apply this to other commercial expansions that add more local jobs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom Passin's avatar
Tom Passin
1h

Just yesterday I was talking with a small real estate investor. He said that venture capital has gotten into the business by buying up a number of houses in a neighborhood, and then paying much more than the asking price for one last (large and expensive) one. Then they use that extra high purchase price as a tool to persuade banks that higher prices for their other houses are justified because they have a high comparison point in the neighborhood. In this way they have been seriously driving up the cost of housing.

For what it's worth...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture