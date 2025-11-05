I’ll have more to say about last night’s election victories in coming days but along with a big sigh of relief, I’ll make two points this morning.

First, in many posts, I’ve argued, as have others, that the biggest issue facing voters is affordability, and Trump and Rs are consistently pushing hard the wrong way on the issue. They endlessly lie about how inflation and prices are going down, not up, but on this issue in particular, voters know which way is up.

Especially re Trump, who has historically evinced a gut sense of what voters care about and the need to pander to it, this is a bit of a mystery, but the fact is he likes tariffs and the leverage he believes they give him better than he likes voters. (He lacks such leverage with China, but that’s another story.)

At any rate, I and others predicted that this outright rejection of folks’ most pressing issue had to hurt the Rs electorally, and that’s what happened last night. The candidates get credit—Mamdani, in particular, ran on a robust affordability agenda—but antipathy to way Trump and the Rs are not just ignoring but worsening cost-of-living issues was strongly in the mix.

Of course, now the new governors and mayor have to deliver.

Which brings me to my next point: as Bharat Ramamurti wrote in his Substack, last night’s other big winner was price controls. And not just Mamdani, but the far more centrist Gov-elect Sherrill, who ran on freezing electricity prices.

The usually astute Axios got this wrong: “Progressives and moderates found common ground in their focus on affordability, but differed wildly on solutions.”

Not on this one.

Bharat correctly argues that there may be no other intervention that voters like more and economist hate more. The usual economist take is "the only way to do more damage to a city than implementing price controls is to bomb it.”

I disagree, though I worry as much as my colleagues about jamming important price signals. Bharat worries about the same thing: “…solid empirical evidence that price controls alone will likely worsen affordability in the long run by reducing supply.”

Here’s how Neale Mahoney and I explained our take re price controls and housing in our recent affordability policy brief:

Price controls: Economists generally oppose government price controls because they can jam market signals that incent producers to expand supply. However, in some markets such as housing, even the most aggressive policies to expand supply operate on a medium-to-long-term horizon, leaving open the question of how to address voters demands for immediate relief [this is Bharat’s main point—JB]. Faced with this challenge, policymakers have sometimes turned to price controls, such as rental control in housing markets. Such policies carry a significant risk of unintended consequences. By limiting prices that landlords can change in the future, they reduce incentives to build more housing today, thereby working at cross purposes to the affordability objective. That said, there is at least a conceptual case for targeted, time-limited price controls focused on existing properties with carve outs for renovations (and any new building). Incumbent landlords who have earned excess profits from supply restrictions have their rents constrained, while rentals in new buildings can be priced at market rates. However, even carefully designed and targeted policies in this area can pose political-economy concerns: Investors in new buildings may worry that limited rent controls will be expanded and extended, and thus hold back on prospective investments.

Is there a way to structure price controls or inflation restraints without dampening supply? In fact, history has examples of controls that worked and controls that failed. It’s a history that’s compellingly related in the new book “Inflation,” by Mark Blyth and Nicolo Fraccaroli (I recommend the book and have been meaning to review it; will do so soon). The lessons are complicated and depend on policy coherence (Nixon’s on-again-off-again controls fared poorly, as did Scotland’s rent freeze, which only protected incumbent tenants, giving landlords a huge incentive to get them out of there!), market dominance (where competition is scarce, controls can work better), targeting, timing, and more.

Bottom line, the policy is a particular challenge because voters most acutely want and need price controls in supply-constrained markets, yet those are the very markets where price signals to producers matter most. The key is thus to lock in expanded supply for the medium term while applying temporary controls to the near term, but that’s easier said than done.

At any rate, I don’t mean to over-torque on any particular policy (though I’ll bet you we start hearing a lot more price-control proposals) when the dominant force in this election was the repudiation of the truly awful, chaotic, incoherent, and downright expensive/unaffordable economic agenda of Trump and the Republicans.