The mini-blue wave last Tuesday gave many of us a lovely soaking. There are fair caveats that these were blue or very-blue places, though the D winners consistently topped Harris’ numbers, notably in places where D-base voters had shifted R in recent contests. It is unknowable how far one can extrapolate from these contests, but my ample gut thinks there are potentially good signs, ones that must be built upon, to be sure, but they’re there.

EG, this was an affordability election, and Trump and the Rs are not only on the wrong side of the issue, they’re making it worse and even dismissing voters concerns.

I have a longer piece coming out on this tomorrow, so I’ll say little here. But I will highlight one point I get into that I haven’t seen elsewhere. D’s have a marked advantage when it comes to affordability policy, which is that many of us still do policy. There are progressive think tanks digging in hard on the issue (don’t have time to collect links but will do so soon), thinking about child care policy, structured price controls (which both Mamdani from the left and Sherrill from the center ran on) that meet immediate needs while minimizing price signal/supply disruptions, housing policy, further health care reforms.

Meanwhile, for decades, the right has focused on two and only two things: 1) divisiveness, retribution, xenophobia, stoking the partisan divide, and 2) tax cuts on behalf of their donors. They’ve lost all muscle memory for serious policy work, without which the affordability crisis cannot be met.

What, in the name of everything holy, is the Trump admin up to on SNAP? Here’s the latest from earlier this AM:

I don’t have time to go through the machinations, but the basic outline is that the admin refused to distribute SNAP benefits during the shutdown, even after the courts told them to do so, though last night they got what should be a very temporary stay from SCOTUS while they appeal the lower court’s decisions. But the point is that the USDA has the money to pay full SNAP benefits for November. Trump just won’t let them.

Why deprive low-income families of literally a few bucks per meal? Especially at the end of a week when your butts got firmly kicked in an affordability election??

At least two reasons come to mind. First and foremost, just pure venality and antipathy to poor people. What Trump is doing now with SNAP is merely an extension of similar actions in the Rs big, ugly budget bill.

Second, they probably think this, along with flight cancellations, will lead Ds to fold on the shutdown. Perhaps so, but it’s weak logic. The admin has consistently shown, and these two cases fit neatly, that Trump is pulling all the levers here. It is becoming increasingly evident that his refusal to negotiate is main force prolonging the shutdown.

I wrote about tariffs earlier in the week, post the SCOTUS hearing. I continue to think there’s an interesting angle to this, which intimately connects this case to the election. As Dean Baker has argued, should the SCOTUS, as expected, rule against the Trump tariffs, they’d be giving him a huge gift, a chance to get onsides re affordability.

But I do not believe he will take it. See my post for the many paths he has to replace the “reciprocal tariffs,” the ones implemented almost-certainly-illegally under IEEPA. In fact, his feckless minions chose the one policy tool that doesn’t let them do this.

My prediction is based on the belief that he loves tariffs and the leverage he believes they give him far more than he cares about voters, including those in his base, many of whom are most beset by affordability shortfalls. Looping back to my earlier point, affordability policy demands…um….the crafting of policy, evaluating tradeoffs, working with Congress! Where’s the fun in that when you can whack Brazil for prosecuting your pal Bolsonaro (for staging a coup!)?

All told, it was a very bad week for Trump. One could say “a bad week for Trump is a good week for America,” and there’s truth to that. But with 42 million people getting stiffed on vital nutritional support, 20+ million learning that their health care premiums are doubling, and million of gov’t workers not getting paid for week now, I can’t go there.