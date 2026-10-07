Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Glenn Burkhardt's avatar
Glenn Burkhardt
Oct 7

Dr. Bernstein, as you've pointed out in the past all we need to do to solve our fiscal problems is to rescind the Bush II and Trump tax cuts. Those have both a) contributed hugely to income inequality, and b) blown up the deficit.

I'm not holding my breath for that, though.

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Mark Rubin's avatar
Mark Rubin
Oct 7Edited

Thanks for so much clarity, truly! Worth noting is the fact that much of the increased spending was predictable and predicted, i.e., Social Security. That program can be readily solved by upping or eliminating the income cap on which the SS part of the payroll tax gets charged. (Small potatoes for wealthy people, and it will hit someone like me - a lawyer with a healthy income - hardest, but c'mon.)

My other concern is the amount of waste that gets ignored. Defense contractors have facilities in critical CDs to protect against contract cutting or any real examination of our defense spending. It's shameful that we spend more by far than any other nation, but we have run out of what we need to protect our and our allies' interests, after fighting something our POTUS does and doesn't want to call a war. (I don't mean to only pick on defense, but that tree is heavy with ripe fruit.)

We need tax increases, but it would be a crying shame not to use this crisis as an opportunity to do more.

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