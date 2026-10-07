Good morning from sunny Cali!

With that out of the way, you’re going to need to read this new piece by Michael Linden (ML) wherein he answers the question posed above. If you don’t know Michael, he was one of my go-to’s in the White House budget office back in the day, when he, working with OMB Director Shalanda Young, repeatedly pulled rabbits from hats.

Why am I insisting you read a “deeper argument” about public debt? Because the US debate on this topic often generates more heat than light, and ML has set out to answer the question of what we’re really arguing about in a simple, first-principles way (I made a similar effort here in recent testimony). To my mind, he succeeds with great clarity.

I’ll summarize his argument in a moment, but it’s important to note that he starts from the observation that we have an historically large and growing structural gap between spending and revenues. That’s not an emergency, but it would be a big mistake to keep ignoring it (i.e., I’m talking actions, not words; policymakers perform endless chin-music serenades on the topic). We’re not France (whose erupting fiscal sitch I’ll have more to say about in a later post), but there are similarities (we’re actually running a larger deficit than they are but we have more degrees of fiscal freedom).

So, ML starts from the position that we have a problem we need to solve, sooner than later. And, arithmetic being what it is, there are two reliable ways to do so (I know—Bessent says we’ll grow our way out; don’t count on it): cutting spending and/or raising taxes. It’s fair to say that most progressives favor the tax hike solution, while most conservatives argue for spending cuts. Of course, both sides recognize that they’ll each have to give up something, but the weights of their positions are as I’ve said.

ML reframes this as an argument over “whether the size of the budget should…change with changing circumstances.” The heart of the spending-cut argument is that spending as a share of the economy is historically elevated while revs are around their long-term average. Here’s that picture, with a CBO projection showing continue widening of the gap.

The spending-cut advocates look at that and conclude, “hey, revs are around where they’ve been since the mid-1960s; nothing much to see there. It’s that spending line that’s grown above its historical context and therefore needs to come back in.”

ML:

…nothing in [the above figure] can be seriously disputed. Federal spending really is higher today than it was a quarter-century ago, driven entirely by spending on Social Security and health care, largely for senior citizens. And it really is true that spending is now and, without policy changes, will continue to be significantly elevated compared to the post-WWII average.

Getting back to the average sounds reasonable, right? A neutral, meet-you-in-the-middle stance that reasonable people ought to be able to shake hands on.

Not really.

…those who adhere to this perspective need to directly acknowledge that holding spending stable as a share of GDP is not a neutral preference as it is sometimes presented. A historical average is not necessarily a useful benchmark against which to judge current levels. The implication…is that changes in the U.S. economy, society, national needs or wants should not affect the overall level of spending.

I’d go further. Yes, the country’s demographics have evolved in ways that mechanically require greater spending, especially given higher healthcare costs (a point ML leans into by showing old CBO spending projections that were if anything, pessimistic, as in they thought we’d be spending more by now). Yes, we have a better safety net than we used to. Yes, we expect more public investment in more public goods. But the kicker is that both parties, including the alleged spend-cutting Rs, want it that way! In the testimony to which I linked above, I argued that the essence of our fiscal problem is “that Congress has long been unwilling to raise the resources necessary to pay for the institution’s revealed spending preferences.”

It’s not that the Congress—Ds or Rs—wants less spending. It’s that they want less taxes and even more spending. The Ds are better than the Rs on this, in that they’ve raised some taxes along the way. The ACA (Obamacare) and the IRA (Biden’s healthcare and climate bill) raised revs to at least partially offset their costs. But they’ve also endorsed and extended the Rs tax cuts.

These facts—Congress’ revealed preferences, which, for the record, reflect their constituents expectations, along with the changes in our society in ways that mechanically require more spending—reveal the historical-average-benchmark case to be unrepresentative of the realities of how things have changed.

Now, here is another fact ML underscores that’s absolutely key to understanding and judging ML’s argument. You might be convinced that the benchmarkers are unrealistically locked in an earlier, non-representative time, but we simply don’t have the capacity to pay for all those promises.

If that’s where you are, consider ML’s kicker #2: the US tax system circa 2000 would have handily raised the necessary revs to close the current gap. Had we left that system in place, our debt/GDP ratio, instead of being 100% and rising, would be 25% and falling.

This requires reiteration. We had it well within our grasp, a generation ago, to support the higher spending that we knew was coming! But Bush and then Trump aggressively cut taxes which Ds were either unable or unwilling to fully reverse, and here we are.

I want to be clear that there are good-faith conservative budget wonks arguing for getting back to the historical average on spending who well know that this means people will get less support for retirement, health, public goods. They’re not always fully transparent, but when they say, as they often do “we have to make the hard choices,” this is what they’re talking about. And this still being a democracy, last I checked, if their preferences prevail with the majority, then so be it. If a majority of Americans believe that we should close the fiscal gap by getting spending back to where it used to be and they’re willing to sacrifice to get there, then that is what should happen.

But that doesn’t describe our reality as I see it. In fact, what’s the one fiscal-gap closer that majorities consistently agree on? It’s raising taxes on the wealthy. And if anything, in the age of AI tech magnates and heavily concentrated wealth, that preference has gotten stronger (I write from Cali, where Prop 40—their billionaires wealth tax—will be on the Nov 3 ballot).

Last point. Now that I’ve brought the public’s preferences into the argument, I must confess a complicating point: for decades, people have been told that they can have whatever spending levels they want and tax cuts too! And, as long as the Treasury could endlessly borrow at low rates, that scheme has worked. But it can’t work forever, and as I written in many places, it’s showing signs of stress, both here and more so abroad. As I’ve also written, such stressors can evolve in “non-linear” ways, meaning things can unravel quickly.

Like ML, I’m confident that at some point within the next decade, we’re going to need to get on a more sustainable budget path. How we get there is a high-stakes proposition that will impact all Americans. For this reason, every informed citizen needs to understand what it is we’re arguing about, and in that regard, we’re fortunate that ML’s provided us with a clear answer to that question.