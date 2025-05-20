Jared’s Substack

William Schall
7h

These debates usually ignore the reality that budget deficits (and thus debt) have primarily been driven by Republican revenue cuts rather than federal expenditures. Going back to Nixon presidency, budget deficits explode under Republican Presidents and recede under Democrat Presidents. (Just compare OMB data between the full fiscal year before each presidency and the last full fiscal year of each presidency over the last half century.) When deficits explode, federal debt accelerates.

Republican claims of fiscal responsibility are a sham, based on the data. Efforts to reduce deficits and debt should primarily focus on increasing revenue, especially from the rich, and a return to a truly progressive tax system, which was a key part of America’s past.

Regards, Bill S

LK
7h

The sacred cow - military expenditures, waste and unfunded ghost wars ($2+ trillion) - is missing from this and all conversation.

The GAO highlights abuse regularly to Congress and they continue to not only rubber stamp projects too costly to fly or fail outright (F-35, naval frigates) delays, cost over runs and failures but INCREASE budgets. There is zero accountability or national policy towards projects, such as new nuclear armament programs or this Golden Dome. Both to add $trillions over the next decade.

Military experts and independent watch dogs detail where cost savings could occur, yet it never becomes a national conversation just a black hole of taxpayer dollars and its interest payments added to the debt. But scapegoating the social safety net for working poor, disabled, children and elderly is callously thrown around daily.

Politicians want to talk about waste, well find a mirror baby.

