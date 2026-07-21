What Neale Said: Healthcare Pricing Is Different
The bar should be high for capping or regulating prices, but wherever you place that bar, health care clears it by a country mile.
Allow me to refer you to a tight, efficient, and compelling argument from Stanford health economist Neale Mahoney (Neale also directs SIEPR). He’s responding to a recent oped in the NYT that I too thought was off a bit, but Neale explains why with great clarity and efficiency.
The oped authors correctly note that in reaction to surging healthcare costs, some policymakers and their advisers (myself and Neale included, and we’re far from alone) have been calling to “Cap what hospitals, drug makers and insurers can charge. The idea shows up in many forms, including Medicare drug price negotiation, proposals to limit private hospital prices to multiples of Medicare rates, and calls for public plans that pay providers at government-set rates.”
They agree that healthcare “Prices are high, opaque and frequently baffling, and they often do not reflect superior quality or convenience,” but they don’t think it follows “that the government can fix the problem by replacing current prices with government-set ones.”
I wouldn’t bother folks with this skirmish if I didn’t think it was very important, with significant affordability implications. Especially as more mainstream health economists are calling for some version of such controls, I wanted to highlight why I think Neale’s counterargument here is so important.
It’s short so I just pasted most of it in here, with my commentary in CAPS.
Their central argument is that a “price cap isn’t merely a limit on what can be charged”. It’s “a claim that regulators know what the maximum price should be.”
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The most concrete evidence against their argument is Medicare. If government involvement in pricing were inherently flawed, Medicare should be a disaster. Medicare is far from perfect. Ask me over beers and I’ll give you a half-hour spiel on what we should reform. But regular people and most health economists (separate circles in a Venn diagram) agree: it’s one of the better-functioning parts of our healthcare system.
Then there’s the theoretical case against their view. Economists know that when consumers are fully informed, information is symmetric, and firms face sufficient competition, market prices are efficient. But they also recognize that healthcare markets don’t meet these conditions. It’s difficult for consumers to comparison shop, insurance markets suffer from adverse selection, and many hospital systems don’t face enough competition to prices down to anywhere close to the competitive level.
WHAT MEANS SYMMETRIC VS. ASSYMETRIC INFO? THIS IS BASIC KEN ARROW LOGIC FROM THE 1960S, WHEN HE KINDA INVENTED HEALTH ECONOMICS. IF YOU’RE HUNGRY, YOU GO TO THE DELI AND HAVE A GOOD SENSE WHETHER A TURKEY SANDWICH WILL BE WORTH ITS COST (NOTE THAT I DID NOT USE THE EG OF A BURRITO FROM TACO BELL…). THIS IS NOT THE CASE IN HEALTH CARE INTERACTIONS WHERE THOSE PROVIDING TREATMENT KNOW FAR MORE ABOUT YOUR HEALTH CONDITION THAN YOU DO, WHICH MAKES PRICING OPAQUE. EG, YOU GENERALLY HAVE NO IDEA WHETHER THE SUGGESTED TREATMENT IS MORE THAN YOU NEED AND THEREBY PRICIER.
And then there’s our actual experience. For decades, we prioritized market forces. We exposed consumers to higher deductibles and copayments so they’d have “skin in the game” and shop for care, despite growing evidence that they don’t. We relied on hospitals and insurers to negotiate competitive rates, but stood by as those markets consolidated. Between 2002 and 2020, there were more than 1,000 hospital mergers; the FTC only challenged 13 of them. And we let insurers get bigger in the misplaced hope that they would push back on costs.
Letting markets operate should be our first option, and maybe our second and third too. But at some point, trying the same thing and expecting a different result starts looking like ideology, not evidence-based policy.
MY BOLD, AND THE KEY TO NEALE’S COUNTERPUNCH. FOR DECADES, WE’VE BENT OVER BACKWARDS AT TREMENDOUS EXPENSE TO CONSUMERS’ WALLETS AND HEALTH TO SEEK MARKET-ORIENTED SOLUTIONS. AND ALL WE GOT FOR ALL THAT BENDING IS A BACKACHE WE CAN’T AFFORD TO TREAT. AT THIS POINT, ANY ANALYST CONCERNED ABOUT HEALTH COSTS—AS THE NYT AUTHORS CLEARLY ARE, FTR—HAS TO AT LEAST COUNTENANCE AN EFFORT TO TRY SOMETHING DIFFERENT AND SEE HOW IT WORKS.
Of course there are trade-offs, and government interventions should be targeted. But that’s what the health economists and policymakers criticized by Helmchen and LoSasso are calling for: Medicare negotiating prices for the most expensive drugs to balance cost, access, and innovation. Hospital price caps in the most consolidated markets where prices are furthest from their competitive level. A public option that people can choose if they want it and provides competition even if they don’t. None of this is a claim that regulators know best. It’s a claim that markets and regulation working together is better than relying on markets alone.
Medicare Advantage was sold to Congress and the American people by saying insurance companies can provide better care cheaper. They never have and have driven up the cost of Medicare. Free market ideology gave us pre-existing condition clauses that were mostly eliminated by the ACA. Now free markets are giving us pre-authorizations which should also by outlawed. (All procedures have conditions for medical necessity that have to be certified by the provider, that's is enough. Pre-auths are a way to maximize profits by delaying and denying covered expenses to people who don't fight with their insurance companies for their health care rights.)
Nothing new here. That’s not a criticism of you or your colleagues, it’s just frustrating that we keep replaying the same nonsense over and over, expecting a different result. We know what works and what doesn’t in health care. It’s criminal that we didn’t get a public option with the ACA, and I will never forgive Joe Lieberman for preventing that (on behalf of the CT insurance industry).