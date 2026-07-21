Allow me to refer you to a tight, efficient, and compelling argument from Stanford health economist Neale Mahoney (Neale also directs SIEPR). He’s responding to a recent oped in the NYT that I too thought was off a bit, but Neale explains why with great clarity and efficiency.

The oped authors correctly note that in reaction to surging healthcare costs, some policymakers and their advisers (myself and Neale included, and we’re far from alone) have been calling to “Cap what hospitals, drug makers and insurers can charge. The idea shows up in many forms, including Medicare drug price negotiation, proposals to limit private hospital prices to multiples of Medicare rates, and calls for public plans that pay providers at government-set rates.”

They agree that healthcare “Prices are high, opaque and frequently baffling, and they often do not reflect superior quality or convenience,” but they don’t think it follows “that the government can fix the problem by replacing current prices with government-set ones.”

I wouldn’t bother folks with this skirmish if I didn’t think it was very important, with significant affordability implications. Especially as more mainstream health economists are calling for some version of such controls, I wanted to highlight why I think Neale’s counterargument here is so important.

It’s short so I just pasted most of it in here, with my commentary in CAPS.