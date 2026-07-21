Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Wicked Good Government's avatar
Wicked Good Government
17hEdited

Medicare Advantage was sold to Congress and the American people by saying insurance companies can provide better care cheaper. They never have and have driven up the cost of Medicare. Free market ideology gave us pre-existing condition clauses that were mostly eliminated by the ACA. Now free markets are giving us pre-authorizations which should also by outlawed. (All procedures have conditions for medical necessity that have to be certified by the provider, that's is enough. Pre-auths are a way to maximize profits by delaying and denying covered expenses to people who don't fight with their insurance companies for their health care rights.)

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beckya57's avatar
beckya57
17h

Nothing new here. That’s not a criticism of you or your colleagues, it’s just frustrating that we keep replaying the same nonsense over and over, expecting a different result. We know what works and what doesn’t in health care. It’s criminal that we didn’t get a public option with the ACA, and I will never forgive Joe Lieberman for preventing that (on behalf of the CT insurance industry).

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