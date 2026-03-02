Jared’s Substack

Ed Schor
12h

“Let them eat cake”, said Bezos.

Tom Passin
12h

Discussions about relief for household necessity prices needs to consider the people who most need them. Average savings per meal for the entire population is irrelevant. Saying that 2/3 of consumers don't shop at Walmart is irrelevant. The faction of people *who need the help the most* probably do get much of their food at Walmart stores - and at any rate that fraction needs to be checked.

I lived for some years in an area with a large number of people who had to constantly scramble to get enough income to get along. People would get their drivers license suspended because they had too many unpaid tickets, but they were unpaid because the driver couldn't afford to pay. Without the ability to drive, they couldn't get to work. People shopped at the local Walmart (at least there was one around 10 miles away - for many communities the nearest one is much farther). Partly that's because they were used to going there because prices tended to be low, even of grocery prices weren't much lower than elsewhere. Partly that's because Walmart could be a one-stop shopping trip. These are the citizens who need price relief the most. These are the people who the 35% increase in grocery and electricity prices post-pandemic has hit the hardest.

I won't get into more details but plans to help have to help the people who need assistance the most.

