The Washington Post ed board wrote a critical editorial about our “Go To Grocery” initiative, written by us and Emily Gee, Kyle Ross, and Lily Roberts of the Center for American Progress. The ed board makes some valid points—our idea gets a bit out of the box—but they get more wrong than right, some of which is important in ways that go beyond our proposal, such as the empirical history of how price controls have or haven’t worked (our proposal, ftr, does not fit neatly into the price-control bucket; it’s voluntary, it’s temporary, it applies to a subset of groceries, and retailers’ costs of freezing this subset of prices are offset).

The ed board gets off on the wrong foot by missing the context behind the current grocery price squeeze. They argue there’s no need for gov’t intervention re grocery prices because “the paper itself shows grocery prices only increased by 1 percentage point more than wages from December 2021 to December 2025.”

Now, look at this figure from our report. It’s true that since 2021, the period when the affordability crisis took hold, grocery prices only slightly outpaced wages. But see how different this is from the pre-pandemic period. In the four years before the pandemic, weekly earnings beat prices by over 11%. If you fail to appreciate the extent to which this wage/price dynamic flipped, you can’t possibly grasp why a lot of people are unhappy about the current level of grocery prices.

The next mistake the Post editorial makes is to criticize our call on Congress to modernize the Robinson-Patman act by claiming robust enforcement of the act would end up “targeting chain stores for keeping prices too low.” In making this statement, the Post seems to assume that most people shop at Walmart and other such big box grocery retailers, when, in fact, most (two-thirds) shop elsewhere.

The problem we’re addressing here was further exposed by disclosures that PepsiCo, as alleged by the Federal Trade Commission in a January 2025 complaint dismissed by the Trump administration that May (see also this summary by the Wall Street Journal), appeared to have worked to ensure that its products’ prices cost more at smaller grocery chains than at Walmart by actively monitoring prices and increasing what it charged to the latter’s competitors. In the wake of this disclosure, a group of Republican senators called upon the FTC and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate “potential discriminatory pricing and product supply practices that harm small and medium-sized businesses, particularly in the grocery industry,” echoing a similar request in 2024 from Democratic members of both houses. In other words, in their zeal to defend lower prices at the big boxes, WaPo is ignoring actions to raise prices in the places where most people shop.

Anytime you’re proposing a new program like this one, with some new, moving parts, it’s fair to raise implementation questions, as does WaPo. In this case, they worry about “compliance costs” regarding our proposed credit card swipe-fee offset, wherein we help groceries that participate in our proposal offset the cost of freezing the price of the foods in the basket by reducing their swipe fees by more than half, from around 2% to less than 1%.

But retailers today already pay different swipe fee amounts based on what they can negotiate for themselves. The National Retail Federation, among others, notes that smaller merchants pay higher swipe fees than larger retailers who can negotiate lower rates because of their higher transaction volume. Based on this existing variation, we expect this part of our proposal to be implemented without headaches.

While it’s reasonable to raise implementation questions about a new program, the WaPo departs from reason when they complain that our insistence on reversing SNAP cuts is essential for address grocery affordability for the most economically vulnerable households (in fact, we argue for expanding the number of grocers who participate in SNAP’s Double Up Food Bucks program). A recent CBPP analysis that accounted for the egregious cuts in the Rs budget law estimated that “the average benefit per person in fiscal year 2026 will be $188 per month or $6.17 per day” or about $2 per meal.

Regardless of how you evaluate our proposal, the notion that this is adequate, or, in the WaPo’s view, overly generous nutritional support is, to use the technical term, bonkers.

Finally, given the recent interest in price controls as part of the affordability agenda, we wanted to share a nuanced review of their history from the excellent, recent book Inflation: Users and Losers, by Mark Blyth and Stefan Eich (here’s Bernstein on a panel discussing the book). To be sure, we very much share the caution that critics of such actions raise re jamming the market’s price signals, we’re also aware that even the most streamlined efforts to increase supplies and thereby lower prices—or more likely, slow price growth—can take years, when people need affordability help now.

Their history shows examples of price controls working and failing, often depending on design. They feature, for example, a €200 billion German program (the Gaspreisbremse) to protect consumers and businesses from spiking electricity prices launched in late 2022. Under this initiative, households and businesses received a guaranteed discounted rate for energy usage below a certain threshold, based on the previous year’s usage, with any consumption above that threshold charged at the full market rate. This provided financial relief while creating incentives to reduce energy usage. Blyth and Eich observed that the Gaspreisbremse initiative was found to reduce inflation by 1 percentage point, prevented mass bankruptcies, and “bought social peace and industrial stability.” And following the end of the Gaspreisbremse initiative in 2023, energy inflation remained mild and even fell in 2025.

In our CAP report, we find that Mexico’s Paquete Contra la Inflación y la Carestía, launched in 2022 and still in effect today, proved effective in cooling inflation on the basic goods in the basket. The effectiveness of this policy helped power the Morena party to hold onto the presidency and pick up seats in the national legislature.

It is also notable to us that critics of targeted, limited price controls fail to recall a quite recent, successful example: As part of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, Medicare recipients can be charged no more than $35 per month out of pocket for insulin. This is one Biden-era program that the Trump admin has kept in place, and it even appeared to lead some insulin manufacturers to significantly reduce their list prices on insulin products. According to the WaPo itself, “One major catalyst has been the Inflation Reduction Act, which capped insulin costs at $35 a month for patients covered by Medicare Part D.”

One of us (Bernstein) has written in various affordability commentaries that trying to help consumers with grocery prices is a particularly challenging part of the affordability policy agenda. As we note in the CAP report, it’s a low profit-margin sector (<2%), and, unlike housing, healthcare, childcare, the grocery market is not obviously broken or flawed (though, as we underscore in the report, there are issues therein). But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try to help people as they acclimate to the wage/price shock shown in the figure above.

Our targeted Go-To Grocery program is an idea we crafted to meet the moment. If the WaPo doesn’t like that one, we’d like to hear what they have on offer, other than cutting SNAP benefits.