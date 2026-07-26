Ask people about their affordability constraints and you’ll find that healthcare is right up there with housing. No question, health coverage is a very big problem for the 8% (28 million) non-elderly Americans who are uninsured, but paying for health care is also a daunting challenge for the rest of us. Out-of-pocket (OOP) costs, monthly premiums, prescriptions, high deductibles, co-pays—ask people with health coverage about these costs and you’ll hear a lot of discontent.

How do I know that? Because the folks from the Kitchen Table Project (KTP) asked regular folks about healthcare affordability and what they heard boils down to “out-of-pocket costs are crushing us. They’re crazy high, they’re impossible to make sense out of, and they hit you the hardest when you or someone in your family is sick.”

If you want to see for yourself, watch their video. If, like me, you recently interacted with the system, what you see will strongly resonate. Literally last week, I went to the pharmacy for a prescription that was impossibly expensive. When I said I won’t pay that cost, the pharmacist hit some buttons and the cost fell by a third (though even that was still prohibitive).

This, my friends, is no market. It’s a huge, non-transparent mess of an inelastically demanded—i.e., essential—services fraught with deep market failures, ones economists have known about since Arrow’s pathbreaking work in the 1960s! As health economist Neale Mahoney (who’s on the KPT team) recently put it, “Economists know that when consumers are fully informed, information is symmetric, and firms face sufficient competition, market prices are efficient…healthcare markets don’t meet these conditions.”

No kidding. (See my explanation of his information point here. It essential to the overall case.)

These facts allow us to close in on the key policy point. The combination of you-gotta-have-it when it comes to treating illness, information asymmetry—you know you need help but don’t know the science of medicine—and low-to-no competition—nobody bargains in the ambulance or on the gurney—leads to a uniquely American version of exploitation and fat sacks of “economic rents.” That’s what economists call excess profits derived from market power and the combination of those distortionary pricing factors I just took you through.

So, here’s the policy. Transfer those economic rents from those in the system who are getting rich off of them to healthcare consumers, by capping consumers’ monthly OOP spending at either $250 or $500 a month, depending on how generous we want the policy to be (more on this choice in a minute). To induce more cost-saving competition on premiums, the plan also calls for adding Medicare as an option for anyone deciding on coverage, whether at work or through the ACA marketplaces.

Here’s how the KTP folks spell out the options, along with the savings they would deliver:

While I suspect most of my readers are thinking we should have made this play a long time ago, others may be understandably nervous about price caps. It’s a discomfort I share, as privately set prices are essential signal-providers in capitalist economies.

But this is healthcare, and healthcare pricing is different. As Neale recently wrote, “Letting markets operate should be our first option, and maybe our second and third too. But at some point, trying the same thing and expecting a different result starts looking like ideology, not evidence-based policy.”

This is the other key policy point. We’ve tried the market pricing route and it has just plain failed miserably. To my ears, this is basically what the folks in the video are saying. “Skin-in-the-game” has long been a mantra in healthcare policy, based on the notion that if people have to bear more of the cost, they’ll conserve (“moral hazard” for microecon fans). But research finds that, unlike that porch furniture you just got the best deal on (a good e.g. of “symmetric info”), people don’t shop for MRIs or casts for their kids after their latest soccer injury (again, a personal experience—I was in an MD office with a suffering daughter and they said I could get an X-ray there or go shopping; I almost lost my sh—). Second, health researchers have found that cost-sharing leads patients to forego necessary care along with unnecessary care, generating worse health outcomes.

The KTP folks have run the numbers and they argue that the following four rent shifts pay for the program: Cap hospital prices at 200% of Medicare rates, correct Medicare Advantage overpayments, site-neutral payment reform (the same procedure can cost much more in hospitals than in MD offices, e.g.), and extend Medicare drug price negotiations. See page 14 here for a tight discussion. These tires need to be kicked, as I’ve seen a wide range of savings estimates through these channels, and you have to factor in behavioral changes too (e.g., moral hazard again; capped prices can boost demand). But there’s definitely real money here: “CRFB estimates that a cap at 200% of Medicare in highly concentrated markets would generate roughly $687 billion in system-wide savings and $144 billion in federal deficit reduction over ten years.”

A few years ago, Liran Einav and Amy Finkelstein, two health economists, wrote a paragraph in an NYT oped that breaks this whole cost dilemma down in a way that I found highly intuitive.

It’s true that as a share of its economy, the United States spends about twice as much on health care as other high-income countries. But in most other wealthy countries, this care is primarily financed by taxes, whereas only about half of U.S. health care spending is financed by taxes. For those of you following the math, half of twice as much is … well, the same amount of taxpayer-financed spending on health care as a share of the economy. In other words, U.S. taxes are already paying for the cost of universal basic coverage. Americans are just not getting it. They could be.

To add numbers to those points, the expenditure difference between us and other countries is around 8% of GDP, or around $2.5 trillion per year. And KTP’s not even calling for universal coverage. They’re just recognizing the economic injustice of the status quo and offering a pretty simple plan to correct it.

But could this work??

The KTP is far from the first group to make runs at wresting rents from the excess profiteers and distributing them to the rest of us in the form of lower OOPs, premiums, etc. The Center for American Progress, where I’m a policy fellow, has put forth “A Patients’ Bill of Rights To Lower Health Care Costs” in the same spirit of (and predating) the KTP plan, targeting excessive premiums, deductibles, and drug costs, while blocking insurers’ ability to discriminate against sick people by banning the current abuses of “prior authorization.”

But this being America, where healthcare lobbyists purchase political power to block such efforts, saying such plans are “heavy lifts” is a gross understatement.

But it’s the right fight at the right time. Given that the US electorate is appropriately pissed and quite engaged on affordability issues, centering this debate on OOPs right now could be a powerful way in. If you’re an incumbent who hasn’t delivered on these issues, you’re at risk, as you should be. And arguing for a simple monthly cap versus “we’re going to let you have a tax-favored savings plan from which can, under certain circumstances, have penalty-free withdrawals to pay for…blah, blah, etc.” seems to me highly responsive to this moment.

And don’t forget that we in the Biden admin went head-to-head with Big Pharma—and won! I’m talk about the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program passed as part of the ‘22 Inflation Reduction Act, which allowed Medicare to use its market heft to directly negotiate prices with drug manufacturers for the first time in the history of the program. Admittedly, the number of drugs designated for negotiation was small to start out with, but that formulary can and must be expanded.

Given the political hurly burly that this will trigger, the fact that the KTP plan is dialable is a feature. Readers know I’m all in with FDR on this: “It is common sense to take a method and try it. If it fails, admit it frankly and try another. But above all, try something.”

So, I’d start by raising the $250 monthly cap up the flagpole and see who salutes. I’d start with a 200%-of-Medicare cap for what hospitals can charge and the Medicare public option for all, recognizing that all of these can be dialed back if the politics demands it.

When it comes to healthcare affordability, this all begs a simple question: which side are you on? That of the excess profiteers or that of struggling middle- and working-class families? So let’s just get the plan out there—”above all, try something!”—so we can see and carefully track who’s fighting for whom.