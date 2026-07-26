Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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JerryM's avatar
JerryM
11h

Medicare for all - single payer system

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Mr Quark's avatar
Mr Quark
10h

Plus more competition. Allow non-US doctors to practice here (with appropriate assurance of competence). Give more latitude to, e.g., nurse practitioners and dental hygienists (in many states they have to be supervised by dentists). End patent monopolies on drugs. Enforce antitrust laws - there's too much hospital consolidation, private equity buying up practices.

The US pays more and gets less (life expectancy, patient satisfaction, etc.) than any other major developed country. No need to reinvent the wheel when so many others have wheels that function so much better.

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