Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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jeanine phaneuf's avatar
jeanine phaneuf
1h

During and immediately post Covid supply disruptions and then stimulus checks caused inflation. This was understandable. Once the supply disruptions were resolved and the excess savings were depleted, prices did not recede. Where did all the excess go. My guess is into the hands of the execs and stock holders but not back to the consumer who just saw more increases in prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Again understandable but many of those supply issues have resolved and again no lower prices for consumers. Now we have tariff price increases. The direct payers of the tariffs will be reimbursed but not the consumers. To me it is not a mystery. Consumers keep carrying the burden. When they get a raise, it may keep pace with inflation. The expectation when you get an increase in salary is that it was deserved in and of itself and that it would lead to getting ahead. That has not been the case for the majority.

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Javaman's avatar
Javaman
6m

While it might seem indirect, the material excesses of the Trump Administration officials and their kin and kith are insults added to the injuries noted here.

Cabinet secretaries and other agency leaders hiring private jets or using government-owned planes to travel for reasons other than the people's business are just jarring. The eviction of command level military officials (who have worked for decades to earn their stars) from their official housing to give the aforementioned officials free housing is another jab.

Pile on the cupidity of Trump and his family with their variety of grifts to enhance their wealth, and we have not a stream of insults but a torrent of sewage.

Finally, (because this is already too long) we have the hubris of AI officials adding unwanted data centers in communities that will not benefit from them. And these same officials have noted that AI may lead to an existential threat to our livelihoods and even our lives.

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