[Joint work with my SIEPR peeps!]

People Can Get Used to Anything. Or Can They?

When, as a callow youth, one of us (Bernstein) moved to the big city—NYC, of course—he was thrilled to get his first apartment for a song. Yes, it was eye-level and less-than-a-stone’s throw from the elevated #1 Train station at 125th and Broadway in Manhattan, which meant wheel-screeching, ear-crushing noise about every five minutes, but he was young and living in Manhattan, and New Yorkers roll with the punches.

Plus, he figured he’d get used to it. And he did. It just became part of the music and rhythm of city life. He acclimated, and in so doing, learned a lesson that people can get used to almost anything.

Except, apparently, a shock to the price level. Consumer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan’s Surveys of Consumers is at record lows; the most recent reading, for April 2026, is the lowest ever. Lower than during the Great Financial Crisis (GFC), COVID, or the post-COVID price spike. This isn’t an outlier reading: sentiment over the last two years has averaged GFC levels. While not telling as dramatic a story, consumer confidence as measured by the Conference Board (another prominent measure of economic sentiment) has reached COVID levels and has steadily declined since 2021.

In other words, even while the broader economy is up, these economic vibe indicators are down.

We’re sure that prices aren’t the only thing that’s got people on edge about their economic lives. The job market is stuck in low-hire, low-fire mode, which feels worse to anyone looking to get or improve their job than the current 4.3% unemployment rate would suggest. The war and its ensuing gas-price spike are only the latest in a series of political and economic nerve-and-wallet jangling events.

And polls show that many of those who believed Trump’s campaign claim that he would lower prices “on day one” are bemoaning their mistake.

Still, history clearly shows that prices pretty much always go up—outside of steep downturns, inflation is rarely zero or negative—and, like the apartment by the “el” train, historically we have gotten used to these price increases. If that weren’t the case, we’d be perpetually depressed because everything cost more than it used to.

Of course, the reason we don’t endlessly bemoan prices is that wages, at least on average, rise as well. Given wage inequality, they often go up faster at the top of the scale, and life is now and has always been tougher for lower-wage workers. But the historical record is clear that as time proceeds, most of us tend to acclimate to higher prices.

In fact, two of us (Cummings and Mahoney) performed an analysis showing this exact dynamic. We found that after a sharp increase, people tend to acclimate to a new, higher price level within three years. But we are now 4-5 years since the inflationary surge in 2021-22, and yet sentiment has yet to recover.

What gives? Here’s what we think is going on:

First, it’s hard to get used to the heat when it keeps getting hotter. Inflation has been running hotter this side of the pandemic, and that was before the attack on Iran. In the two years before the pandemic, annual inflation in the overall CPI averaged 2.1%. Over the past two years, it has averaged 2.8% annually. That acceleration is even starker for grocery prices, which grew 0.7% annually pre-pandemic and have grown 1.8% annually over the last two years. Even if inflation has come down from its post-COVID peak, it has hardly settled at the rates that consumers were used to from before the pandemic.

A recent Fed study reinforces inflation’s stickiness, finding that “inflation remains unusually widespread across categories,” compared to pre-pandemic patterns. Before the pandemic, about 40-50% of the CPI’s subcomponents grew 3% per year or faster; that share exceeded 80% in 2022 and has remained around 60% in the last 2 years.

The Fed targets 2% inflation, but as Figure 1 below shows, using their preferred gauge (yearly inflation in the Core PCE Index), they’ve been stuck above that target for five years – after running below their target for much of the preceding decade. We’re not saying everyone follows the Fed closely enough to know about these misses, but we suspect it does find its way into the national echo chamber.

But the broader point is that it’s hard to get acclimated to the new, higher price level when it keeps going up faster than you’re used to.

Figure 1 – Core PCE YoY Inflation Rate (%)

Second, inflation and affordability have never left the news cycle and have remained firmly embedded in voters’ minds. Over the last 16 months, Trump’s policies have directly contributed to the increase in prices in essential goods for Americans. His tariffs delivered a shock to prices of everyday goods. His invasion of Iran has raised gasoline prices. And his budget cuts have made health coverage more expensive to millions of families and cut back on nutritional supports for the poor.

Further, prominent Democratic politicians (spanning the ideological spectrum, from Mamdani to Spanberger and Sherrill) have centered the ongoing affordability crisis in their political campaigns, highlighting costs that have long stressed households, including childcare, healthcare, groceries, housing, and electricity. Social media’s ever-increasing prevalence has amplified the reach of such concerns and given voice to those struggling with the spike in costs.

Third, people can’t get comfortable with higher prices if their wages and income lag behind price growth. Bernstein and Posthumus (draft here) show that even as real incomes have mostly grown in recent years, nominal incomes have been less likely to keep pace with the goods and services at the heart of the affordability crisis.

Fourth, polarization has induced mismatches in price expectations and thus acclimation. Cummings and Mahoney (2023) found evidence of “asymmetric partisanship” when it comes to how consumers evaluate the economy, with Republicans exhibiting a bias that was two and a half times as large as Democrats. But now, this seems to have reversed; starting with Trump’s election in November 2024, Democratic sentiment on the UMich index has dropped by 52 points, while Republican sentiment has only increased by 44. While Democrats and Republicans have largely experienced similar inflation, Democrats may be extra sensitive to inflation that they view as directly caused by the President through his policies.

Is There A Way to Pull Forward Acclimation?

Some have argued that it’s futile for policymakers to try to address affordability as it is determined by the overall price level—the prices of everything—and the only reliable way to reduce overall prices is to have a deep recession. Instead, these critics argue, we just have to wait it out until people eventually acclimate to the post-pandemic inflation surge.

But this argument misdiagnoses the problem. Simply put, people don’t experience inflation as the CPI or PCE index. They feel it through their experience at the gas station, pharmacy counter, or when they’re writing a check to the utility company or the landlord, one that eats up a lot more of their income than it used to. From an affordability perspective, a program that shelters consumers from certain costs, such as childcare subsidies or more generous prescription drug coverage, answers the mail, even if it does not affect the overall price level. (For a very deep dive into the affordability agenda, see here.)

As Bernstein argued in a recent oped, the goal of the affordability agenda is not lower all prices. It’s to craft and implement policies that help people more easily afford goods and services that meet two criteria: they are one of a few key household consumption basket items (housing, healthcare, childcare, utilities, groceries) and the market segments that produce these items are flawed in some ways.

The good news is this policy work is very much underway at places like SIEPR, CAP, Roosevelt, EPI, and many others. And while Congress is mired in dysfunction, the even better news is that smart, subnational politicians, like those listed above, and starting to implement affordability agendas. Mayor Mamdani is a particularly remarkable example of what we’re getting at. He ran on affordability, and he’s already delivering. That’s particularly challenging in his case because, as mayor, he holds fewer cards than a governor or president. But the dude keeps pulling rabbits out of hats.

With that framework in mind, here’s what policymakers can do to help pull forward the acclimation that’s heretofore eluded American households.

First, do no harm. Policymakers should reverse actions that are making life more expensive for American households–this means undoing the tariffs, attacks on clean energy (renewables are the fastest-growing and least expensive sources of increased energy supply), and war-induced damages to global energy supplies. A corollary of this is that they shouldn’t do anything similarly dim-witted moving forward.

Second, the Federal Reserve needs to be vigilant about holding down inflation in the face of cascading shocks. That means tuning out Trump’s insistence on rate cuts–an insistence untethered from what inflation is doing—and signaling to the public and markets that the Fed is serious about getting inflation back down to their target. These recent comments from Fed Gov. Waller are on point in that regard:

Learning from that [pandemic] experience, I will be cautious when faced with a sequence of transitory shocks. While intellectually it makes sense to look through each shock, with a sequence of shocks, policymakers need to be more vigilant. This is because if the shocks hit one after another, they will keep inflation elevated for quite some time. The standard “look through” can become problematic if businesses and households start to believe inflation is persistently high and it affects their price- and wage-setting behavior.

Third, when designing policy solutions, a central challenge is timing. Many of the most powerful policy solutions, like building more housing or expanding energy supply, take years to bear fruit, while voters feel the affordability pinch today. The answer is a portfolio approach that pairs fast-acting policies delivering visible relief with longer-horizon investments that address the structural drivers of high costs.

Fourth, while, as noted, the Affordability Agenda policy work is underway, it’s pretty nascent and hasn’t broken through the noise, which is dominated by Trumpian chaos. The current moment, however, is a rich one for elevating this work. Every day brings new clarity that the dominant national politics is unresponsive to the affordability needs of the majority of American households. This creates a huge policy vacuum, the filling of which resides at the rare intersection of good politics and good policy.

Right now, people are well aware that when it comes to “having their back,” the federal government is nowhere to be seen. Instead of working together to make their constituents lives’ more affordable, politicians feud among themselves, shut down the government, engage in foreign military misadventures, scapegoat one group or another, and so on. They seem to jump from one fight or scandal to the next, without ever stopping to help with the costs of childcare, housing, or healthcare.

But won’t these very dysfunctional politics crush any such efforts to meet the affordability challenge? Maybe, but just because you might lose doesn’t mean you shouldn’t fight. Some affordability initiatives will pass, some won’t. But a credible fight clarifies whose side you’re on. The goal is to pick a set of targets that are tangible to people’s lived experience and where meaningful progress is achievable, where it’s possible to secure some wins in the short term, and where even if you lose, you’ve shown people that you’re willing to fight on their behalf, in areas they care most about.

And let’s be very clear about this. The points we’re making here are not theoretical. In every example we can think of, those picking these affordability fights are winning, and, as noted, they’re starting to deliver.

The battle to address and improve working families’ living standards is drawn.

Which side are you on?