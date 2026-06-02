Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Mr Quark's avatar
Mr Quark
17hEdited

"whether the folks who are prone to block such solutions—as the status quo serves them well—are comfortable with the pitchfork risk such blocking engenders"

They likely feel they are insulated from the pitchfork risk. The billionaire/donor class has extensive private security, their own airplanes, well protected retreats, surrounding sycophants, etc. They have a president eager to deploy force against uppity protestors - ICE, Hegseth reconfiguring military leadership with loyalists, pardoning and attempting to reward MAGA rioters, etc., etc., etc. Plus a Supreme Court eager to stamp out voting rights and insulate them from democracy.

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Norm Spier's avatar
Norm Spier
15h

I happened to catch a recent Jeffrey Sachs interview on economic matters,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBoG-fLgfKU .

Sachs discussed the topic of labor share within the interview (starting a little after 6 minutes in).

However, really, I plopped down the interview more because it includes some clips of Kevin Hassett, apparently on the White House North Lawn.

And in particular, it was fun to see Sachs react (twice) to the standard smile of Kevin Hassett, as a smile indicating deception.

I have taken the Hassett continuously-present smile as a sign of deception from before he had his Trump White House role.

(I judge on content, not superficial things like body language or types of smiles, but it was fun to see that I am not the only person in the world reacting to the Kevin Hassett smile in the way I do.)

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