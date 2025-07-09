Jared’s Substack

Dismantling Our Greed Economy
16h

Dear Dr. Bernstein,

Wishing you had included the hit to projected growth from Trump's deportation funding explosion, hostility to foreign students, and already measurable decline in foreign tourism in your piece.

Nancy
12h

Perhaps we need to start discussing tax increases. I believe it's a fantasy to suggest that only corporates and the rich should face increased taxes although we should substantially increase effective tax rates. To pass such legislation most but not the bottom 20% or so should pay a bit of something more. It could take the form of higher retirement age, somewhat higher SS taxation for all but mostly raising the ceiling for contributions to at least $400k. We could also narrow the gap between taxes on capital and dividends vs. earned income.

A great start would be closure of the worst of the tax deduction giveaways starting with carried interest and moving on to LLC passthroughs.

