We don’t turn to the newspapers for good news. If it bleeds, it leads. But in perusing recent front pages—yes, I still enjoy the “broadsheets”—I was struck by how profoundly screwed up things are right now. The war, the oil price, affordability concerns (exacerbated by the oil price), the TSA workers unpaid for over a month which is now intermittently leading to even worse travel experiences than usual. Rising airfares, mortgage rates and other war/energy-price spillovers are starting to dent consumer demand, elevating stagflation concerns.

Those are today’s headlines. A few months ago, the headlines told of state-sanctioned killings of innocent Americans, for which no one has yet been held accountable.

Back amidst today’s headlines, there is another one, describing how the President and Republican leadership are not focusing on addressing and ameliorating these problems. They’re debating, on behalf of Trump, a voter suppression act that has about zero chance of passing (unless the Senate junks the filibuster).

I listed the war first for a reason. It’s by far the most worrisome development, and not because of prices but because of its human cost to civilians and military members, and because of its origin. In the U.S. case, we elected a fully unchecked president who’s self-confidence-to-knowledge ratio is infinite, and we gave him the keys to the most powerful military in the world. I’m sorry (not sorry) to be repetitive, but the blame here lies not solely with Trump, but with those who are responsible for the “fully unchecked” descriptor above. When this is over, if we don’t hold them accountable, we have every reason to believe that they or their counterparts will be back soon.

How did it come to this?

That’s a book length question, and I try to keep these missives under 1,000 words. Also, there are political science scholars who know this history better than I do.

But that said, I’ve long had a theory that dates back the Gingrich revolution, circa mid-1990s, when (for you kids out there) Republican House Leader Newt Gingrich orchestrated and weaponized government failure as a political tool. I would carbon date our current, vicious, scorched-earth partisanship, where beating the other side, vs. governing, is the paramount goal, back to then.

At the time, I began to write about the asymmetry of this project: how it was an effective tool for Republicans that would be hard for Democrats to push back on. My simple reasoning was that the attack was coming from inside the House. That is, the Republican message was, at its core, the gov’t is broken (the out-loud part) and they were going make damn sure it stayed that way (the quiet part).

In this model, dysfunction, gov’t shutdowns, reckless fiscal policy accompanied by threats to default on the debt, upward redistribution, degrading gov’t services—all underscore the claim that gov’t is broken. The only solution is to cut taxes, deregulate markets, shrink gov’t. Any initiative to boost “civil society”—a term Gingrich used—must be the business of local communities and their churches.

The goal was to undermine trust, and thereby, investment in the federal gov’t. Such disinvestment freed up tax cuts and deregulation on behalf of the donor class. And it worked. Though there was a spike up around the 9/11/01 attacks, trust in gov’t has trended down since the 1990s, such that at this point:

Just 17% of Americans now say they trust the government in Washington to do what is right “just about always” (2%) or “most of the time” (15%). While trust in government has been low for decades, the current measure is one of the lowest in the nearly seven decades since the question was first asked by the National Election Study, and it is lower than it was last year (22%).

And that was pre-war.

There is, however, a fatal flaw in the “gov’t’s broken—vote for me and I’ll make sure it stays that way!” strategy. The flaw is so obvious, so right-in-front-of-your-face, that it may be hard to see, though once you see it, you can’t stop seeing it. In fact, I’ve described its latest symptoms at the beginning of this piece.

In a complex society wherein 340 million people inhabit a $30 trillion dollar economy within a complex, intertwined world, it is glaringly obvious that we need a functional, democratic federal gov’t. Because our economy is powerful, self-generating system—production generates incomes, which are used to create more demand, which create more jobs, production, incomes—all of the chaos I’ve described can demonstrably (see real GDP growth cruising along at trend) exist withing a good macroeconomy with relatively low unemployment.

But “GDP growth at trend” is not the definition of a sound society, characterized by inclusive growth and broad opportunity, wherein everyone has a chance to realize their economic, intellectual, and spiritual potential.

The events in the papers are telling us that we have seriously lost our way. From long experience—I’m entering my 8th decade—I can assure you that part of the way back is restoring trust in a democratically-elected gov’t that doesn’t just promise to pursue the bold (in both senses) words above, but convincingly explains how they’re going to get us from here to there. And then they must deliver.

I well know that’s way, way easier to write down than to accomplish. Remember, I’ve worked at the highest levels of federal gov’t, and I’ve got the scars to prove it. I know how tough it is to craft, legislate and implement the policies that could help to restore trust in gov’t.

But everyday we’re seeing the alternative, and it is not sustainable.