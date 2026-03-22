Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Glenn Burkhardt's avatar
Glenn Burkhardt
5h

Trust in government has declined because our "leaders" have gotten us into wars without cause and kept us there for years. Trust started to decline in the mid-60's as Americans realized that the Vietnam war was folly and was killing our soldiers at an alarming rate. There was a surge in trust following 9/11, but then it became clear that we were lied to again, and there was no justification for the Iraq II war, which killed another 5,000 soldiers. Then there was the slow trickle of loss of life and treasure in Afghanistan for 20 years! So now it's the third time in my lifetime that we're going to war without good reason. So surprise, surprise, the US government is not trusted by its people to work in the people's best interest.

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Wicked Good Government's avatar
Wicked Good Government
4hEdited

Mr. Bernstein didn't mention "starve the beast" of government directly, but that is tied to Grover Norquist and his 1986 Taxpayer Protection Pledge of no new net taxes, which is the root cause of the deterioration of government services, which has been caused by generations of tax cuts, which has caused deterioration of trust in government. The no new taxes policy came out just after Ronald Reagan raised taxes and cut benefits to stabilize Social Security whose trust fund will run out in the next presidential term. Not raising taxes will soon mean cutting Social Security benefits, (unless we just pay the difference in the regular budget or a new virus takes out a big chunk of beneficiaries), so Rs pledge to never raise taxes will cause a cut in Social Security benefits. The no new taxes pledge will careen off a political cliff when the basic stupidity of the pledge hits the Social Security policy wall.

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