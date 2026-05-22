Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Dave H's avatar
Dave H
4h

I find it hard to believe anybody would buy at 30 year bond now or in the future. Or a 20 or 10 year for that matter. Maybe a 1 year to be sure they only had to wait a year to get a better rate or bail out.

If the Fed is the major buyer of long bonds (the secret third mandate?) then we'll know the end is near.

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Elie Canetti's avatar
Elie Canetti
4h

“Crises take longer coming than you think, and happen much faster than you thought” - Rudy Dornbusch

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