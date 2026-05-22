In a post the other day, I ticked off a number of explanations for rising bond yields, most prominently, the impact of the war on inflation and therefore, the inflationary premia tacked onto the interest rate on government debt:

But that’s not the whole story. Near-term, the Fed has shifted from a cutting bias to at least a neutral bias, if not a hiking bias (which engenders Warsh drama, but that’s for another day). And longer-term—the subject of this post—the unsustainable path of our fiscal debt.

Greg Ip agrees:

[The higher bond yields reflect]…a judgment that debt, inflation and populism—all prominently at work in the past week—are going to be around for a while. They don’t mean a bond market crisis in the offing. But together they are likely to put upward pressure on interest rates for years to come.

Ip points out that before “2020, elected leaders usually preached the virtues of austerity even if they didn’t practice it much. Since then, they have responded to almost every shock by borrowing more.”

It’s actually worse than that. It’s not just shocks, but it’s awfully hard to find almost any constraints on deficit-financed spending. One of the darker moments of this recent history was the $200 billion increase (over 10 years), signed by President Biden in 2025, to provide Social Security benefits to public-sector workers who already have pensions from employers who don’t pay into the Social Security system.

The most recent Trump tax cut wasn’t responding to any sort of shock, and it was deficit-financed to the tune of $3.4 trillion (again, over 10).

Moreover, research by Danny Yagan and Joel Auerbach shows that it wasn’t that long ago that Congress used to respond to CBO’s predictions that the deficit was going to rise with some actions to reduce it, at least by a little. But that ended around 2000. Here are their key figures:

Source: Auerbach and Yagan (2025)

The slope of that top line is a lot less than one, meaning Congress didn’t try to offset expected deficits one-for-one, but they did try to chip away at them. At least, they did so until the early 2000s, when they just pretty much stopped responding to deficit projections.

What changed?

For one, the budget math turned favorable in the sense that the 1980s double-digit interest rates began a long slide down that didn’t reverse course until quite recently:

But I’m more persuaded by a quip GW Bush’s VP Dick Cheney made to Treasury Sec’y Paul O’Neill in 2002, when team Bush was getting ready to pass an historically large, deficit-financed tax cut: "Reagan proved that deficits don't matter. We won the mid-term elections, this is our due."

I’ll have more to say about this in a forthcoming piece, but, in a political sense, Cheney wasn’t wrong. It’s different in the UK, where political leaders tend to pay more of a price for fiscal recklessness, in no small part because their creditors quickly punish them—and thereby everyone else in the country, through spikes in rates—for fiscal recklessness. But such has not been our fate…yet.

I’ve long been a deficit dove who has inveighed against hair-on-fire, austerity pushing hawks, motivated by the fact that low interest rates relative to growth rates meant we could sustain borrowing without being overly concerned re debt spirals. But when the fact change…

Ip, myself, and a number of other former doves are increasingly concerned about the data shown above. It’s not just that interest rates are rising. It’s that they’re rising in a climate wherein Congress’s reaction function to their increase is non-existent.

To be clear, there’s still no imminent crisis afoot, and the size, role, and structure of US debt in the global economy, along with the fact that the dollar is the world’s reserve currency, inoculates us against Liz Truss events (sudden creditor stops due to collapsing confidence; at least I hope it does…). And based on that first figure above, we should expect yields to come in somewhat when (if??) this benighted war ends.

But I don’t expect them to go all the way back down, in part due to the hawkish shift in the Fed’s body language, but also due to pressures from our public debt that are not just ongoing, but growing.

To update Cheney, deficits don’t matter…until they do.