When you say "neoliberal," put a quarter in the jar
The term is meaningless, constantly morphing, and thoroughly unhelpful.
I enjoyed this new Roge Karma piece summarizing the recent—though it feels like a decade ago—debate on whether the purveyors of Bidenomics, including yours truly, ignored neoliberal economic precepts, thereby invoking tragedy. I’ve argued that’s nonsense, and Gene Sperling goes about 10 times deeper into why the critique is misguided.
We got a lot of big things right and some big things wrong, much like any other econ team would have in managing through the fog of a 100-year shock, i.e., the pandemic. Karma’s scorecard seems fairly calibrated to me. The inflationary spike, which would have occurred regardless of what we did, deeply wounded us politically, a wound we could not recover from, despite the strong macroeconomy that prevailed over our watch (the spike in immigration flows also hurt). Our actions added to the inflation spike, as I’ve long acknowledged, but they did not cause it. We tried to speed production and delivery of the public and private goods in which we invested, but didn’t get nearly far enough.
At this point, that debate feels a lot less pressing given the current attack on democracy, the trade war, the attack on Fed independence, cuts for vital services to pay for high-end tax cuts, and the rest of the current madness.
But it’s important to learn from history as we figure out what we’re for—e.g., we know what bad trade policy looks like; what’s good trade policy?—my point in this short post is this: If we frame this question of what is the best policy agenda to achieve inclusive growth in terms of neoliberal or post-neoliberal economics, we’re obfuscating, not clarifying.
Both of those words are indecipherable, in part because they evolve. If you think neoliberal means free/unfettered trade, budget balance, no industrial policy, anti-unions, etc., you’re out of date. I wrote an oped with Rubin wherein he endorses union power as an important countervailing force in…2008! Summers and Furman, who I think would label themselves as some version of neoliberal, have consistently recognized the importance of industrial policy to fight climate change, though of course they’ll have views on good and bad ways to get there. They’re pro-min-wage, and supportive of collective bargaining as an equalizing force.
What about fiscal policy? Surely there’s a big neo/post-neo split there. In fact, I don’t know any economist that I take seriously right now who isn’t concerned about our fiscal trajectory. There are differences around trade policy, but now that we’ve seen what Trump is doing, there’s uniform agreement on what bad trade policy looks like.
Of course, there’s bad economic policy and good economic policy, but the neo/post-neo framework won’t get you there. As noted, all the neos I know support minimum wages; so do all the post-neos. There may be post-neos who want to set the minimum at what I would consider too high a level, but that’s a pretty technical debate that we should be able to resolve with data.
So here’s my suggestion. Let’s just be good Keynesians, by which I mean his view that good economic policy makers are like good dentists. They’re more practical the ideological. They understand the tendency of market economies to have periods of weak demand such that fiscal and monetary policy are necessary to achieve and maintain full employment. It is, of course, possible to push such interventions too far and juice inflation, though the historical tendency goes in the other direction. Robust trade is useful to increase global supply but unfair trade (e.g., mercantilistic dumping of excess capacity) exists and should be blocked, as it unduly impacts vulnerable communities. Markets fail and such failures must be offset by public policy. These failures are evident in climate change, poverty, discrimination education and opportunity access.
And so on. There is no policy question I can think of that can’t be solved within this framework with zero appeal to neo v. post-neo.
Okay, rant over and I recognize that this is highly obscure. I just think that those of us in these debates will get to a better place more quickly if we eschew this neo- v. post-neo cage match.
"Highly obscure" indeed :-).
Neoliberalism was invented by Von Hayek and Friedman and then implemented by Reagan and Thatcher. It's an economic theory AND a political ideology, invented as a reaction against FDR's New Deal, Keynesianism, and "the welfare state". There are no good "economic" reasons to support it, in the end, its basic assumptions are 100% ideological (resting on an anthropology that considers the nature of human beings to be pretty bad...).
The problem with economics, as with so many other human "sciences", is that ANY theory is in the end based on ideological and therefore ethical choices.
As Quinn Slobodian explains in "Crack-up Capitalism", very early on, neoliberalism (and its almost ideal applications in places such as Hong Kong, China's "zones" etc.) is a form of savage capitalism that, as Friedman himself ended up admitting, isn't compatible with democracy. And since the 1990s, a new crop of neoliberal ideologues added another anthropological hypothesis to the mix: the idea that most people are culturally and genetically "mediocre" and therefore shouldn't be allowed to have any say in politics (and therefore economic policy).
As we know, the Biden/Harris administration did a really good job, when it comes to dealing with post-pandemic inflation, and the post-pandemic border surge. That doesn't mean that the outcome was perfect (that's rarely the case in politics), it means that the policies they adopted were (1) evidence-based and (2) chosen and implemented with a strong moral compass for everything that in the end is based on ethical values.
Trump didn't win because of the inflation. Trump won because for two decades now, NEOLIBERAL Republicans created a massive fake news propaganda machine (first invented by neocons; Fox Entertainment), which GOP neofascists (both neofascists such as tech billionaires Thiel, Musk, Andreessen, Sachs etc. and the theocratic neofascists of the Heritage Foundation) took over. That's what made 80 million Americans falsely believe that Biden CAUSED the inflation and that it's the GOP, not Democrats, who are truly passionate and serious about passing border security and immigration reform legislation.
That's all. This election was STOLEN by neofascists. And economically, they are the worst form of neoliberals. Yes, they obviously oppose Trump's tariffs, but they also learned from the history of fascism that huge global economic upheaval increases the likelihood of people voluntarily voting for the end of democracy and the installation of fascism everywhere. So they allow Trump to enrich himself through deals obtained for his family only, thanks to his insane tariffs, while they are busy destroying democratic institutions.
To understand what "post-neoliberalism" would mean, in the current context, and why the label "neoliberalism" would no longer matter, I'm afraid I'll need more info than what this article contains.
Agreed on both counts.
The Biden admin's focus on the "middle out and bottom up" economic vision was a great success.
This was of a piece with the general thrust of his Presidency, an attempt to recreate an idealized version of our history, namely the post WW2 Keynesian consensus. It also doomed his 2024 campaign from the start. Bipartisanship was never going to be resurrected. Those days are gone.
Tariffs, increased administrative burdens on transfer payment recipients and the general disdain of those not wildly wealthy by the current administration are rapidly reversing the Biden era gains.
On that note of recreating an idealized past - a habit of old men, like both Biden and Trump - is the current admin's drive to recreate the world of great power politics and oligarchs from the pre WW1 period.
Like Biden's dream, Trump's too is dead on arrival.
Choosing Saudi Arabia over Japan and Europe, consistent with that pre WW1 vision, is a huge error. Betting big on LLM rewriting our laws to create undiscovered efficiencies is the bubble waiting to burst.
And then there's Crypto.
Keynesianism will come back, we just probably need a serious crash to dispel doubts about its utility.