Discussion about this post

EUWDTB
3h

"Highly obscure" indeed :-).

Neoliberalism was invented by Von Hayek and Friedman and then implemented by Reagan and Thatcher. It's an economic theory AND a political ideology, invented as a reaction against FDR's New Deal, Keynesianism, and "the welfare state". There are no good "economic" reasons to support it, in the end, its basic assumptions are 100% ideological (resting on an anthropology that considers the nature of human beings to be pretty bad...).

The problem with economics, as with so many other human "sciences", is that ANY theory is in the end based on ideological and therefore ethical choices.

As Quinn Slobodian explains in "Crack-up Capitalism", very early on, neoliberalism (and its almost ideal applications in places such as Hong Kong, China's "zones" etc.) is a form of savage capitalism that, as Friedman himself ended up admitting, isn't compatible with democracy. And since the 1990s, a new crop of neoliberal ideologues added another anthropological hypothesis to the mix: the idea that most people are culturally and genetically "mediocre" and therefore shouldn't be allowed to have any say in politics (and therefore economic policy).

As we know, the Biden/Harris administration did a really good job, when it comes to dealing with post-pandemic inflation, and the post-pandemic border surge. That doesn't mean that the outcome was perfect (that's rarely the case in politics), it means that the policies they adopted were (1) evidence-based and (2) chosen and implemented with a strong moral compass for everything that in the end is based on ethical values.

Trump didn't win because of the inflation. Trump won because for two decades now, NEOLIBERAL Republicans created a massive fake news propaganda machine (first invented by neocons; Fox Entertainment), which GOP neofascists (both neofascists such as tech billionaires Thiel, Musk, Andreessen, Sachs etc. and the theocratic neofascists of the Heritage Foundation) took over. That's what made 80 million Americans falsely believe that Biden CAUSED the inflation and that it's the GOP, not Democrats, who are truly passionate and serious about passing border security and immigration reform legislation.

That's all. This election was STOLEN by neofascists. And economically, they are the worst form of neoliberals. Yes, they obviously oppose Trump's tariffs, but they also learned from the history of fascism that huge global economic upheaval increases the likelihood of people voluntarily voting for the end of democracy and the installation of fascism everywhere. So they allow Trump to enrich himself through deals obtained for his family only, thanks to his insane tariffs, while they are busy destroying democratic institutions.

To understand what "post-neoliberalism" would mean, in the current context, and why the label "neoliberalism" would no longer matter, I'm afraid I'll need more info than what this article contains.

David E Lewis
3h

Agreed on both counts.

The Biden admin's focus on the "middle out and bottom up" economic vision was a great success.

This was of a piece with the general thrust of his Presidency, an attempt to recreate an idealized version of our history, namely the post WW2 Keynesian consensus. It also doomed his 2024 campaign from the start. Bipartisanship was never going to be resurrected. Those days are gone.

Tariffs, increased administrative burdens on transfer payment recipients and the general disdain of those not wildly wealthy by the current administration are rapidly reversing the Biden era gains.

On that note of recreating an idealized past - a habit of old men, like both Biden and Trump - is the current admin's drive to recreate the world of great power politics and oligarchs from the pre WW1 period.

Like Biden's dream, Trump's too is dead on arrival.

Choosing Saudi Arabia over Japan and Europe, consistent with that pre WW1 vision, is a huge error. Betting big on LLM rewriting our laws to create undiscovered efficiencies is the bubble waiting to burst.

And then there's Crypto.

Keynesianism will come back, we just probably need a serious crash to dispel doubts about its utility.

