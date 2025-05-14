I enjoyed this new Roge Karma piece summarizing the recent—though it feels like a decade ago—debate on whether the purveyors of Bidenomics, including yours truly, ignored neoliberal economic precepts, thereby invoking tragedy. I’ve argued that’s nonsense, and Gene Sperling goes about 10 times deeper into why the critique is misguided.

We got a lot of big things right and some big things wrong, much like any other econ team would have in managing through the fog of a 100-year shock, i.e., the pandemic. Karma’s scorecard seems fairly calibrated to me. The inflationary spike, which would have occurred regardless of what we did, deeply wounded us politically, a wound we could not recover from, despite the strong macroeconomy that prevailed over our watch (the spike in immigration flows also hurt). Our actions added to the inflation spike, as I’ve long acknowledged, but they did not cause it. We tried to speed production and delivery of the public and private goods in which we invested, but didn’t get nearly far enough.

At this point, that debate feels a lot less pressing given the current attack on democracy, the trade war, the attack on Fed independence, cuts for vital services to pay for high-end tax cuts, and the rest of the current madness.

But it’s important to learn from history as we figure out what we’re for—e.g., we know what bad trade policy looks like; what’s good trade policy?—my point in this short post is this: If we frame this question of what is the best policy agenda to achieve inclusive growth in terms of neoliberal or post-neoliberal economics, we’re obfuscating, not clarifying.

Both of those words are indecipherable, in part because they evolve. If you think neoliberal means free/unfettered trade, budget balance, no industrial policy, anti-unions, etc., you’re out of date. I wrote an oped with Rubin wherein he endorses union power as an important countervailing force in…2008! Summers and Furman, who I think would label themselves as some version of neoliberal, have consistently recognized the importance of industrial policy to fight climate change, though of course they’ll have views on good and bad ways to get there. They’re pro-min-wage, and supportive of collective bargaining as an equalizing force.

What about fiscal policy? Surely there’s a big neo/post-neo split there. In fact, I don’t know any economist that I take seriously right now who isn’t concerned about our fiscal trajectory. There are differences around trade policy, but now that we’ve seen what Trump is doing, there’s uniform agreement on what bad trade policy looks like.

Of course, there’s bad economic policy and good economic policy, but the neo/post-neo framework won’t get you there. As noted, all the neos I know support minimum wages; so do all the post-neos. There may be post-neos who want to set the minimum at what I would consider too high a level, but that’s a pretty technical debate that we should be able to resolve with data.

So here’s my suggestion. Let’s just be good Keynesians, by which I mean his view that good economic policy makers are like good dentists. They’re more practical the ideological. They understand the tendency of market economies to have periods of weak demand such that fiscal and monetary policy are necessary to achieve and maintain full employment. It is, of course, possible to push such interventions too far and juice inflation, though the historical tendency goes in the other direction. Robust trade is useful to increase global supply but unfair trade (e.g., mercantilistic dumping of excess capacity) exists and should be blocked, as it unduly impacts vulnerable communities. Markets fail and such failures must be offset by public policy. These failures are evident in climate change, poverty, discrimination education and opportunity access.

And so on. There is no policy question I can think of that can’t be solved within this framework with zero appeal to neo v. post-neo.

Okay, rant over and I recognize that this is highly obscure. I just think that those of us in these debates will get to a better place more quickly if we eschew this neo- v. post-neo cage match.