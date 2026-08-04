Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Javaman's avatar
Javaman
2h

I take the point of this post that it's not helpful to play coy with explaining the Fed's policies as that just inflames concerns into worries that could blossom into fears. Those actions can prompt interest rates to rise and become, at the very least, more burdensome in the future.

The problem is the backdrop: Trump. Kevin Warsh has more than one master and clearly is trying to keep ahead of them all. But his efforts are already starting to cost in economic terms.

Yet, he is a symptom. The disease is the leadership of Donald Trump: Inept, erratic, idiotic, and looney.

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Bill Whitten's avatar
Bill Whitten
39m

The fact that our GDP is increasingly driven by speculation rather than genuine productive growth is a big deterrent to anyone considering purchase of US debt.

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