White House spokespeople are bending themselves into pretzels to explain how, even though tariffs, according to them and their leader, don’t raise prices, removing them will help consumers facing affordability struggles. Meanwhile, the majority of Americans, including the majority of Republicans, recognize that tariffs have increased their cost of living.

In fact, reducing tariffs is the admin’s best, quickest play to help with prices, in sharp contrast to other ideas they’ve surfaced, like 50-year mortgages or health savings accounts. The $2,000 checks could help people struggling with costs, but their price tag would be about twice what the admin is collecting in tariff revenues and they’d put the admin is the position of “fighting the Fed.” The central bank is already worried about inflationary pressures and sending out stimmies to the tune of $450bn (1.5% of GDP) would likely lead them to at least put the brakes on rate cuts, if not reverse course.

Speaking of Federal Reserve monetary policy, this is the more nuanced reason why the WH’s tariff messaging is so out-of-tune. The admin desperately wants the Fed to cut interest rates, but their argument that tariffs are not responsible for the inflationary pressures that are worrying the Fed board pushes the wrong way. As Fed reps, including Chair Powell, have said many times, tariffs raise prices, but they don’t keep raising them.

Tariffs are a sales tax on imported goods, so if some final good that costs $10 in April is hit with a new 10% tariff, of which, say, half gets passed through to the consumer, then that item now costs $10.50. But after that, its price goes up with regular inflation. The tariff is a one-time hit. It raises the price level, but beyond that one-month bump, it doesn’t continue to do so. And since the Fed targets inflation (the change in prices), not the price level, they can “look through” the tariffs when setting monetary policy.

But if admin officials are right and tariffs are not the thing that’s been keeping inflation high and sticky, then the central bank would be remiss to dismiss inflation stuck above their target as something that’s now in the rearview mirror. (The fact that Trump never stops negotiating new tariffs also makes it harder for them to “look through” them.)

This is why “tariffs are not the cause of higher inflation” and “the Fed should cut rates” is an incoherent combination of statements.

Now, I’ve been a White House spokesperson and I understand that you can’t say “never mind” regarding the stated position of your principal, i.e., the POTUS. And Fed officials know that too, so they’ll presumably maintain their “look-through” stance. But as readers know, while I’m sure that tariffs have raised the prices of imports, I’ve also been concerned about the fact that services prices are also high/sticky, and they’re not much affected by tariffs (there are some connections, e.g., automotive services).

So, I understand the conundrum at the FOMC re whether to cut or hold at the December meeting, one I’ll revisit closer to the meeting. But for all of you experiencing cognitive dissonance when you hear admin officials declare how tariffs don’t raise prices but removing them will lower prices, now you have something else to be even more confused by!