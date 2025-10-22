Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Javaman's avatar
Javaman
8h

My unease keeps growing, not just because wiser people than I are getting more worried. It's also because our leaders are ignoring these economic signals. They spend their time creating AI videos that bomb people with feces. While wearing a fake crown.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
8h

The next big data point will be 11/4, have the masses been impacted by the crawl towards a recession? Until humpty dives, a thousand points south, dragging the economy with it the masses are far more interested in the NFL. and the NBA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture