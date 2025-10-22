A macro-mantra of mine is that “as goes the consumer, so goes the cycle.” Our GDP is almost 70% consumer spending (nominal), and for years, the inexhaustible American consumer has fueled the current expansion. Yes, AI investment has lately picked up the slack, but investment in computers and software amounts to 5-6% of GDP.

Even throughout the inflation spike in 2021-22, the American consumer, with help from fiscal support and excess savings, kept on spending. To be clear, nobody was happy about the increase in costs. This was the period, which persists to this day, of good spending amidst bad vibes.

But recently there’s been a disturbance in the force. It’s not just that aggregate real consumer spending has slowed. It was running above trend and now it’s a bit below trend. It’s that there’s been some rearranging of who’s spending within the aggregate, or, more plainly put, we’re seeing middle- and lower-end consumers slow their spending, while higher-end spending is holding up.

First, the evidence, then some thoughts about what it means.

—This recent NYT piece amply takes you through the story.

Here’s the pith:

The divide between rich and poor is hardly new…But it has become more pronounced in recent months. Wealthier Americans, buoyed by a stock market that keeps setting records, have continued to spend freely. Lower-income households — stung by persistent inflation and navigating a labor market that is losing momentum — are pulling back.

—Federal Reserve Gov. Chris Waller included this observation in a recent speech (one worth a close read; I found it to be spot on). My bold:

…there are some reasons why the labor market could continue to soften while GDP growth steps down to a more moderate pace. For me, one of them is how dependent consumption is on a relatively small number of higher-income consumers.

—Waller than goes on to lay out some numbers on how consumer spending is skewed, and connecting that to the stock market:

The highest-earning 10 percent of households are responsible for 22 percent of personal consumption. The top 20 percent of households spend 35 percent of the total. Their share of stock market wealth is even more skewed, and lots of research shows that these consumers are fairly unaffected by higher prices, higher unemployment, or a slower economy.

Turning to lower-end consumers:

The bottom 60 percent of earners represent 45 percent of consumption and hold only 15 percent of wealth. Their spending decisions are much more likely to be affected by prices, financing conditions, and job availability. I have heard from business contacts that this group has been affected by higher prices this year and is already changing its spending plans to find better value.

—Finally, he cites the Beige Book—anecdotal reports from businesses and other Fed contacts from across the land (I also recently focused on Beige Book information, given the pause in the gov’t dataflow):

The consensus view across the country is that while consumer spending inched down in recent weeks, spending by higher-income households on luxury travel and accommodation was strong; lower- and middle-income households continued to seek discounts and promotions in the face of rising prices and elevated economic uncertainty. At what point do higher prices prompt a larger cutback in spending by middle- and lower-income people?

—In the NYT piece, Leo Feler from Numerator, a private firm that carefully tracks consumer spending finds that their data also underscores the precarity that Waller raises:

“People are still consuming the basics, but they’re cutting back on all this extra stuff they were able to do coming out of the pandemic,” said Leo Feler, chief economist at Numerator. “It’s just more precarious because if we’ve already trimmed all the fat, the only thing left to trim are the essentials.”

—Then there’s the Zandi data we cited in the our AI oped, shown here, wherein his team imputes consumer spending by income group, generating findings that square with Waller’s numbers.

—Finally, the Boston Fed published a useful analysis of these spending dynamics based on extensive credit-card data. They point out that “since 2022, real aggregate spending—overall spending adjusted for inflation—has been propelled by the highest-income consumers.”

—They also dig into the distribution of consumer debt, which also plays an important role in spending trends:

Compared with high-income consumers, credit card debt for low-income consumers has increased more rapidly, and their spending growth since 2022 has not been as robust. Potential near-term shocks such as increases in the cost of living due to inflation or income losses from layoffs are therefore likely to curb spending activity and lead to delinquencies at the bottom of the income distribution, where financial constraints are tighter. The same shocks are likely to have less impact at the top of the income distribution, where there is still significant unused credit.

A critical point, raised by Waller above, it that this all links to softening labor market. As pandemic support and excess savings faded, two other forces combined to offset their potential negative impact on spending: inflation fell sharply and wage growth stayed strong, supported by the full employment labor market. But as this figure from the NYT shows, as we’ve become ensconced in this low-hire, low-fire job market, the lowest wage earners have gone from growing the fastest to growing the slowest. These are nominal growth rates, but that bottom group is coming dangerously close to the latest CPI reading of 2.9%.

What does it all mean? It’s both a micro and a macro problem.

Remember, people’s vibes weren’t great at the peak of that wage figure above, when mid-and-low-income folks were a lot more flush, not to mention paying down vs. accumulating debt. With tariff-driven inflationary pressures now on the scene and the job market in a pretty fragile place, vibes are likely to turn even darker.

But a more consequential problem for the broader economy—after all, we’ve long seen bad vibes alongside good spending—is that when the economy is driven by spending, and spending increases are concentrated at the top, the macroeconomy is thereby more exposed to wealth effect disruptions. This is the idea that should the stock market take a hit, wealth declines and spending follows, at a 2-3 percent rate (a dollar less stock market wealth lowers spending by 2-3 cents).

The forthcoming rate cut by the Fed (they meet next week) can help, but they still face a stagflationary challenge. The weight of the argument above pushes them to target the weakening job market. If “low-fire” slips, i.e., we start seeing substantial layoffs, that’s recessionary. But while they are hopeful that the tariffs will soon stop juicing inflation, which will then glide back down to the their 2% percent target, there’s uncertainty to that call, so they’ll be watching their back.

And lurking behind all of this is the never-ending, always escalating chaos of the Trump administration, along with a government shutdown that’s forcing us to drive partially blind through this moment, as the gov’t dataflow is stopped. Over in the markets, we’ve got the potential that AI investment is a bubble.

In other words, it’s a tense economic moment, one wherein we have steady leadership, at least for now, at the Fed, but anything but that in the White House.