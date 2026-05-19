Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Graham Smith's avatar
Graham Smith
4h

“ People are mad because the system isn’t working for them. ”- sums it up nicely. Except I’d take it a step further, not only is the system not working for people, the system is actively preying on people. We’ve become grist for the mill.

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Alexander Kurz's avatar
Alexander Kurz
4h

"a broken social contract, corruption in high places, and folks’ perception that nobody in politics has “got their back.”"

I totally agree. Also, the inability of our political system to solve any concrete problem.

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