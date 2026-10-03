This is tricky one to write because I’m going to argue that it’s politically counterproductive to talk about something while I myself talk about it. But lemme give it a try and keep it very short.

I keep running into conversations and writings about Joe Biden’s presidency which I’d argue are largely irrelevant to the biggest issues we currently face, the most important ones being restoration of the rule of law, good governance, corruption reduction, and the chance to begin a run at a true affordability agenda.

“Currently” is emphasized as it is, of course, essential to try to understand and learn from the past, though I will admit to being sympathetic to the view that history is as much “just one bloody thing after another” as it is a guiding light revealing the best path forward.

There’s the Biden Derangement Syndrome of the Trumpies, who will apparently, and at this point, laughingly, blame everything that’s bad on the former president. They do so notwithstanding the fact that this ploy has demonstrably ceased working and makes them look even smaller than they are.

There’s “Biden did good things but was a bad messenger.” This too seems non-relevant to the moment, and I say that as someone who both helped with the good things and was unpersuasive in messaging around them (Karine Jean-Pierre goes there; Dean Baker answers with a powerful and clear-eyed rebuttal). The argument raises good questions, like “was there some message that, had it been well-delivered, would have made a difference to people who were deeply unhappy with the pandemic-era price spikes?” I doubt it, ftr.

Or consider the deeper question: do politics even work anymore the way Biden thought they did? Ie, you do good things that help people, tell them about it, and they support you. A cynical viewpoint, one I’m hearing more of these days, says no. It doesn’t work that way anymore, if it ever did. I disagree, and would put forth Mayor Mamdani as exhibit A, but I will also admit that he is a uniquely gifted, young, compelling politician.

There will be ample opportunities to debate such questions. My own view is Biden got a lot right, especially on economic, industrial, anti-poverty, and climate policy. And he got some big things wrong. Someday, I’ll elaborate.

But until then, stoking such debates seems wholly antithetical to the the urgency of this political moment. It distracts from the urgent, central political-economic point, one underscored by the polling headline featured above. That point is:

In precisely one month from today, voters will have an opportunity to deal a highly significant and consequential blow to an administration and its enablers who have not just been unresponsive to Americans’ economic concerns about getting by and getting ahead. They’ve called those concerns “a hoax” while taking actions to make life much more expensive. Anything that distracts from the intersection of those destructive actions at this moment in electoral time is unwarranted. At least for now.