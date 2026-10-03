Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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From Heron w/no rEgrets's avatar
From Heron w/no rEgrets
Oct 3

I'm 70. Biden was hands down the most effective POTUS of my lifetime. Full stop. He hit the ground running and surrounded himself with elite talent, which is why we didn't much of a fall off when he started losing it. For the record, I feel that Obama was the greatest POTUS of my lifetime. I wish he could've advanced his agenda more.

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Sarah Greenwood's avatar
Sarah Greenwood
Oct 3

Agree. Either praising or disparaging Biden makes little sense at this time. Voters need to be laser-focused on the necessary measures needed to change the course of our ship of state.

Perhaps the newly sworn-in Congress could start with enacting a measure to restrict and penalize conflicts of interest. Legislators should be prohibited from trading stocks and other securities, plus their holdings should be divulged and be placed in a blind trust for the duration of their tenure. That would be a bipartisan initiative. Who would go on record to oppose such legislation?

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