Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
4d

The Chicago school with its invincible confidence in the rationality of the markets always seemed to forget that they every single participant is a fallible human being just like the rest of us.

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Theodora30
4d

You are the only one I have seen question the rationality of Wall Street’s geniuses. Trump says he is just going to end the war (maybe wave Lindsay’s bubble wand?) and magically make this it — and high oil prices — go away and the markets respond as if Trump has that power?

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