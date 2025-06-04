Why Does the Trump Administration Keep Doing Massively UNpopular Things?!

If you drew a Venn Diagram where one circle contained what’s popular with working- and middle-class people, or, for that matter, with a lot of wealthy people, market participants, business magnates too, and the other circle had the economic and budget policies of the Trump admin, the intersection would not be empty (the wealthy want tax cuts but they’re also worried about the big, ugly budget’s impact on borrowing costs; also, the crypto bros are happy, kinda), but it would be very sparsely populated.

Starting with tariffs, one of my earlier posts here from months ago mused about their unpopularity. They’re roundly pilloried from Main St. to Wall St., from MSNBC to the Wall St. Journal, from consumers to investors, from small businesses (the ones that depend on imported inputs are particularly vulnerable to the tariffs) to big firms. Of course, the protected industries sometimes like them (never forget that Alcoa, the largest domestic aluminum producer, has repeatedly sought exemptions from the aluminum tariffs as they too import inputs), but the number of people, firms, workers helped by tariffs pales beside the number hurt.

From NPR this AM (my bold):

Many more people work in companies that use steel than make it

The higher tariffs likely will provide a boost for domestic companies that produce steel and aluminum. But for every steelworker in America, there are about 80 people working for companies that use steel. And their costs are about to go up.

And talk about unpopular moves right now, even grocery prices will be hit by this crazy doubling of steel tariffs (which I predict will have to come down soon, though I wish I had more confidence in that prediction). It’s true that most of the steel we use in this country, about three-quarters, is domestically produced, and yes, those domestic producers will enjoy a price hike from the tariff. But when it comes to tinplate steel, the type that’s used in grocery packaging—soup, tuna, soda (all the stuff I have for lunch!)—that ratio flips and we import about 70%.

Turning to the budget that’s now being squabbled over by Senate Republicans, we have another stark example of the administration’s un-populism (Trump is allegedly working the phones this week to get senators to fall in line), one that I find particularly revealing. Though its magnitude is unique, such that it’s spooking the investor class that’s supposed to like this sort of thing, the core of this budget—skewed tax cuts that increase sharply with income—is entirely familiar, since at least the Reagan tax cuts. This one goes further in that it literally takes from the poor to give to the rich (the figure below is from the nonpartisan CBO).

So, if it’s so familiar, why is it so unpopular, as I’ll show in a moment with new poll results hot off the press? In part, because few ever believed the trickle-down BS that accompanies such upward redistribution, but also because there are a lot of people in Trump’s base, in deeply red places, who will get badly hurt by this bill. They’ll lose valuable health coverage through Medicaid and ACA-coverage cuts as well as nutritional support through SNAP cuts.

The problem here for the administration is the glaringly obvious collision between an elite-ist budget targeting the wealthiest and their faux populist pitch, which targets the far opposite end of the income scale.

We see the results of this car crash in a brand-new poll out this AM, one fielded at the end of May by Hart Research. Full results here.

Fact sheet here—this beast is deeply underwater:

Before hearing any messaging, only 38% of voters support Republicans’ budget bill. After voters hear a neutral, factual description of the main elements of the bill…opposition jumps by 15 points, from 46% to 61% – including 65% opposition from swing voters. Voters strongly oppose the main parts of the Republican budget bill: cuts to Medicaid (70%), cuts to SNAP (69%), and tax breaks for the wealthy (68%). Only 38% of voters say they have a favorable view of the bill “establishing work requirements for Medicaid,” while 50% say that it is unfavorable. 58% of voters reject Republicans’ framing that their bill will deliver “tax cuts for everyone.” 70% of voters expressed major concern over the bill raising families’ costs for groceries and health care through cuts to SNAP, Medicaid, and ACA tax credits. 70% of voters expressed major concern over the bill raising costs on 80 million poor and middle class households.

Note the 2nd bullet above. Normal people do not have anything like the time to track such matters. Even I have to constantly remind myself how “budget reconciliation” works when I’m not in the government. So, it’s telling that when you neutrally explain what’s in the package (click the “full results” link above for details), it polls worse. The more you know about it, the less you like it.

And as I wrote yesterday and alluded to above, even the bill’s beneficiaries are complaining (Musk seems particularly ginned up, but who knows what to make of that dude?) about the extent to which its deficit financing will put upward pressure on interest rates. That’s makes borrowing more expensive, and not just for the investor class, but for anyone with auto, credit card, or mortgage debt.

That’s tariffs and the budget as exhibit A and B in this un-populism case. There’s a lot more which, in the interest of time, I won’t go into. I’m talking about gutting workers’ rights and busting unions by kneecapping the NLRB, getting rid of consumer protections like restrictions on overdraft fees, DOGE cuts that make it harder for people to access services from heating assistance to Social Security, nothing on affordable housing (and, as noted, the budget will push up mortgage rates) or child care, and so on.

So, how do you explain these deeply unpopular actions by a president who is so clearly effective in convincing regular folks that he’s got their backs, especially by a president with a truly fine-tuned survival instinct? How and why can he not be saying to his minions, “hold up—if we keep piling on policies that almost nobody likes, that raise freakin’ grocery prices (!!), that raise interest rates, that hurt the very people we said we’d help, eventually they’re going to turn against us!”

For one, he believes he can convince people otherwise. Others can decide whether he’s overestimating his powers of persuasion; certainly the polling and the extent to which his approval is underwater suggests that’s the case. But he and his team believe they can propagate their false reality to the masses.

On the tariffs, he and his team clearly believe that whatever pain is meted out now will be followed by great gains in reindustrialization. More false reality.

But I suspect the root cause is that Trump believes that if he’s for it, everybody must be for it. This is especially true in Trump 2 wherein he’s purged his coterie of any dissenters. And he’s probably largely right re his base, though we’ll see how they feel after the budget cuts.

I apologize—sincerely—for leaving my econ lane for the psychological lane, but the fact is that narcissists don’t empathize. Say what you want about former President Biden, but somehow, even after a career in the DC swamp, he somehow always managed to empathize with working people, with economically vulnerable people, with those who lacked the bargaining or political clout to get a fair shake.

The current guy couldn’t be further from that, and in that sense, popular or unpopular doesn’t matter. It’s all about him. It’s never about you. Or anybody else.